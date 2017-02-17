Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno (6604 Views)

A suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/Mafa road leading to mass destruction, Borno Police Command said on Friday.



The Police Command’s spokesman, Mr Victor Isuku , who disclosed this in a statement, on Friday, said the incident happened on Thursday.



The statement reads: “On Thursday at about 2318 hrs, a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick-up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala in the early hours of Friday.



“He detonated an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped on his body,” Isuku said.



He, however, said that only the bomber was killed during the incident as the vehicles were parked empty.



“The resulting explosion razed down the parked vehicles beyond recognition.



“A police patrol team was promptly deployed to the scene to restore safety and normalcy.”



ok



These people sef



Them no get sense



The worst part is that they are killing their own people



If they're serious about terrorism, they would have taken it to other tribe or states to show how serious they are



They're busy killing their own people, ain't that some brainless act and foolishness



How much will you give a Yoruba or Igbo guy that will make him/her strap bombs on themselves and go blow his people up ??



Even if God himself promise him 200 virgins, he will slap the shiit out of that God that tells him to blow up his people



The problem up north here is sincerity to curtain it. The state government as a matter of urgency should put a temporary stop to the use of long hijab because suicide bombing is usually carried out using that means.



Just imagine what they are doing to themselves.



May God almighty help and deliver them and rip to the dead.

Those pictures are Abuja Wuse 2 2 Likes

When you don t teach a man his History... He gets lost... Sorry they Failed you.

Blood of Muhammad... Rip to the dead!

They are back

That should be in Cameroon not in Nigeria, Boko harram has been defeated in Nigeria and Borno is even safer than Lagos!

Have mercy Lord. This kind of thing should just end already please.

Nairaland is the one promoting BH by posting their negative news, not just this senseless killing but victims of accident and cultism



I am tired of opening nairaland just to see such negative news all the time

What do these Boko assholes actually want? If they are fighting for a sharia state, then killing your own people is clear stupidity since Sharia law is practiced in most northern states. 2 Likes

End time......

VERY LAME

I smell foolishness

That's good of her to have chosen to die alone. rip

13 vehicles all empty? I smell something fishy.

This how Oluwa will make them confused more and more.



If you believe type Amen for this

13 vehicles and nobody was inside? some people could lie more than lie mohammed himself!!! 8 Likes

He tried

BUT WHY?

I only pity the innocent citizens that believed the lies of this APC that they have defeated BH and moved to these war ZONES. 1 Like

Only the bomber pieces finish?? .... oh fantastic news!!!!

Thank God the vampire only succeeded killing himself.

Chuksonyeike:

13 vehicles and nobody was inside? some people could lie more than lie mohammed himself!!!



Possible. A car dealer could have suffered the loss. Just my thought. Possible. A car dealer could have suffered the loss. Just my thought.

Let zombie youths continue killing themselves 2 Likes

This one didn't want to kill anybody that is why he slug it out with empty trucks.

May God help us

This is serious.. God have mercy