Sheriff Vs Makarfi: Appeal Court to decide PDP's authentic National Chairman today
Sheriff Vs Makarfi: Appeal Court to decide PDP’s authentic National Chairman today
The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State will today decide who is legitimately the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The ruling may likely bring to an end the leadership tussle that have ravaged the former ruling party for a while now.
PDP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis following the inauguration of the Sen Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee in May 2016.
The party had inaugurated the committee following the alleged expiration of the tenure of its embattled factional National Chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff.
Despite the existence of the Makarfi-led Committee, Sheriff has continued to maintain that he remained the authentic leader of the party.
However, Makarfi’s claim to the party’s leadership stool was strengthened by a favourable judgment obtained at the Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt in which Justice Mohammed Liman ordered that he be duly recognised.
Justice Liman also ordered Sheriff to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.
The PDP which took to its twitter handle @OfficialPDPNIG announced that its leaders were already at the court ahead of the ruling.
PDP wrote, “Today is Judgment day at the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division. We shall update you our esteem supporters on proceedings and developments
“The Zonal Vice Chairmen and state Chairmen of the party are all here in the court.
“We just got a report that the Court will be sitting by 11:00am instead of 9:00am earlier scheduled.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/sheriff-vs-makarfi-appeal-court-decide-pdps-authentic-national-chairman-today/
PDP war zone...keep off
PDP war zone...keep off
Lizard and Pig.
Lizard and Pig.

Civil war in PDP camp
Civil war in PDP camp
Appeal court in PORT HARCOURT.
Appeal court in PORT HARCOURT.
Ndi ala
Ndi ala
They better unite now before it is too late.
They better unite now before it is too late.
Wike has lost his home form. Thats an away win for sheriff.
Wike has lost his home form. Thats an away win for sheriff.
How many times will the court have to decide so this?
How many times will the court have to decide so this?
I pray they unite so they can be a better opposition.
I pray they unite so they can be a better opposition.
The Court As Rule In Favour Of Ali-Modu Sheriff
The Court As Rule In Favour Of Ali-Modu Sheriff
Wait
Wait
Guess who won the case?
Guess who won the case?
|Re: Sheriff Vs Makarfi:Appeal Court To Decide PDPs Authentic National Chairman Today by Olasco93: 1:43pm
They are all Group of selfish Adamus who do not have the Nation or their Party at heart. They are disgrace to the youths of this nation and their party.
The PDP I knew has gone sour, you can ask OBJ
PDP should put their house together.

We need a formidable opposition for things to work right. Just the same way APC gave us during the PDP reign.
PDP should put their house together.
We need a formidable opposition for things to work right. Just the same way APC gave us during the PDP reign.
Modu must win na. That's justice.
Modu must win na. That's justice.
I will luv sherrif to win, he will be more arrogant for a better opposition
I will luv sherrif to win, he will be more arrogant for a better opposition
God will shame Ali Modi Sheriff and his co-supporters in Aso Rock.
God will shame Ali Modi Sheriff and his co-supporters in Aso Rock.
|Re: Sheriff Vs Makarfi:Appeal Court To Decide PDPs Authentic National Chairman Today by Akinaukwa: 1:47pm
I dont see this case ending up at the Appeal Court. Greed and lust for power is just the bane of the whole problem and until it is rooted out, even the Supreme Court judgment wont unite the party.
court affirms sherrif as authentic chairman.
court affirms sherrif as authentic chairman.

iyilax:
The lost of presidential election in 2015 is not the worst thing that has happened to PDP,it's sheriff
The lost of presidential election in 2015 is not the worst thing that has happened to PDP,it's sheriff
No, its Fayose and Wike period
liloelawwal:
No, its Fayose and Wike period
Pdp is dead and gone
Pdp is dead and gone
PDP should just Nominate Fayose and an IPOB as their Flag bearers come 2019 and leave the rest for we the electorate...
PDP should just Nominate Fayose and an IPOB as their Flag bearers come 2019 and leave the rest for we the electorate...
no be smallthing ooo
maximunimpact:
no be smallthing ooo
Are they fighting for the sake of the common man?. They r all d same
Are they fighting for the sake of the common man?. They r all d same
Sheriff should leave abeg so that we can know where PDP is heading to
Sheriff should leave abeg so that we can know where PDP is heading to
|Re: Sheriff Vs Makarfi:Appeal Court To Decide PDPs Authentic National Chairman Today by DABMarkNig2019: 1:54pm
Let this matter come and be going jare. I cant kick start my Campaigns because of this unending power tussle. No matter what the APC government do, we must change this change come 2019.
Appeal Court sacks Ali Modu Sheriff, declares him as an impostor and a fake PDP Chairman
Appeal Court sacks Ali Modu Sheriff, declares him as an impostor and a fake PDP Chairman
|Re: Sheriff Vs Makarfi:Appeal Court To Decide PDPs Authentic National Chairman Today by press005: 1:57pm
Our judiciary has been basterdized, hw many tyms will d appeal courts and supreme courts give der verdict on dis pdp chairmanship issue
What is happening in dis country!
