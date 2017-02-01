Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode (9161 Views)

source:



Fani-Kayode has continued to express his displeasure at the Appeal Court judgment which recognized Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.



After mocking the judgment as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.



The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognize Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari.



The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.





Very funny. .. Like we didn't know that is part of the poorly contrived script. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially



They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest



Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it 25 Likes 7 Shares

Wetin an old man siddon see even if pikin climb tree e can't fit see am 10 Likes 1 Share

Time to dump all these archaic parties and poli thieves and start a party for the youth by the youth! 3 Likes

That's exactly the way forward.

Leave the party for Sheriff and his sponsor, Buhari.



This inept government needs a consistent kick on its butt and that'll be impossible with an APC mole leading the main opposition party



I'm all for the proposed mega party at this point. 4 Likes 1 Share





Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!



The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! Keep riding sir! Kikikiki.Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! Keep riding sir! 63 Likes 6 Shares

Cause FFK, Fayose and Wike can't ride him....

Sheriff Speaks......



"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously." - Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, PDP National Chairman 10 Likes







That is Makarfi led PDP faction plan right from day one that they constituted an inter party committee.





They are leaving PDP for Ali Modu Sheriff by June to form a new Party. That is Makarfi led PDP faction plan right from day one that they constituted an inter party committee.They are leaving PDP for Ali Modu Sheriff by June to form a new Party.

omenkaLives:

Kikikiki.



Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!



The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na? My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na? 10 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na? Cos i like you.. Cos i like you.. 9 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:

My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na?

Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant..





cc Omenkalives Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant..cc Omenkalives 28 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially



They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest



Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it

Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics. Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics. 7 Likes 2 Shares

modath:





Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant..





cc Omenkalives





Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this. Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this. 7 Likes 1 Share

orunto27:





Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics.

Lets agree it's so



He's the substantial chairman of your great party Lets agree it's soHe's the substantial chairman of your great party 7 Likes

modath:





Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant..





cc Omenkalives





That Borno Alhaji na strong man o That Borno Alhaji na strong man o 9 Likes

Mintek:

That's exactly the way forward.

Leave the party for Sheriff and his sponsor, Buhari.



This inept government needs a consistent kick on its butt and that'll be impossible with an APC mole leading the main opposition party



I'm all for the proposed mega party at this point. you were warned but like a headless chicken you refuse to heed the call



Sherriff will end up working for APC – Gov Ganduje







https://www.naij.com/735809-pdps-new-chairman-will-work-apc-governor.html you were warned but like a headless chicken you refuse to heed the call 4 Likes

omenkaLives:

Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this.



I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers. I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers. 13 Likes 1 Share

You are irrelevant!!!!!

babyfaceafrica:

You are irrelevant!!!!!

You mean the recognized chairman of your great party



Recognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant? You mean the recognized chairman of your great partyRecognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant? 10 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





You mean the recognized chairman of your great party



Recognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant?



ffk is irrelevant ffk is irrelevant 12 Likes 1 Share

babyfaceafrica:

ffk is irrelevant

Very correct my brother



Sorry for the mix up Very correct my brotherSorry for the mix up 12 Likes 2 Shares

TonyeBarcanista:

That Borno Alhaji na strong man o

Boss congrats ooo



A substantial party chairman that will lead from wadata plaza Boss congrats oooA substantial party chairman that will lead from wadata plaza 6 Likes 1 Share

modath:







I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers.



You are a DARRRRRLLLIIING!!! You are a DARRRRRLLLIIING!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Sheriff is a confirmed Apc agent in pdp 2 Likes

sarrki:





Lets agree it's so



He's the substantial chairman of your great party

Which chairman? That dirty thing? Founder n father of Boko Haram Which chairman? That dirty thing? Founder n father of Boko Haram

sarrki:

Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially



They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest



Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it ...Wehdonezir...in what way did they spoil SW PDP?....pls explain... ...Wehdonezir...in what way did they spoil SW PDP?....pls explain...

sarrki:

Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially



They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest



Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it And who fcking needs the treacherous South West? And who fcking needs the treacherous South West?

modath:







I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers.





Buhari is dead.



Ponder on that Buhari is dead.Ponder on that

Foolish hypocrites, when you and your likes forced sheriff on unsuspecting pdp floor members, you left democracy in your pockets now you are TALKING nonsense tru your an{s 3 Likes