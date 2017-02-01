IGP Ibrahim Idris paid a condolence visit to the family of late Rivers State CP, Francis Bolaji Odesanya, who died three weeks ago. Odesanya passed on at the age of 56 years after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

I pray that all his entitlement not delayed



After the mourning period you hardly see anyone again



I beginning to see why some people loot when they have the opportunity



Our system is not encouraging



We need to get serious