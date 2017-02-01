₦airaland Forum

Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by sar33: 3:13pm
Honourable Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,Dakuku Peterside alongside Rivers State APC leaders today paid last respect to late. CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, Rivers State Police Commissioner at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amaechidakuku-peterside-rivers-state.html

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by sar33: 3:14pm
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by wheredemdey: 4:26pm
He obviously worked for APC in the last election hence this show of love by the APC rivers hierarchy.

May God judge him according to his deed and grant him repose if he surely deserves it.

Amen

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:33pm
RIP
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:34pm
wheredemdey:
He obviously worked for APC in the last election hence this show of love by the APC rivers hierarchy.

May God judge him according to his deed and grant him repose if he surely deserves it.

Amen
and your proof?....don't talk ill of the dead

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by leksmedia: 4:41pm
May his soul rest in peace , may God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss, Anyways life was designed to go on. That why we should all live a fulfilled life while on earth

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by ennysuccess(m): 4:42pm
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:42pm
Partisanship in everything.
Too bad
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by shamecurls(m): 4:42pm
The Casket is beautiful!


Lovely one!
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by dubemnaija: 4:43pm
babyfaceafrica:
and your proof?....don't talk ill of the dead

Shut up

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by ngmgeek(m): 4:43pm
The ultimate price we must all pay. Live Happily!
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by ionsman: 4:44pm
Wike has killed this one again....Na wa

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by omenkaLives: 4:45pm
Here's to any lost Flat Oblongata israeli who Creepwalks into this building!

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by wckabuoh(m): 4:45pm
Judgement follows!!
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by davizfellz: 4:45pm
RIP to the dead. Go and tell your maker what you did with your life on earth .
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by megamank(m): 4:45pm
one by one we will all answer our make someday. currently immagining what response he will give to God if his hands was involved in any rigging or death of innocent ones in river state..........heaven or hell is his final destination.........we will all answer for our deeds on earth

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by Aroh48(m): 4:46pm
Rip to the dead.This is a lesson to the living.
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by SuperBlack: 4:48pm
I'm even cumin bck frm Burial now, yet it's not on the news
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by chukwukahenry(m): 4:48pm
RIP
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by afamaustin(m): 4:49pm
after everything man most die,den judgement follows.
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by SuperBlack: 4:50pm
Aroh48:
It shall never be well to the mod that ban me.Just because I attacked someone that insulted me and you ban me.YOU Shall Never Have Peace.
My Brother that was how i was banned last week

Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by ddippset(m): 4:52pm
megamank:
one by one we will all answer our make someday. currently immagining what response he will give to God if his hands was involved in any rigging or death of innocent ones in river state..........heaven or hell is his final destination.........we will all answer for our deeds on earth
you would also answer if you're involved in telling lies and fornication/adultery.
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by DonCortino: 4:52pm
Aroh48:
It shall never be well to the mod that ban me.Just because I attacked someone that insulted me and you ban me.YOU Shall Never Have Peace. Rip to the dead.This is a lesson to the living.

Lol why u go attack pesin nah!
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by SuperBlack: 4:55pm
shamecurls:
The Casket is beautiful!

Lovely one!
and you wouldn't mind using it soon.
Re: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside At The Burial Of Francis Mobolaji Odesanya by highrise07(m): 4:56pm
rich or poor, powerful or powerless ....one day na one day
