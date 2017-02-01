₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by PapiNigga: 5:01pm
The photo is currently trending online...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/what-is-wrong-with-photo-of-these.html?m=1
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Sunnymatey(m): 5:04pm
Pls wats the name of these masquarade?
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Drversatile: 5:16pm
Sunnymatey:
You went to school and you refuse to allow the school pass through you. Mind you she is putting on a nose mask , medical group stuff or so.
To me the dressing is trash. Why put NYSC cap on the hijab. Either wear the cap and remove the hijad. Nonsense.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by bitcoininvesto: 6:08pm
Uniform messed up with hijab.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by dyangprof(m): 6:16pm
religion swaaagggg.
gudlaaaaa
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by policy12: 6:22pm
Hmmm.. .
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by skedman(m): 6:41pm
bitcoininvesto:please i will ask you just two questions.are you her
husband ,fiancee or boyfriend and finally what is your fucking business with her life or mode of dressing . She is comfortable with her dressing .
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by weblord1900(m): 7:43pm
These are northern masquerades..
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Inani(m): 7:57pm
Some people can be mocked for choosing what to wear (hijab) while others are being paid to promote immorality (bbnaija)
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by bodejohn(m): 8:07pm
Nothing wrong...but how about some respect for other people's way of life?
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by unclezuma: 8:09pm
Just how I love my women...covered.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by herzern(m): 8:10pm
The earlier these set of people realise the scam/falsehood/fallacy embedded in their reliqion.
The better for them.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by pocohantas(f): 8:10pm
What's wrong with their outfit?
I see nothing wrong.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamalnation: 8:10pm
Kopa
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:10pm
What's trending here?....sheor
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by brixton: 8:11pm
Wharis this?
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:11pm
Are they Muniru and Ambali's wives?
They look so decent
They look so decent
Check my signature for beautiful and classy window blinds
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Jiang: 8:12pm
Yap, another trash, I don blacklist dis op website, since nairaland keep stuffing crap to my face
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Abbey2sam(m): 8:12pm
Drversatile:
Why are you this Contradictory
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by nijascammers: 8:12pm
religion has destroyed Nigeria and it's people.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by RIZLER: 8:12pm
Hypocrites when na dem bad pass,malo girls dem sabi fucccck pass any girl for 9ja
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamex93(m): 8:12pm
trashy
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by apollo13(m): 8:13pm
Sunnymatey:Rubbish
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Zulu212: 8:13pm
Isn't this the masquerade lie Mohammed was talking about?
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by KevinDein: 8:13pm
Intentionally trying to mock people of other faiths for dressing the way their religion says they should.
That's what most of you have reduced yourselves to.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamislaw(m): 8:13pm
Sunnymatey:you can ask your village witch that bewitched your father.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Pavore9: 8:13pm
Have no issue with how they dress, we all identify with different things just as long as our beliefs don't threatens the well being of others.
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by Lero15(m): 8:13pm
I just came here to ask how this made it to Frontpage
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by sod09(m): 8:14pm
If they were showing cleavage or displaying their bodies theres nothing wrong.
But cos they were covered, dats masquerade style.
She wasn't suppose to wear d cap though but some camps made it compulsory
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by jamace(m): 8:14pm
....White washed tombs filled with dead men bones.....
|Re: Female Muslim Corpers Step Out In Style (Photo) by CRAPHA96(m): 8:15pm
Walahi olodo full northern side....
What kinda dressing combo is this
