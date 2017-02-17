₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by DONSMITH123(m): 11:35am
A suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/Mafa road leading to mass destruction, Borno Police Command said on Friday.
http://tribuneonlineng.com/just-suicide-bomber-kills-self-destroys-13-vehicles-borno-police/
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by stephnie1(f): 11:37am
ok
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by GossipHeart(m): 1:18pm
These people sef
Them no get sense
The worst part is that they are killing their own people
If they're serious about terrorism, they would have taken it to other tribe or states to show how serious they are
They're busy killing their own people, ain't that some brainless act and foolishness
How much will you give a Yoruba or Igbo guy that will make him/her strap bombs on themselves and go blow his people up ??
Even if God himself promise him 200 virgins, he will slap the shiit out of that God that tells him to blow up his people
11 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by lilfreezy: 1:18pm
Religion of piss at it again
7 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Brightology2(m): 1:18pm
The problem up north here is sincerity to curtain it. The state government as a matter of urgency should put a temporary stop to the use of long hijab because suicide bombing is usually carried out using that means.
Just imagine what they are doing to themselves.
May God almighty help and deliver them and rip to the dead.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Keneking: 1:19pm
Those pictures are Abuja Wuse 2
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by iceberylin(m): 1:19pm
When you don t teach a man his History... He gets lost... Sorry they Failed you.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by GeleFanzgore: 1:19pm
Blood of Muhammad... Rip to the dead!
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by habex005(m): 1:19pm
They are back
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Nwodosis(m): 1:19pm
That should be in Cameroon not in Nigeria, Boko harram has been defeated in Nigeria and Borno is even safer than Lagos!
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Strongbest(m): 1:19pm
Have mercy Lord. This kind of thing should just end already please.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by guttentag(m): 1:20pm
Nairaland is the one promoting BH by posting their negative news, not just this senseless killing but victims of accident and cultism
I am tired of opening nairaland just to see such negative news all the time
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Emekamex(m): 1:20pm
What do these Boko assholes actually want? If they are fighting for a sharia state, then killing your own people is clear stupidity since Sharia law is practiced in most northern states.
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by foody(f): 1:20pm
End time......
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Nathan2016: 1:20pm
VERY LAME
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by mekuso89(m): 1:20pm
I smell foolishness
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by BLACKbullet: 1:20pm
That's good of her to have chosen to die alone. rip
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by adoyi8: 1:20pm
13 vehicles all empty? I smell something fishy.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by ifyan(m): 1:20pm
This how Oluwa will make them confused more and more.
If you believe type Amen for this
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Chuksonyeike: 1:20pm
13 vehicles and nobody was inside? some people could lie more than lie mohammed himself!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by systemz(m): 1:21pm
He tried
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by emajoe: 1:21pm
BUT WHY?
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by sekundosekundo: 1:21pm
I only pity the innocent citizens that believed the lies of this APC that they have defeated BH and moved to these war ZONES.
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by iluvpomo: 1:21pm
Only the bomber pieces finish?? .... oh fantastic news!!!!
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by homebase(m): 1:21pm
Thank God the vampire only succeeded killing himself.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Strongbest(m): 1:21pm
Chuksonyeike:
Possible. A car dealer could have suffered the loss. Just my thought.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Ezedon(m): 1:22pm
Let zombie youths continue killing themselves
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Flyingngel(m): 1:22pm
This one didn't want to kill anybody that is why he slug it out with empty trucks.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by rakazytee: 1:22pm
May God help us
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by Jabioro: 1:22pm
This is serious.. God have mercy
|Re: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles In Borno by bakila: 1:22pm
