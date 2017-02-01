₦airaland Forum

Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by alphonsojaybaz: 7:01pm On Feb 17
Time to leave PDP for Sheriff, create a new party - Fani-Kayode
Fani-Kayode has continued to express his displeasure at the Appeal Court judgment which recognized Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

After mocking the judgment as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.

The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognize Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari.

The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.


Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:05pm On Feb 17
Very funny. .. Like we didn't know that is part of the poorly contrived script. smiley

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:07pm On Feb 17
Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially

They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest

Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by kuuljay(m): 7:09pm On Feb 17
Wetin an old man siddon see even if pikin climb tree e can't fit see am

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Bitterleafsoup: 7:10pm On Feb 17
Time to dump all these archaic parties and poli thieves and start a party for the youth by the youth!

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by alphonsojaybaz: 7:11pm On Feb 17
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Mintek: 7:11pm On Feb 17
That's exactly the way forward.
Leave the party for Sheriff and his sponsor, Buhari.

This inept government needs a consistent kick on its butt and that'll be impossible with an APC mole leading the main opposition party

I'm all for the proposed mega party at this point.

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:12pm On Feb 17
Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!

The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! Keep riding sir! grin grin

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Qmerit(m): 7:13pm On Feb 17
Cause FFK, Fayose and Wike can't ride him....
Sheriff Speaks......

"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously." - Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, PDP National Chairman

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by MadeInTokyo: 7:14pm On Feb 17
That is Makarfi led PDP faction plan right from day one that they constituted an inter party committee.


They are leaving PDP for Ali Modu Sheriff by June to form a new Party.
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:26pm On Feb 17
omenkaLives:
Kikikiki.

Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!

The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! grin grin
My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na?

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:33pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:
My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na?
Cos i like you.. cheesy cheesy

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:33pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:
My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na?

Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant.. smiley


cc Omenkalives

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by orunto27: 7:36pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially

They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest

Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it

Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics.

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:37pm On Feb 17
modath:


Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant.. smiley


cc Omenkalives


Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this. grin

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:38pm On Feb 17
orunto27:


Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics.

Lets agree it's so

He's the substantial chairman of your great party

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:41pm On Feb 17
modath:


Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant.. smiley


cc Omenkalives


That Borno Alhaji na strong man o shocked

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by gwales: 7:41pm On Feb 17
Mintek:
That's exactly the way forward.
Leave the party for Sheriff and his sponsor, Buhari.

This inept government needs a consistent kick on its butt and that'll be impossible with an APC mole leading the main opposition party

I'm all for the proposed mega party at this point.
you were warned but like a headless chicken you refuse to heed the call

Sherriff will end up working for APC – Gov Ganduje


https://www.naij.com/735809-pdps-new-chairman-will-work-apc-governor.html

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:43pm On Feb 17
omenkaLives:
Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this. grin


I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers. cheesy

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:47pm On Feb 17
You are irrelevant!!!!!
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:49pm On Feb 17
babyfaceafrica:
You are irrelevant!!!!!

You mean the recognized chairman of your great party

Recognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant?

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:50pm On Feb 17
sarrki:


You mean the recognized chairman of your great party

Recognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant?

ffk is irrelevant

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:53pm On Feb 17
babyfaceafrica:
ffk is irrelevant

Very correct my brother

Sorry for the mix up

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:54pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:
That Borno Alhaji na strong man o shocked

Boss congrats ooo

A substantial party chairman that will lead from wadata plaza

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 8:12pm On Feb 17
modath:



I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers. cheesy

You are a DARRRRRLLLIIING!!! cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by akoko11: 8:22pm On Feb 17
Sheriff is a confirmed Apc agent in pdp

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by akoko11: 8:30pm On Feb 17
sarrki:


Lets agree it's so

He's the substantial chairman of your great party

Which chairman? That dirty thing? Founder n father of Boko Haram
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by PhilAmadeus: 8:48pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially

They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest

Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it
...Wehdonezir...in what way did they spoil SW PDP?....pls explain...
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by ImadeUReadThis: 9:35pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially

They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest

Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it
And who fcking needs the treacherous South West?
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by ImadeUReadThis: 9:36pm On Feb 17
modath:



I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers. cheesy


Buhari is dead.

Ponder on that
Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Ahmadgani(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
Foolish hypocrites, when you and your likes forced sheriff on unsuspecting pdp floor members, you left democracy in your pockets now you are TALKING nonsense tru your an{s

Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TsaTrinity(m): 9:49pm On Feb 17
Like its a new thing......e yaff tey we expecting it

