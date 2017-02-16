₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by informant001: 8:17pm
An expectant mother was all smiles as she welcomed the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki yesterday at the Maitama General Hospital at a surprise early morning visit before she went in for caesarean surgery which saw her deliver a set of triplets, safely.
The Founder and President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa had yesterday paid the urgent visit to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday who has been a student of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s MamaCare Antenatal and Postnatal Education Classes Program which caters for expectant mothers from the antenatal stage through to the postnatal stage. an ongoing program in Her Excellency’s Foundation.
The wife of the Senate President who obviously was filled with joy after the surgery later took to her Instagram page to welcome the new set of triplets; two girls and a boy.
It was later learnt that Mrs Saraki's early morning visit to the expectant mother was made en route to Abuja airport, when she had received a distress call that the expectant mother needed surgical delivery, which was unaffordable to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday, a pure-water seller and her husband, which would have resulted in a life-threatening delay.
Mrs Saraki, herself twice a mother of twins, made an on-the-spot donation to cover the hospital costs for the mother's surgery and special care of the newborns.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/toyin-saraki-comes-to-aid-of-pregnant.html
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:18pm
nice one
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by sarrki(m): 8:20pm
With the stolen billions ?
It's a good gesture if it's pure money
We love corruption in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by DozieInc(m): 8:24pm
She try
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by xstry: 8:25pm
sarrki:you love corruption money?
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by femolacqua(m): 8:28pm
Very good
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by buygala(m): 9:17pm
Ok
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by momodub: 9:17pm
Ok
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Oyind17: 9:18pm
Nothing special
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by addikt(m): 9:18pm
Thanks to her at least .......
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Iamsolslim(m): 9:18pm
oju aye
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by passyhansome(m): 9:18pm
Wife of a Criminal, She just gave her, her own share of national cake
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by 247NaijaGist: 9:19pm
Wow!!!
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Jeffrey12(m): 9:19pm
ok
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Fafunde1: 9:19pm
Congrats Madam
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by kennygee(f): 9:20pm
The last triplet is so tiny.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by correctguy0900: 9:20pm
Wow. Triplet with real different faces
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by JewelRegi: 9:21pm
It's our money
But she tried to have done that sha
I love twins
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by ichommy(m): 9:21pm
Nice Gesture.....
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by ovieigho(m): 9:22pm
sarrki:so everything they own is stolen right? Do u even knw her ? Have u heard of ojora family in Lagos? Pls appreciate kind gestures
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by AngelicBeing: 9:22pm
passyhansome:
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by lawalosky: 9:23pm
But I thought Mrs Saraki suppose to wear hijab, abi she no be moslem? Only asking though
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Ama124(f): 9:24pm
kennygee:oga abi madam,e nor easy abeg...she try... how u wan make the pikin big after those two don chop all the food finish
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by slurryeye: 9:24pm
lawalosky:
From my knowledge, not all muslim women wear hijab. Even some Arab muslim women don't wear hijab. I believe it's more of a cultural thing than religion thing. But you know in Africa we take things too serious
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by adecz: 9:29pm
Overload..... The husband try sha, more grease to his waist. Next time he should load five
This Saraki woman be like jambite, stolen billionaire jambite.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by leofab(f): 9:32pm
For the cameras
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by Ovokkoo: 9:33pm
Good
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by lawalosky: 9:34pm
slurryeye:Awryt Thanks
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by yinkson(m): 9:37pm
Nice one
I love babies/kids...don't know why
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by francotunsco(m): 9:39pm
Wait...Toyin had twins twice? Wow!
|Re: Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS by kennygee(f): 9:44pm
Ama124:
I know na. I'm a twin. And I wasn't even up to 2kgs at birth. So I'm not being negative.
