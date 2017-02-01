₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by alphonsojaybaz: 7:01pm On Feb 17
Time to leave PDP for Sheriff, create a new party - Fani-Kayode
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/time-to-leave-pdp-for-sheriff-create.html
Fani-Kayode has continued to express his displeasure at the Appeal Court judgment which recognized Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.
After mocking the judgment as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.
The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognize Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari.
The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/832607422493708288
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:05pm On Feb 17
Very funny. .. Like we didn't know that is part of the poorly contrived script.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:07pm On Feb 17
Fayose and Ffk caused a lot of damage to pdp in southwest especially
They are part of the group that makes pdp to loose woefully in the Southwest
Gej trusted them with good heart but they used their criminal minds and barbarians way to damage it
25 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by kuuljay(m): 7:09pm On Feb 17
Wetin an old man siddon see even if pikin climb tree e can't fit see am
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Bitterleafsoup: 7:10pm On Feb 17
Time to dump all these archaic parties and poli thieves and start a party for the youth by the youth!
3 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by alphonsojaybaz: 7:11pm On Feb 17
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Mintek: 7:11pm On Feb 17
That's exactly the way forward.
Leave the party for Sheriff and his sponsor, Buhari.
This inept government needs a consistent kick on its butt and that'll be impossible with an APC mole leading the main opposition party
I'm all for the proposed mega party at this point.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:12pm On Feb 17
Kikikiki.
Even if they formed a new party, we will still make Sheriff the chairman! Sheriff must remain the chairman of whatever party Wike, Fayose and Tonyebarcanista belong!
The patriotic youths of this country stand firmly with Sheriff! Keep riding sir!
63 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Qmerit(m): 7:13pm On Feb 17
Cause FFK, Fayose and Wike can't ride him....
Sheriff Speaks......
"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously." - Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, PDP National Chairman
10 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by MadeInTokyo: 7:14pm On Feb 17
That is Makarfi led PDP faction plan right from day one that they constituted an inter party committee.
They are leaving PDP for Ali Modu Sheriff by June to form a new Party.
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:26pm On Feb 17
omenkaLives:My brother, why you de worsen my sad day na?
10 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:33pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:Cos i like you..
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:33pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:
Tonye see as una Shiaman gallant..
cc Omenkalives
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by orunto27: 7:36pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Fayiose, FFK, Mimiko, Makerfi, Wike, Ekweremadu, Bode George, GEJ and many more are Nigerians But Ali Modu Sheriff is a Chadian and an Abomination in Nigerian Politics.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 7:37pm On Feb 17
modath:Saved shaperly! I just might dump the biker and go with this.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:38pm On Feb 17
orunto27:
Lets agree it's so
He's the substantial chairman of your great party
7 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:41pm On Feb 17
modath:That Borno Alhaji na strong man o
9 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by gwales: 7:41pm On Feb 17
Mintek:you were warned but like a headless chicken you refuse to heed the call
Sherriff will end up working for APC – Gov Ganduje
https://www.naij.com/735809-pdps-new-chairman-will-work-apc-governor.html
4 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by modath(f): 7:43pm On Feb 17
omenkaLives:
I know you go like am, also got you one of two sad moping faces of some unrepentant losers.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:47pm On Feb 17
You are irrelevant!!!!!
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:49pm On Feb 17
babyfaceafrica:
You mean the recognized chairman of your great party
Recognized by a competent court of law is irrelevant?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:50pm On Feb 17
sarrki:ffk is irrelevant
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:53pm On Feb 17
babyfaceafrica:
Very correct my brother
Sorry for the mix up
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 7:54pm On Feb 17
TonyeBarcanista:
Boss congrats ooo
A substantial party chairman that will lead from wadata plaza
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by omenkaLives: 8:12pm On Feb 17
modath:You are a DARRRRRLLLIIING!!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by akoko11: 8:22pm On Feb 17
Sheriff is a confirmed Apc agent in pdp
2 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by akoko11: 8:30pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Which chairman? That dirty thing? Founder n father of Boko Haram
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by PhilAmadeus: 8:48pm On Feb 17
sarrki:...Wehdonezir...in what way did they spoil SW PDP?....pls explain...
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by ImadeUReadThis: 9:35pm On Feb 17
sarrki:And who fcking needs the treacherous South West?
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by ImadeUReadThis: 9:36pm On Feb 17
modath:
Buhari is dead.
Ponder on that
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by Ahmadgani(m): 9:42pm On Feb 17
Foolish hypocrites, when you and your likes forced sheriff on unsuspecting pdp floor members, you left democracy in your pockets now you are TALKING nonsense tru your an{s
3 Likes
|Re: Time To Leave PDP For Sheriff, Create A New Party - Fani-kayode by TsaTrinity(m): 9:49pm On Feb 17
Like its a new thing......e yaff tey we expecting it
