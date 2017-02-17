₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by solaugo1: 4:12pm
UPDATE: Ahmed Makarfi Led PDP to Challenge Appeal Court Ruling at the Supreme Court
The Makarfi led PDP will challenge the ruling of the Port-Harcourt Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court. This is in accordance with the statement posted on her official twitter handle. The statement read thus:
1. Two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court gave a scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi
2. The Judgment has finally shown that the ruling Party, the APC is out to create a one party state in the country.
3. The Party is proceeding immediately to the Supreme Court to file an appeal against the ruling of today's appeal court judgment
Senators Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff have tested their legal muscles through various litigations in many courts in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, with each getting favourable orders and directives with the attendant effect on stability in the party.
Chieftains of the party from the two sides had at various fora expressed readiness to abide by the outcome of the appeal court verdict with a view to bringing lasting peace in the party.
A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had last year gave legitimacy to Makarfi as the chairman of the party, while another court of coordinate jurisdiction in Abuja, headed by Justice Okon Abang, had ruled that Sheriff should be recognised as the chairman.
The PDP has not been able to play the role of leading opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the crisis ravaging it from within.
http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/update-ahmed-makarfi-led-pdp-challenge-appeal-court-ruling-supreme-court/
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Grundig: 4:16pm
PDP is almost gone.
Lose at the supreme court, kiss PDP goodbye
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by omenkaLives: 4:17pm
He will still lose!
We stand with SAS!!
SAS is who we know! SAS is who we want!
You cant have two thugish governors interrupt the gentleman's precious tea time in his sitting room only to turn back and say you need him no more!
Keep riding Sir Sheriff. Just like they stood with Saraki in 2015, we will always stand with you!
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Nogodye(m): 4:18pm
I know Its a must for them to challenge Sheriff victory in supreme court...Its in their blood.They should just accept Sheriff as their Chairman and ready to work with him now instead of wasting their time all around.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by modath(f): 4:27pm
omenkaLives:
You ehn..
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by danot1030: 4:30pm
pdp and its followers always blaming APC for their problems. It reminds me of when Turkur was on the mission to destroy pdp with the full support of the clueless IB, some of them were saying that Turkur was an agent of opposition APC, then Fayose and Wike the two present heroes of pdp went to beg Ali Modu sheriff to come and lead them, now they are again blaming it on APC, pdp is pathetic.
Again this matter has further exposed pdp as a party that lacks uprightness, they can never keep to a deal term. After the two sides had promised to accept the outcome of the ruling from the appeal court judgement they are coming out to say they are going to the Supreme Court again. Obviously they had expected Sheriff to lose so they use the promise made against him from going to the Supreme Court.
But why are they going to Supreme Court again? Desperation!
Wike and Fayose are so desperate to have Mekarifi chair the party so they can use him to run their selfish agendas since it's clear to them they cannot manipulate Ali Modu Sheriff.
Anyways with this new turn, one can say that the dilemma of pdp is far from being over.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Mynd44: 4:32pm
modath:All hail shairman Sheriff
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:32pm
Thieves
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by paschu: 4:35pm
Wayvl to go!
Rock the boat joor.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Chuksonyeike: 4:37pm
2019 is still far.Enough time to dispose the loser
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:42pm
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Qmerit(m): 4:43pm
If these guys re sensible they should wrk with Sheriff cos if he wins in supreme court mehn, they can't look at him 2wice and that would be the end of pdp in Nigeria, I want strong opposition to APC.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Cambells: 4:45pm
omenkaLives:
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:03pm
omenkaLives:
Omenka My Man!
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by modath(f): 5:14pm
Mynd44:
Sheriff is a shiaman for real... Wike and his militant demeanour don grow sense, even our enfant terrible basketmouths Fayose & FFK dey reason am well before dancing surugede near am...
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Goke7: 5:23pm
modath:
Make una take am easy nah. I no want bp for some people o
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by CriticMaestro: 5:39pm
all of una b thieves..ole
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Flexherbal(m): 5:39pm
Make dem go sit down!
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by martineverest(m): 5:39pm
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Philinho(m): 5:40pm
Sheriff is demonic
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Lemiday(m): 5:40pm
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by shamecurls(m): 5:40pm
Sheriff we know
Sheriff we want
#TeamAliModuSheriff
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Young03: 5:41pm
Now i believe God is punishing this country cos of her past evil deeds
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Opakan2: 5:41pm
Una never start.. you people will end up killing yourselves in that evil party
Good riddance to bad rubbish
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Opistorincos(m): 5:42pm
The only challenge i see here is the one at ibadan
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Akinaukwa: 5:48pm
The end of PDP is near. I don't foresee the Makarfi's faction winning at the Supreme Court, I rather see the umbrella torn into shreds by those opposing the emergence of Sheriff and those standing against Makarfi. Awaiting a new PDP.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by saintgp(m): 5:48pm
It seems power from above still want to use this crisis to thwart pdp from winning ekiti state in the forthcoming gubernatorial election just like they did in ondo state.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Raeymond: 5:54pm
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by san316(m): 5:59pm
Expected of course. I pray they still lose.
After sheriff finish with them, dem go sell PDP for olx dem no go see buyer.
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by san316(m): 6:02pm
omenkaLives:
This is Karma. She knows her ways
Re: Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court by Newbiee: 6:06pm
Leave APC and Buhari out of your mess please and deal with your problems. Neither Buhari nor APC was invited when Wike and Fayose decided to make SAS PDP Chairman
