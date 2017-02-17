Sheriff Vs Makarfi: Appeal Court to decide PDP’s authentic National Chairman today



The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State will today decide who is legitimately the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



The ruling may likely bring to an end the leadership tussle that have ravaged the former ruling party for a while now.



PDP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis following the inauguration of the Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee in May 2016.



The party had inaugurated the committee following the alleged expiration of the tenure of its embattled factional National Chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff.



Despite the existence of the Makarfi-led Committee, Sheriff has continued to maintain that he remained the authentic leader of the party.



However, Makarfi’s claim to the party’s leadership stool was strengthened by a favourable judgment obtained at the Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt in which Justice Mohammed Liman ordered that he be duly recognised.



Justice Liman also ordered Sheriff to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.



The PDP which took to its twitter handle @OfficialPDPNIG announced that its leaders were already at the court ahead of the ruling.



PDP wrote, “Today is Judgment day at the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division. We shall update you our esteem supporters on proceedings and developments



“The Zonal Vice Chairmen and state Chairmen of the party are all here in the court.



“We just got a report that the Court will be sitting by 11:00am instead of 9:00am earlier scheduled.”







