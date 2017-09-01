₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:53pm
The IGP is in Abia State to assess security situations and ensure that the area is calm.
Every State can only grow prosperity once security is assured. Security is an enabler to growth and development.
The Inspector general of police is also meeting with Stakeholders in the State at the Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.
As usual, Dr.Ikpeazu presented made in Aba products to the Police Chief.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/governor-ikpeazu-welcomes-inspector.html?m=1
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:54pm
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by PROPUNTER(m): 6:56pm
Aba The Giant Of Africa , China self dey tro wey Cap for Us .. Afonjas dey bow give us once Biafra is set Lagos economy will cripple...
12 Likes
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 6:56pm
I wonder what the APC will sell to Nigeria to vote them come 2019.
Up till now I can't still point out clearly any achievement whatsover!
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:57pm
IGp that does not stop you from carrying your constitutional responsibilities
Don't allow anyone to bribe you
Python must continue
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by PROPUNTER(m): 7:02pm
sarrki:Every thing about biafra have change ur thinking faculty , e no go better for person wey do u this thing .....
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:02pm
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 7:05pm
sarrki:
Anytime I see ur post I remember Beremx, Obiagelli, Cleverly and demdem.
We all nose how they ended up.
Our people say in yoruba land, "woman wey buy new pant go sweet am till him buy another pant"
Enjoy the CHANGE
2 Likes
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by PointZerom: 7:14pm
sarrki:
Is it true that Buhari has gone to present his stone coated nyash in London for more rounds of injections?.
7 Likes
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by onojaduru: 7:25pm
IGP and Ikpeazu should go to he ll.You think you can fool us.After all this garagas,ask yourself how many people are supporting Nnamdi Kanu in Abia.Compare it with number of people here.Had it been that Nnamdi Kanu was here,u will see the population of people here.The masses and Igbo people are with NK.Ikpeazu can continue to fool himself.We Igbos don't care
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by nairalandankrah: 7:26pm
Damage control mode ACTIVATED!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by Discharge(m): 8:17pm
Well done Mr Governor. We will consider sourcing our uniforms, shoes and batons from Aba
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by Okijajuju1(m): 8:18pm
PROPUNTER:
Foolish statement..
Even if you ever get Biafra, before 1 container gets into the East, it will first pass through either Lagos, Cross Rivers or Rivers State Ports..
When the Biafrans finish manufacturing whatever they manufacture, they will still have to pass through other territories/nations like Nigeria or Oduduwa Republic and or Niger Delta Republic to ship those goods beyond the current borders. Unless you air freight them which then drives up the cost and makes it tough to compete.
Nwokem just go and wash plate and wait for your mother to finish cooking and serve you food. Pray for your uprise before you pray for your neighbors downfall. In this Nigeria Today that the Igbos are wailing about neglect, marginization and underdevelopment, Lagos States IGR keeps rising faster than bread wey contain baking soda.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:18pm
In the 4th picture "Your excellency we will give those miscreants something light".......
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:19pm
stephenduru:
Is this supposed to be news
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 8:19pm
Ikpeazu is a weaklean
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by bennychucks: 8:19pm
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by hoover420: 8:19pm
This guy (Stephen) is a scammer. I sold bitcoin worth 12k in this harsh economy to him & immediately he received alert, he refused to pick my call. May you rot in hell. Nlanders, beware of this number. 08138111203
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by bamite(m): 8:19pm
I wonder how it feels like to face the kind of defeat ipob miscreants faced these past few weeks
PROPUNTER:
This one has forgotten to take his drugs today
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:20pm
Inspector general, do you know how much your policemen extort from motorists and okada men in Aba and other towns in Abia state?
We need the amount to be made public
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by Kestolove: 8:20pm
Fake goods...
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by magoo10: 8:20pm
PointZerom:bros you weeked.
bubu nyash na stone coated.. lwkmd
3 Likes
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 8:21pm
If governor Shettima had gotten this kind of attention a few years back, we wouldn't have to be fighting boko Haram now.
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by Henzok: 8:21pm
for job well done (thank you for killing my brother) Mr IGP
2 Likes
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:22pm
Operation IGP dance
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by TundeHashim(m): 8:23pm
PROPUNTER:Loool! This is a joke right?
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:23pm
Governor Ikpeazu laughing like an imbe....
1 Like
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by fergie001(m): 8:23pm
Uwe azu
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by hilroy: 8:24pm
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by magoo10: 8:24pm
APC the more you look the less you see
No future agenda
No brain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by GoroTango: 8:24pm
Okijajuju1:You're still alive?
|Re: IGP Idris Visits Abia State, Receives Made-In-Aba Good From Ikpeazu (Photos) by dignity33: 8:25pm
You guys should stop paying condolence visit after killing NK and parents we all know from Northern Governors, VP and now Idris. Another person will rise.
