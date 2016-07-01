Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) (4438 Views)

LAUTECH Students Protest Over 7 Months Strike (Pics, Video) / ASUU-EBSU Lecturers Set To Go On Strike Over Exorbitant Taxation / FUTO Students Represent Nigeria In Dubai Hultprize 2016 (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Let’s present you the school fees schedule for 2015/2016 academic session and that of 2016/2017 academic session.

FUTO School fees schedule for 2015/2016 Academic Session:



FUTO Year one (100L) School fees

Geology = (School fees) N50,800 + N40,000 (Acceptance Fees)

Total= N90,800

Other Departments = (School fees) N48,300+ N40,000 (Acceptance fees)

Total= N88,300



FUTO Year two & three (200l-300l) School fees

Geology = #35,800

Other Departments = #33,300



FUTO Year IV & V(400l-500l) School fees

Geology = #30,800

Other Departments = #28,300



FUTO School fees schedule for 2016/2017 Academic Session:

We got information that Fresh (100 Level) Students still pay an additional acceptance fee of NGN 42,500 making a total of NGN 124,000.



Students still have to pay huge amounts for accommodation and course registration. A student claimed that fresh students pay more than NGN 20,000 for various course registration apart from school fees and acceptance fees.



There was heavy police presence on campus to ensure that the students do not vandalize the school property or create any havoc during the protest.

The students decided they will go on a protest when the school management gave them an ultimatum to pay up today or pay a fine of additional NGN 10,000.



Enjoy pictures from the Live Protest, while we keep you updated.

cc lalasticlala



More details at: Students of the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) have taken to the streets to protest over exorbitant school fees fees levied on them by the school management. As we update you, the protest is still on going.Let’s present you the school fees schedule for 2015/2016 academic session and that of 2016/2017 academic session.FUTO School fees schedule for 2015/2016 Academic Session:FUTO Year one (100L) School feesGeology = (School fees) N50,800 + N40,000 (Acceptance Fees)Total= N90,800Other Departments = (School fees) N48,300+ N40,000 (Acceptance fees)Total= N88,300FUTO Year two & three (200l-300l) School feesGeology = #35,800Other Departments = #33,300FUTO Year IV & V(400l-500l) School feesGeology = #30,800Other Departments = #28,300FUTO School fees schedule for 2016/2017 Academic Session:We got information that Fresh (100 Level) Students still pay an additional acceptance fee of NGN 42,500 making a total of NGN 124,000.Students still have to pay huge amounts for accommodation and course registration. A student claimed that fresh students pay more than NGN 20,000 for various course registration apart from school fees and acceptance fees.There was heavy police presence on campus to ensure that the students do not vandalize the school property or create any havoc during the protest.The students decided they will go on a protest when the school management gave them an ultimatum to pay up today or pay a fine of additional NGN 10,000.Enjoy pictures from the Live Protest, while we keep you updated.cc lalasticlalaMore details at: http://www.studentsinfoportal.com/campus-news-and-gist/futo-students-over-exorbitant-school-fees/ 1 Share

na wah for my country 1 Like





things are hard yet these schools don'tgive a Bleep.



But in my opinion, the only fees on the high is those of year 1.



40k acceptance fee is robbery.



meanwhile if you want to learn how to make money with your android check out na wa oh,things are hard yet these schools don'tgive a Bleep.But in my opinion, the only fees on the high is those of year 1.40k acceptance fee is robbery.meanwhile if you want to learn how to make money with your android check out http://www.droidpost.com/2016/07/how-to-make-money-with-your-android.html

have faith in God

Ok

@op we should "enjoy" d pictures?

These students are not ready to learn. Imagine the small amount of money they are protesting over? Do they think university education is free everywhere like their Roach-ass made it? They can sit at home and we will see whose ox is gored. Rubbish!!! 2 Likes

Protest, but no violence.

Its happening live

Am dere

Reping geology

Na we dy pay highest 1 Like

Hmmmmmmmmm. School wey person go finish wey be say na problem to see job.



If you decide not to go to school and wanna learn a trade. You fit consider shoemaking my brother and sister. Na the money be the koko.



If you wan learn shoemaking. You fit learn for my side. But, i dey collect money oooo cos na professional way you go take learn.



No fear sha my charges isnt upto FUTO school fees.



Offer valid TODAY.

ok.... increase in fees. increase quality too.

N we cnt find dt Daura man

Ayam not understand why the protesters have to wield clubs

OK

Make all the geologist find konfam igneous rock take stone their vc 4 Likes

Nawa o

na school fee be this? hisd make una come EKSU 1 Like

Protest has turned extra violent....police are pursuing students.....properties are destroyed...this is getting out of hand...guys this thing is very very serious o....make i pack my bag begin dey go house...it seems cult boys have hijacked this stuff...they said they arrested the guy that organized this protest, a former SUG P.R.O...but he has been released 4 Likes

Dichrys:

Its happening live Am dere Raping geology Na we dy pay highest c ya lyf c ya lyf

i'm a futoite, but the way this students are going about this thing is very wrong.







imagine, most of them took the opportunity to break school properties and even steal from lecturers office..dats wrng and babaric.



i believe the school authorities would react to this harshly.





Is it that the students are unable to hustle out $100 in 12 months?



No wonder unemployment is everywhere with people unable to hustle.



Even secondary school students charge more than $100 per term.







#BBNaija! SEE WETIN HAPPEN FOR JACUZZI TODAY! COME WITH YOUR VASELINE OH!



REMEMBER, WHAT HAPPENS IN THE JACUZZI, STAYS IN THE JACUZZI Returning students pay less than $100? What are they now protesting for?Is it that the students are unable to hustle out $100 in 12 months?No wonder unemployment is everywhere with people unable to hustle.Even secondary school students charge more than $100 per term. 1 Like

Even students that graduated last year are forced to pay N5,000 for "school fee completion" as part of final clearance.

acceptance fee is now 42,000 naira . No more 40,000

1

op that is not the correct amount . Year 2 to year final year is paying 39,300

Where is NLC to protest on the minimum wage?

Dichrys:

Its happening live

Am dere

Raping geology

Na we dy pay highest

Because you will be trained more in the field. Geologists are made in the field. Because you will be trained more in the field. Geologists are made in the field. 1 Like

School fees=55,000+15,000

Acceptance fee=45,500

Course registration=32,000

Stupid vc 3 Likes

Okay! Epp us 3 Likes

Dichrys:

Its happening live

Am dere

Raping geology

Na we dy pay highest wen they arrest u for rape now u go complain wen they arrest u for rape now u go complain

Gradual implementation, in phases, is the best route to follow by the Management in such a case as this.

Well, that's if it's the last and only option left.