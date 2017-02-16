



The Founder and President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa had yesterday paid the urgent visit to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday who has been a student of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s MamaCare Antenatal and Postnatal Education Classes Program which caters for expectant mothers from the antenatal stage through to the postnatal stage. an ongoing program in Her Excellency’s Foundation.



The wife of the Senate President who obviously was filled with joy after the surgery later took to her Instagram page to welcome the new set of triplets; two girls and a boy.



It was later learnt that Mrs Saraki's early morning visit to the expectant mother was made en route to Abuja airport, when she had received a distress call that the expectant mother needed surgical delivery, which was unaffordable to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday, a pure-water seller and her husband, which would have resulted in a life-threatening delay.



Mrs Saraki, herself twice a mother of twins, made an on-the-spot donation to cover the hospital costs for the mother's surgery and special care of the newborns.



Source; An expectant mother was all smiles as she welcomed the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki yesterday at the Maitama General Hospital at a surprise early morning visit before she went in for caesarean surgery which saw her deliver a set of triplets, safely.The Founder and President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa had yesterday paid the urgent visit to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday who has been a student of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s MamaCare Antenatal and Postnatal Education Classes Program which caters for expectant mothers from the antenatal stage through to the postnatal stage. an ongoing program in Her Excellency’s Foundation.The wife of the Senate President who obviously was filled with joy after the surgery later took to her Instagram page to welcome the new set of triplets; two girls and a boy.It was later learnt that Mrs Saraki's early morning visit to the expectant mother was made en route to Abuja airport, when she had received a distress call that the expectant mother needed surgical delivery, which was unaffordable to Mrs Olivia Plangnaan Sunday, a pure-water seller and her husband, which would have resulted in a life-threatening delay.Mrs Saraki, herself twice a mother of twins, made an on-the-spot donation to cover the hospital costs for the mother's surgery and special care of the newborns.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/toyin-saraki-comes-to-aid-of-pregnant.html 4 Likes