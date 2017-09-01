Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) (9490 Views)

Every State can only grow prosperity once security is assured. Security is an enabler to growth and development.



The Inspector general of police is also meeting with Stakeholders in the State at the Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.



As usual, Dr.Ikpeazu presented made in Aba products to the Police Chief.





Aba The Giant Of Africa , China self dey tro wey Cap for Us .. Afonjas dey bow give us once Biafra is set Lagos economy will cripple... 12 Likes

I wonder what the APC will sell to Nigeria to vote them come 2019.



Up till now I can't still point out clearly any achievement whatsover! 8 Likes 2 Shares

IGp that does not stop you from carrying your constitutional responsibilities



Don't allow anyone to bribe you



Python must continue 16 Likes 2 Shares

IGp that does not stop you from carrying your constitutional responsibilities



Don't allow anyone to bribe you



Python must continue Every thing about biafra have change ur thinking faculty , e no go better for person wey do u this thing ..... Every thing about biafra have change ur thinking faculty , e no go better for person wey do u this thing ..... 22 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

IGp that does not stop you from carrying your constitutional responsibilities



Don't allow anyone to bribe you



Python must continue

Anytime I see ur post I remember Beremx, Obiagelli, Cleverly and demdem.



We all nose how they ended up.



Our people say in yoruba land, "woman wey buy new pant go sweet am till him buy another pant"



Enjoy the CHANGE Anytime I see ur post I remember Beremx, Obiagelli, Cleverly and demdem.We all nose how they ended up.Our people say in yoruba land, "woman wey buy new pant go sweet am till him buy another pant"Enjoy the CHANGE 2 Likes

IGp that does not stop you from carrying your constitutional responsibilities



Don't allow anyone to bribe you



Python must continue



Is it true that Buhari has gone to present his stone coated nyash in London for more rounds of injections?. Is it true that Buhari has gone to present his stone coated nyash in London for more rounds of injections?. 7 Likes

IGP and Ikpeazu should go to he ll.You think you can fool us.After all this garagas,ask yourself how many people are supporting Nnamdi Kanu in Abia.Compare it with number of people here.Had it been that Nnamdi Kanu was here,u will see the population of people here.The masses and Igbo people are with NK.Ikpeazu can continue to fool himself.We Igbos don't care 1 Like

Damage control mode ACTIVATED!!!!! 1 Like

Well done Mr Governor. We will consider sourcing our uniforms, shoes and batons from Aba 1 Like

Aba The Giant Of Africa , China self dey tro wey Cap for Us .. Afonjas dey bow give us once Biafra is set Lagos economy will cripple...



Foolish statement..



Even if you ever get Biafra, before 1 container gets into the East, it will first pass through either Lagos, Cross Rivers or Rivers State Ports..



When the Biafrans finish manufacturing whatever they manufacture, they will still have to pass through other territories/nations like Nigeria or Oduduwa Republic and or Niger Delta Republic to ship those goods beyond the current borders. Unless you air freight them which then drives up the cost and makes it tough to compete.





Nwokem just go and wash plate and wait for your mother to finish cooking and serve you food. Pray for your uprise before you pray for your neighbors downfall. In this Nigeria Today that the Igbos are wailing about neglect, marginization and underdevelopment, Lagos States IGR keeps rising faster than bread wey contain baking soda. Foolish statement..Even if you ever get Biafra, before 1 container gets into the East, it will first pass through either Lagos, Cross Rivers or Rivers State Ports..When the Biafrans finish manufacturing whatever they manufacture, they will still have to pass through other territories/nations like Nigeria or Oduduwa Republic and or Niger Delta Republic to ship those goods beyond the current borders. Unless you air freight them which then drives up the cost and makes it tough to compete.Nwokem just go and wash plate and wait for your mother to finish cooking and serve you food. Pray for your uprise before you pray for your neighbors downfall. In this Nigeria Today that the Igbos are wailing about neglect, marginization and underdevelopment, Lagos States IGR keeps rising faster than bread wey contain baking soda. 6 Likes 2 Shares

In the 4th picture "Your excellency we will give those miscreants something light".......

Is this supposed to be news Is this supposed to be news 1 Like

Ikpeazu is a weaklean

This guy (Stephen) is a scammer. I sold bitcoin worth 12k in this harsh economy to him & immediately he received alert, he refused to pick my call. May you rot in hell. Nlanders, beware of this number. 08138111203





Aba The Giant Of Africa , China self dey tro wey Cap for Us .. Afonjas dey bow give us once Biafra is set Lagos economy will cripple...

This one has forgotten to take his drugs today I wonder how it feels like to face the kind of defeat ipob miscreants faced these past few weeksThis one has forgotten to take his drugs today

Inspector general, do you know how much your policemen extort from motorists and okada men in Aba and other towns in Abia state?



We need the amount to be made public 1 Like

Fake goods...

Is it true that Buhari has gone to present his stone coated nyash in London for more rounds of injections?. bros you weeked.

bubu nyash na stone coated.. lwkmd bros you weeked.bubu nyash na stone coated.. lwkmd 3 Likes

If governor Shettima had gotten this kind of attention a few years back, we wouldn't have to be fighting boko Haram now. 1 Like

for job well done (thank you for killing my brother) Mr IGP 2 Likes

Operation IGP dance 1 Like

Aba The Giant Of Africa , China self dey tro wey Cap for Us .. Afonjas dey bow give us once Biafra is set Lagos economy will cripple... Loool! This is a joke right? Loool! This is a joke right? 1 Like

Governor Ikpeazu laughing like an imbe.... 1 Like

Uwe azu

APC the more you look the less you see



No future agenda



No brain 2 Likes 1 Share

Foolish statement You're still alive? You're still alive?