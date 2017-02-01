₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by informant001: 9:19am
IGP Ibrahim Idris paid a condolence visit to the family of late Rivers State CP, Francis Bolaji Odesanya, who died three weeks ago. Odesanya passed on at the age of 56 years after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/francis-bolaji-odesanya-police-ig.html
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by informant001: 9:20am
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by informant001: 9:21am
nice
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 9:22am
R I P...Minus one from the country population
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:49am
I pray that all his entitlement not delayed
After the mourning period you hardly see anyone again
I beginning to see why some people loot when they have the opportunity
Our system is not encouraging
We need to get serious
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by abouzaid: 10:00am
he had joined the innocent ipob members that he killed, karma is real. where is buhari?
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by gebest: 10:13am
noted pls
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 10:43am
booked
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:44am
Ok
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by yinkson(m): 10:45am
Oh! What a patriot
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:45am
Hope it wont be just another routine of shaking hands, giving out small envelopes and making empty promises.
The benifits and entitlements due for his family should be cleared in earnest
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by rhymestech: 10:46am
This is a good one. But the IGP should remember families of the ordinary police man killed in line of duty and pay them what is due to them promptly.
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by alldbest: 10:47am
Why that fine girl dey eye our IG like that ? @4th pic
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:48am
Eyaaaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Banter1: 10:48am
Okay
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Gozzzy(m): 10:48am
the niggar that ordered shooting of unarmed Biafran protesters in portharcourt.... na so e go dey be for all of them wey swear say hatred of Igbos, na the only thing wey go dey give them aerection!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Iamsammy(m): 10:49am
the burial is today bros at yaba cemetery, and d wake keep na ystday, go find out @op
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Banter1: 10:51am
The police officer at the back starring at the late commissioner's daughters a$$.
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:51am
yinkson:kai respect the dead now,how you go dey call the man parrot?
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by mckazzy: 10:53am
why is that babe eyeing the IGP, or she dey suspect foul play from him.
Just observation.
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by que197: 11:00am
rip sir
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Dymo: 11:04am
The end... to God be the glory
|Re: Ibrahim Idris Visits Family Of Late Francis Bolaji Odesanya (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 11:10am
sarrki:
Your brain is resetting very fast
