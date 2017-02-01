₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by stephenduru: 9:31pm
According to Ifeanyi,masquerade legend and popular Igbo musician Pericoma has been buried.He wrote...
'Mezuo Nwaokoye has been buried.
A musical Legend and once a Nollywood actor is gone .
May His soul rest in peace.
Ka Chineke Mezie Okwu'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/popular-igbo-musician-masquerade-legend.html
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by stephenduru: 9:31pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by madridguy(m): 9:32pm
Good night Pericoma.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:39pm
The great Mazi
Nwa~afor Aro~Ndizuogu
Ka mpuru obi gi zi ike na ndokwa
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by immortalcrown(m): 9:40pm
The burial and the death on the same day? The news of his death came today likewise the news of the burial.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by wins18(m): 9:47pm
upper Iweka saga comes to mind, I heard he was a very strong magician when he was alive, but ThankGod He later gave his life to Christ when he saw that there is a stronger power and FORCE somewhere
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Ovokkoo: 9:47pm
Rip mentor
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Randy100: 9:47pm
immortalcrown:He never beleived in mortuary.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Mouthgag: 9:47pm
Hmn
Even all those charms couldn't save him...
Life!
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by jesus247alive: 9:48pm
Everbody with thier time......... Rest well sir
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Young03: 9:48pm
odogwu nwoke ala
ya diba
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by axeman2(m): 9:49pm
YOU ALREADY KNOW YOUR DESTINATION HELL FIRE.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by bonechamberlain(m): 9:50pm
Hmmm so all those jazz are gone
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by campusflavour: 9:50pm
Hmm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by fairheven: 9:50pm
from childhood, when I think of Aroundizuogu, it was this guy's name that comes to mind... just imagine with all his juju and power, he couldn't use such to develop his place..?
oyibo man would use his witchcraft to advance life and science but black man uses his own to do evil and perpetrate darkness
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by WINNERMENTALITY: 9:51pm
Whenever u hear izuogu, the chill that comes from that name is a result of this man action..
He used his juju to create better awareness and respect for his people....
Now people can boast of coming from izuogu
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by northvietnam(m): 9:51pm
inyi agba oku 1 na izuogu
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by judemmesoma(m): 9:52pm
RIP master
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by AngelicBeing: 9:52pm
Mouthgag:
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by slurryeye: 9:52pm
bonechamberlain:
The jazz aren't gone. All man must die
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by nabegibeg: 9:52pm
RIP
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by asatemple(f): 9:52pm
Arusi ndi izuogu, jee nke oma
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by freshness2020(m): 9:52pm
Pericomo 1 of Arodinzogu.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by Jacksparr0w127: 9:53pm
I don't know Him
RIP still
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by cyclone101: 9:53pm
He will be remembered as a LEGEND in Igbo Land.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by niceone3(m): 9:54pm
mazi uka ume one of nde Ogbu Onyeuma of Arondizougo is no more!
the great lion of Africa!!
the great Iroko has fallen!!!
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by ipobarecriminals: 9:54pm
rest well.Ipob yweets, emulate una elder.Stop disturbing us with ur hopeless protest. Proudly Nigerian
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye by annnikky(f): 9:55pm
Pericoma na anyi aja ru hanye eee
Okujara akuja hanye eee
May ur gentle soul rest in peace
