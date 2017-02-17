Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Makarfi Led PDP Heads To Supreme Court (5571 Views)

UPDATE: Ahmed Makarfi Led PDP to Challenge Appeal Court Ruling at the Supreme Court



The Makarfi led PDP will challenge the ruling of the Port-Harcourt Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court. This is in accordance with the statement posted on her official twitter handle. The statement read thus:



1. Two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court gave a scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi

2. The Judgment has finally shown that the ruling Party, the APC is out to create a one party state in the country.

3. The Party is proceeding immediately to the Supreme Court to file an appeal against the ruling of today's appeal court judgment



Senators Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff have tested their legal muscles through various litigations in many courts in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, with each getting favourable orders and directives with the attendant effect on stability in the party.



Chieftains of the party from the two sides had at various fora expressed readiness to abide by the outcome of the appeal court verdict with a view to bringing lasting peace in the party.



A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had last year gave legitimacy to Makarfi as the chairman of the party, while another court of coordinate jurisdiction in Abuja, headed by Justice Okon Abang, had ruled that Sheriff should be recognised as the chairman.



The PDP has not been able to play the role of leading opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the crisis ravaging it from within.



PDP is almost gone.



Lose at the supreme court, kiss PDP goodbye 10 Likes





We stand with SAS!!



SAS is who we know! SAS is who we want!



You cant have two thugish governors interrupt the gentleman's precious tea time in his sitting room only to turn back and say you need him no more!



I know Its a must for them to challenge Sheriff victory in supreme court...Its in their blood.They should just accept Sheriff as their Chairman and ready to work with him now instead of wasting their time all around. 4 Likes 2 Shares

You ehn.. You ehn.. 4 Likes 2 Shares

pdp and its followers always blaming APC for their problems. It reminds me of when Turkur was on the mission to destroy pdp with the full support of the clueless IB, some of them were saying that Turkur was an agent of opposition APC, then Fayose and Wike the two present heroes of pdp went to beg Ali Modu sheriff to come and lead them, now they are again blaming it on APC, pdp is pathetic.



Again this matter has further exposed pdp as a party that lacks uprightness, they can never keep to a deal term. After the two sides had promised to accept the outcome of the ruling from the appeal court judgement they are coming out to say they are going to the Supreme Court again. Obviously they had expected Sheriff to lose so they use the promise made against him from going to the Supreme Court.



But why are they going to Supreme Court again? Desperation!



Wike and Fayose are so desperate to have Mekarifi chair the party so they can use him to run their selfish agendas since it's clear to them they cannot manipulate Ali Modu Sheriff.



Anyways with this new turn, one can say that the dilemma of pdp is far from being over. 16 Likes

modath:







You ehn..





All hail shairman Sheriff All hail shairman Sheriff 3 Likes

Thieves





Rock the boat joor. Wayvl to go!Rock the boat joor.

2019 is still far.Enough time to dispose the loser

Smh!

If these guys re sensible they should wrk with Sheriff cos if he wins in supreme court mehn, they can't look at him 2wice and that would be the end of pdp in Nigeria, I want strong opposition to APC. 2 Likes 1 Share

Omenka My Man! Omenka My Man! 7 Likes

Mynd44:



All hail shairman Sheriff

Sheriff is a shiaman for real... Wike and his militant demeanour don grow sense, even our enfant terrible basketmouths Fayose & FFK dey reason am well before dancing surugede near am... Sheriff is a shiaman for real... Wike and his militant demeanour don grow sense, even our enfant terrible basketmouths Fayose & FFK dey reason am well before dancing surugede near am... 3 Likes

modath:





Sheriff is a shiaman for real... Wike and his militant demeanour don grow sense, even our enfant terrible basketmouths Fayose & FFK dey reason am well before dancing surugede near am...

Make una take am easy nah. I no want bp for some people o Make una take am easy nah. I no want bp for some people o

all of una b thieves..ole

Make dem go sit down!

mtchew

Sheriff is demonic

lol





Sheriff we know



Sheriff we want









#TeamAliModuSheriff

Now i believe God is punishing this country cos of her past evil deeds

Una never start.. you people will end up killing yourselves in that evil party

Good riddance to bad rubbish 1 Like

The only challenge i see here is the one at ibadan

The end of PDP is near. I don't foresee the Makarfi's faction winning at the Supreme Court, I rather see the umbrella torn into shreds by those opposing the emergence of Sheriff and those standing against Makarfi. Awaiting a new PDP. 1 Like

It seems power from above still want to use this crisis to thwart pdp from winning ekiti state in the forthcoming gubernatorial election just like they did in ondo state.

Ok

Expected of course. I pray they still lose.



After sheriff finish with them, dem go sell PDP for olx dem no go see buyer. 2 Likes

This is Karma. She knows her ways This is Karma. She knows her ways