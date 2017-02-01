Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) (5535 Views)

'A terrible accident has happened between Aboaso. Nd Mamponteng road just now .

Astec sch, on their way to interco has crash their car nd one student has been cut into pieces. it happen in Ghana'





This life is q small world 1 Like

"Why are we born in the first place; if this how we have got to go?" Nasir Jones.. 6 Likes

Very horrific way to die..



RIP tho

Further clarity is required. How could this have happened? May be a full picture of the car should be posted. It's hard to figure what exactly le to this tragedy. Was he in the car and was flung out and smashed? 4 Likes

rip to the dead

What a sad end !

And some are taking selfie 2 Likes

Damn...life will make you question everything. Till you die.

:- jesus christ:-















Who's still saying this world ain't ending soon? Ion't understand... This doesn't look like an accident to me, more like someone dat was butchered nd is being transported.... Na wa oWho's still saying this world ain't ending soon? 1 Like

Chai, what kind of karma is this rip to the guy

Chisos



Jessssuuuuu Christiiiiiiii

1002 WAYS TO DIE 1 Like

why are we born in the first place if this is how we gotta go ?

Accidents go happen some pple no go help na to carry picture dey sabi. Habaaa

but where is all the blood that is supposed to pour? but where is all the blood that is supposed to pour? 1 Like





See as that guy position dey snap?

anytime I enter an automobile, I do say my last prayer

Some idiots are taking shots. 2 Likes

look at those Ghanaians taking pishure of such a horrifying scene... 1 Like

Too bad. Oh my gosh, this is very very buharific

God save us

Damn!

chai... at first I was thinking na train hit am.... batman accident...very painful way to die.... rip thou

Just horrible

akaahs:

Accidents go happen some pple no go help na to carry picture dey sabi. Habaaa Help what exactly, take him to the hospital so doctors can bring the body back to life? Help what exactly, take him to the hospital so doctors can bring the body back to life? 1 Like

Lord have mercy. Rip to the dead. I rebuke accident in ijn plus not dying as a sinner

Very irritating to look twice