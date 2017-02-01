Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya (3163 Views)

Source: Honourable Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,Dakuku Peterside alongside Rivers State APC leaders today paid last respect to late. CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, Rivers State Police Commissioner at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amaechidakuku-peterside-rivers-state.html

More more more

He obviously worked for APC in the last election hence this show of love by the APC rivers hierarchy.



May God judge him according to his deed and grant him repose if he surely deserves it.



Amen 7 Likes

RIP

He obviously worked for APC in the last election hence this show of love by the APC rivers hierarchy.



May God judge him according to his deed and grant him repose if he surely deserves it.



and your proof?....don't talk ill of the dead





Partisanship in everything.

Partisanship in everything.

Too bad

The Casket is beautiful!





Lovely one!

and your proof?....don't talk ill of the dead

Shut up Shut up 5 Likes

The ultimate price we must all pay. Live Happily!

Wike has killed this one again....Na wa 1 Like

Here's to any lost Flat Oblongata israeli who Creepwalks into this building!

Judgement follows!!

RIP to the dead. Go and tell your maker what you did with your life on earth .

one by one we will all answer our make someday. currently immagining what response he will give to God if his hands was involved in any rigging or death of innocent ones in river state..........heaven or hell is his final destination.........we will all answer for our deeds on earth 1 Like

It shall never be well to the mod that ban me.Just because I attacked someone that insulted me and you ban me.YOU Shall Never Have Peace. Rip to the dead.This is a lesson to the living.

I'm even cumin bck frm Burial now, yet it's not on the news

RIP

after everything man most die,den judgement follows.

My Brother that was how i was banned last week, and i met the Admin at Lagos park i never knew he's a barrow pusher, and i beat the hell out of him.

you would also answer if you're involved in telling lies and fornication/adultery.

It shall never be well to the mod that ban me.Just because I attacked someone that insulted me and you ban me.YOU Shall Never Have Peace. Rip to the dead.This is a lesson to the living.

Lol why u go attack pesin nah!

Lol why u go attack pesin nah!

The Casket is beautiful!



and you wouldn't mind using it soon.

rich or poor, powerful or powerless ....one day na one day