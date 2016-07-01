₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by anthonypeters(m): 11:24am
Students of the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) have taken to the streets to protest over exorbitant school fees fees levied on them by the school management. As we update you, the protest is still on going.
Let’s present you the school fees schedule for 2015/2016 academic session and that of 2016/2017 academic session.
FUTO School fees schedule for 2015/2016 Academic Session:
FUTO Year one (100L) School fees
Geology = (School fees) N50,800 + N40,000 (Acceptance Fees)
Total= N90,800
Other Departments = (School fees) N48,300+ N40,000 (Acceptance fees)
Total= N88,300
FUTO Year two & three (200l-300l) School fees
Geology = #35,800
Other Departments = #33,300
FUTO Year IV & V(400l-500l) School fees
Geology = #30,800
Other Departments = #28,300
FUTO School fees schedule for 2016/2017 Academic Session:
We got information that Fresh (100 Level) Students still pay an additional acceptance fee of NGN 42,500 making a total of NGN 124,000.
Students still have to pay huge amounts for accommodation and course registration. A student claimed that fresh students pay more than NGN 20,000 for various course registration apart from school fees and acceptance fees.
There was heavy police presence on campus to ensure that the students do not vandalize the school property or create any havoc during the protest.
The students decided they will go on a protest when the school management gave them an ultimatum to pay up today or pay a fine of additional NGN 10,000.
Enjoy pictures from the Live Protest, while we keep you updated.
More details at: http://www.studentsinfoportal.com/campus-news-and-gist/futo-students-over-exorbitant-school-fees/
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by hakeemk(m): 1:13pm
na wah for my country
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by henryobinna(m): 1:13pm
na wa oh,
things are hard yet these schools don'tgive a Bleep.
But in my opinion, the only fees on the high is those of year 1.
40k acceptance fee is robbery.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by ct2(m): 1:14pm
have faith in God
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by xcllaxix(m): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by midolstudent: 1:14pm
@op we should "enjoy" d pictures?
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by matrixme(m): 1:14pm
These students are not ready to learn. Imagine the small amount of money they are protesting over? Do they think university education is free everywhere like their Roach-ass made it? They can sit at home and we will see whose ox is gored. Rubbish!!!
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by ruffhandu: 1:14pm
Protest, but no violence.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Dichrys(m): 1:15pm
Its happening live
Am dere
Reping geology
Na we dy pay highest
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Barmmyshoes: 1:15pm
Hmmmmmmmmm. School wey person go finish wey be say na problem to see job.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by OGAJosy: 1:15pm
ok.... increase in fees. increase quality too.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by pawesome(m): 1:15pm
N we cnt find dt Daura man
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by EddyNumerouno(m): 1:15pm
Ayam not understand why the protesters have to wield clubs
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by warlordz(m): 1:15pm
OK
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by lilfreezy: 1:16pm
Make all the geologist find konfam igneous rock take stone their vc
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by miikyphil(m): 1:16pm
Nawa o
na school fee be this? hisd make una come EKSU
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by SamJed(m): 1:16pm
Protest has turned extra violent....police are pursuing students.....properties are destroyed...this is getting out of hand...guys this thing is very very serious o....make i pack my bag begin dey go house...it seems cult boys have hijacked this stuff...they said they arrested the guy that organized this protest, a former SUG P.R.O...but he has been released
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by pawesome(m): 1:16pm
Dichrys:c ya lyf
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Oceancorp: 1:17pm
i'm a futoite, but the way this students are going about this thing is very wrong.
imagine, most of them took the opportunity to break school properties and even steal from lecturers office..dats wrng and babaric.
i believe the school authorities would react to this harshly.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by ennysuccess(m): 1:17pm
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Expl0rers: 1:18pm
Returning students pay less than $100? What are they now protesting for?
Is it that the students are unable to hustle out $100 in 12 months?
No wonder unemployment is everywhere with people unable to hustle.
Even secondary school students charge more than $100 per term.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Chukwuemeka007(m): 1:19pm
Even students that graduated last year are forced to pay N5,000 for "school fee completion" as part of final clearance.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Donkaz(m): 1:20pm
acceptance fee is now 42,000 naira . No more 40,000
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by loobby(m): 1:21pm
1
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Benedict44(m): 1:21pm
op that is not the correct amount . Year 2 to year final year is paying 39,300
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by cycline404(m): 1:21pm
Where is NLC to protest on the minimum wage?
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Correspondence(m): 1:21pm
Dichrys:
Because you will be trained more in the field. Geologists are made in the field.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by loobby(m): 1:23pm
School fees=55,000+15,000
Acceptance fee=45,500
Course registration=32,000
Stupid vc
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Uchennazico: 1:26pm
Okay! Epp us
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by jboy73: 1:27pm
Dichrys:wen they arrest u for rape now u go complain
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by Sunny360: 1:27pm
Gradual implementation, in phases, is the best route to follow by the Management in such a case as this.
Well, that's if it's the last and only option left.
|Re: FUTO Students Protest Over Exorbitant School Fees (Pictures) by vicflexzy(m): 1:27pm
school fees for year one is 55, 300 to be increased by 10 k after matric. haba , nt fair .
