Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos)
|Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by chie8: 9:00pm
According to Sam Darkus who lives in Ghana,a terrible fatal accident just happened in Ghana.A student was crushed to death.He wrote...
'A terrible accident has happened between Aboaso. Nd Mamponteng road just now .
Astec sch, on their way to interco has crash their car nd one student has been cut into pieces. it happen in Ghana'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/terrible-fatal-accident-cuts-student.html
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by chie8: 9:00pm
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:02pm
This life is q small world
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by azimibraun: 9:04pm
"Why are we born in the first place; if this how we have got to go?" Nasir Jones..
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by ovaRAYted(m): 9:05pm
Very horrific way to die..
RIP tho
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by azimibraun: 9:08pm
Further clarity is required. How could this have happened? May be a full picture of the car should be posted. It's hard to figure what exactly le to this tragedy. Was he in the car and was flung out and smashed?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by johncallidon(m): 9:08pm
rip to the dead
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:01pm
What a sad end !
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by philtex(m): 10:01pm
And some are taking selfie
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by ismokeweed(m): 10:01pm
Damn...life will make you question everything. Till you die.
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by agboskipool(m): 10:02pm
jesus christ :-
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:02pm
Ion't understand... This doesn't look like an accident to me, more like someone dat was butchered nd is being transported.... Na wa o
Who's still saying this world ain't ending soon?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:03pm
Chai, what kind of karma is this rip to the guy
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by megrimor(m): 10:03pm
Chisos
Jessssuuuuu Christiiiiiiii
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by horllar007(m): 10:03pm
1002 WAYS TO DIE
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by LeeMason: 10:03pm
why are we born in the first place if this is how we gotta go ?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by akaahs(m): 10:04pm
Accidents go happen some pple no go help na to carry picture dey sabi. Habaaa
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Caustics: 10:04pm
but where is all the blood that is supposed to pour?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by izzou(m): 10:04pm
See as that guy position dey snap?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Generalyemi(m): 10:04pm
anytime I enter an automobile, I do say my last prayer
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by FabioPeter: 10:04pm
Some idiots are taking shots.
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Joephat(m): 10:05pm
look at those Ghanaians taking pishure of such a horrifying scene...
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by ichommy(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by noblebright(m): 10:05pm
Too bad. Oh my gosh, this is very very buharific
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by bush112(m): 10:05pm
God save us
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by joey150(m): 10:05pm
Damn!
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 10:05pm
chai... at first I was thinking na train hit am.... batman accident...very painful way to die.... rip thou
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Akwasi(m): 10:05pm
Just horrible
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by smackimorn(m): 10:06pm
akaahs:Help what exactly, take him to the hospital so doctors can bring the body back to life?
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:06pm
Lord have mercy. Rip to the dead. I rebuke accident in ijn plus not dying as a sinner
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by pennywys: 10:07pm
Very irritating to look twice
|Re: Terrible Fatal Accident Cuts Student Into Pieces In Ghana (Graphic Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 10:07pm
Eh o Oluwa Eh Oluwa, Baba sho wa o eh
