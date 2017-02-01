Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) (20082 Views)

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/what-is-wrong-with-photo-of-these.html?m=1 The photo is currently trending online... 1 Share

Pls wats the name of these masquarade? 75 Likes 6 Shares

You went to school and you refuse to allow the school pass through you. Mind you she is putting on a nose mask , medical group stuff or so.



To me the dressing is trash. Why put NYSC cap on the hijab. Either wear the cap and remove the hijad. Nonsense. You went to school and you refuse to allow the school pass through you. Mind you she is putting on a nose mask , medical group stuff or so.To me the dressing is trash. Why put NYSC cap on the hijab. Either wear the cap and remove the hijad. Nonsense. 13 Likes 1 Share

Uniform messed up with hijab. 10 Likes

religion swaaagggg.

gudlaaaaa 1 Like

Hmmm.. . 28 Likes 3 Shares

Uniform messed up with hijab. please i will ask you just two questions.are you her

husband ,fiancee or boyfriend and finally what is your fucking business with her life or mode of dressing . She is comfortable with her dressing . please i will ask you just two questions.are you herhusband ,fiancee or boyfriend and finally what is your fucking business with her life or mode of dressing . She is comfortable with her dressing . 27 Likes 1 Share

These are northern masquerades.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Some people can be mocked for choosing what to wear (hijab) while others are being paid to promote immorality (bbnaija) 37 Likes 3 Shares

Nothing wrong...but how about some respect for other people's way of life? 8 Likes

Just how I love my women...covered. 16 Likes

The earlier these set of people realise the scam/falsehood/fallacy embedded in their reliqion.



The better for them.

9 Likes 1 Share

What's wrong with their outfit?

I see nothing wrong. 7 Likes

What's trending here?....sheor

Wharis this? 1 Like

Are they Muniru and Ambali's wives?

They look so decent



Check my signature for beautiful and classy window blinds 7 Likes

Yap, another trash, I don blacklist dis op website, since nairaland keep stuffing crap to my face

Why are you this Contradictory Why are you this Contradictory 6 Likes 1 Share

religion has destroyed Nigeria and it's people. 1 Like

Hypocrites when na dem bad pass,malo girls dem sabi fucccck pass any girl for 9ja 1 Like

trashy 1 Like

Isn't this the masquerade lie Mohammed was talking about? 3 Likes

Intentionally trying to mock people of other faiths for dressing the way their religion says they should.



That's what most of you have reduced yourselves to. 1 Like

Have no issue with how they dress, we all identify with different things just as long as our beliefs don't threatens the well being of others.

I just came here to ask how this made it to Frontpage

If they were showing cleavage or displaying their bodies theres nothing wrong.

But cos they were covered, dats masquerade style.

She wasn't suppose to wear d cap though but some camps made it compulsory 3 Likes

....White washed tombs filled with dead men bones..... 2 Likes