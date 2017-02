Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From The Burial Of Mezuo Pericoma Okoye (7763 Views)

'Mezuo Nwaokoye has been buried.

A musical Legend and once a Nollywood actor is gone .



May His soul rest in peace.



Ka Chineke Mezie Okwu'



Good night Pericoma. 1 Like 1 Share

The great Mazi

Nwa~afor Aro~Ndizuogu

Ka mpuru obi gi zi ike na ndokwa 1 Like 1 Share

The burial and the death on the same day? The news of his death came today likewise the news of the burial. 2 Likes 1 Share

upper Iweka saga comes to mind, I heard he was a very strong magician when he was alive, but ThankGod He later gave his life to Christ when he saw that there is a stronger power and FORCE somewhere

Rip mentor 1 Like 1 Share

immortalcrown:

The burial and the death on the same day? The news of his death came today likewise the news of the burial. He never beleived in mortuary. He never beleived in mortuary. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmn







Even all those charms couldn't save him...

Life!

Everbody with thier time......... Rest well sir

odogwu nwoke ala

ya diba 3 Likes

YOU ALREADY KNOW YOUR DESTINATION HELL FIRE.

Hmmm so all those jazz are gone

Hmm

from childhood, when I think of Aroundizuogu, it was this guy's name that comes to mind... just imagine with all his juju and power, he couldn't use such to develop his place..?

oyibo man would use his witchcraft to advance life and science but black man uses his own to do evil and perpetrate darkness

Whenever u hear izuogu, the chill that comes from that name is a result of this man action..





He used his juju to create better awareness and respect for his people....



Now people can boast of coming from izuogu

inyi agba oku 1 na izuogu

RIP master

Mouthgag:

Hmn







Even all those charms couldn't save him...

Life!

bonechamberlain:

Hmmm so all those jazz are gone

The jazz aren't gone. All man must die The jazz aren't gone. All man must die

RIP

RIP

Arusi ndi izuogu, jee nke oma

Pericomo 1 of Arodinzogu.

I don't know Him



RIP still

He will be remembered as a LEGEND in Igbo Land. 1 Like





the great lion of Africa!!



the great Iroko has fallen!!!



mazi uka ume one of nde Ogbu Onyeuma of Arondizougo is no more!the great lion of Africa!!the great Iroko has fallen!!! 1 Like

rest well.Ipob yweets, emulate una elder.Stop disturbing us with ur hopeless protest. Proudly Nigerian rest well.Ipob yweets, emulate una elder.Stop disturbing us with ur hopeless protest. Proudly Nigerian