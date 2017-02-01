₦airaland Forum

Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by PapiNigga: 5:01pm
The photo is currently trending online...

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/what-is-wrong-with-photo-of-these.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Sunnymatey(m): 5:04pm
Pls wats the name of these masquarade?

75 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Drversatile: 5:16pm
Sunnymatey:
Pls wats the name of these masquarade?

You went to school and you refuse to allow the school pass through you. Mind you she is putting on a nose mask , medical group stuff or so.

To me the dressing is trash. Why put NYSC cap on the hijab. Either wear the cap and remove the hijad. Nonsense.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by bitcoininvesto: 6:08pm
Uniform messed up with hijab.

10 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by dyangprof(m): 6:16pm
religion swaaagggg.
gudlaaaaa

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by policy12: 6:22pm
Hmmm.. .

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by skedman(m): 6:41pm
bitcoininvesto:
Uniform messed up with hijab.
please i will ask you just two questions.are you her
husband ,fiancee or boyfriend and finally what is your fucking business with her life or mode of dressing . She is comfortable with her dressing .

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by weblord1900(m): 7:43pm
These are northern masquerades..

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Inani(m): 7:57pm
Some people can be mocked for choosing what to wear (hijab) while others are being paid to promote immorality (bbnaija)

37 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by bodejohn(m): 8:07pm
Nothing wrong...but how about some respect for other people's way of life?

8 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by unclezuma: 8:09pm
Just how I love my women...covered.

16 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by herzern(m): 8:10pm
The earlier these set of people realise the scam/falsehood/fallacy embedded in their reliqion.

The better for them.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 8:10pm
What's wrong with their outfit?
I see nothing wrong.

7 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamalnation: 8:10pm
Kopa
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:10pm
What's trending here?....sheor
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by brixton: 8:11pm
Wharis this?

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:11pm
Are they Muniru and Ambali's wives?
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:11pm
They look so decent

They look so decent

7 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Jiang: 8:12pm
Yap, another trash, I don blacklist dis op website, since nairaland keep stuffing crap to my face
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Abbey2sam(m): 8:12pm
Drversatile:


You went to school and you refuse to allow the school pass through you. Mind you she is putting on a nose mask , medical group stuff or so.

To me the dressing is trash. Why put NYSC cap on the hijab. Either wear the cap and remove the hijad. Nonsense.

Why are you this Contradictory

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by nijascammers: 8:12pm
religion has destroyed Nigeria and it's people.

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by RIZLER: 8:12pm
Hypocrites when na dem bad pass,malo girls dem sabi fucccck pass any girl for 9ja

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamex93(m): 8:12pm
trashy

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by apollo13(m): 8:13pm
Sunnymatey:
Pls wats the name of these masquarade?
Rubbish
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Zulu212: 8:13pm
Isn't this the masquerade lie Mohammed was talking about? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by KevinDein: 8:13pm
Intentionally trying to mock people of other faiths for dressing the way their religion says they should.

That's what most of you have reduced yourselves to.

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamislaw(m): 8:13pm
Sunnymatey:
Pls wats the name of these masquarade?
you can ask your village witch that bewitched your father.

1 Like

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Pavore9: 8:13pm
Have no issue with how they dress, we all identify with different things just as long as our beliefs don't threatens the well being of others.
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Lero15(m): 8:13pm
I just came here to ask how this made it to Frontpage angry
Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by sod09(m): 8:14pm
If they were showing cleavage or displaying their bodies theres nothing wrong.
But cos they were covered, dats masquerade style.
She wasn't suppose to wear d cap though but some camps made it compulsory

3 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamace(m): 8:14pm
....White washed tombs filled with dead men bones..... cry cry cry

2 Likes

Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by CRAPHA96(m): 8:15pm
Walahi olodo full northern side....


What kinda dressing combo is this grin grin

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

