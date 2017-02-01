₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by damiloladuke: 1:44am
Today the 18th day of February is Emeka Okonkwo, a.k.a E-money's birthday and the CEO of Five Star music has taken to his Instagram page to wish himself a lovely birthday.
Thanking God for his life, the business mogul and record label boss wrote on his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQoY64MFhAr/
" Thanks be to the God Almighty for all the great things he has done in my life. God is wonderful "
We as well wish him a happy birthday and many more years to celebrate on earth.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/today-is-e-moneys-birthday-comment-with.html
2 Likes
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by damiloladuke: 1:48am
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by damiloladuke: 1:49am
See swag
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by femolacqua(m): 1:58am
Happy birthday
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by angelTI(f): 4:04am
Happy birthday Bobo olowo. God bless your hustle!
I want a nice car for my birthday menu menu
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by fowosh: 5:16am
gud for him
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by herzern(m): 9:51am
Electronic Money
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Qmerit(m): 9:51am
Kk
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:52am
SEE MORE PICS HERE >>
www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/today-is-five-star-ceo-e-money-birthday.html
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by lovelyjay: 9:52am
Money speaking
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:53am
Happy Birthday E Money.
Enjoy
Abeg this guy above me.... I think he is a scam. And to know he posts this same picture every where on nairaland since last year is funny.
Have anyone done business with him before now? Seun, na from this guy you dey buy data?
1 Like
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by youngjoy(f): 9:53am
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by unclezuma: 9:53am
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by farouk2much(m): 9:53am
what about zee monie?
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by ItzHoludex(m): 9:54am
okay
1 Like
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by zlantanfan: 9:54am
escobar money
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by farouk2much(m): 9:54am
YoungRichRuler:we don hear abeg
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Lukenitheooo6: 9:55am
excess money celebrates birthday today
Age with grace and many more years ahead
wondering how much go dey d souvenir pack
i wish i could go only one pack i don comot from recession
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:57am
herzern:Emeka-Money
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Coyotejack(m): 9:57am
Happy birthday Emeka Okonkwo aka Emoney
Anytime I remember this prayer a certain Twitter user tweeted I crack up
"May the God of e money be my God"
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Dhaffs(m): 9:57am
Money iz qood mehn,workinq twards makin mine
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by passyhansome(m): 9:58am
BLESSED
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Poorboy: 10:05am
What is Emoney?
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by gaetano: 10:06am
El Jefe of the five star Cartel
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Jiang: 10:07am
RiversWatchDog:
Pls stop that, you will never succeed in life if your aim is to steal some1 else thunder, what more else will you add, isn't it the same stuff
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Aderola15(f): 10:09am
Poorboy:Endless money
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Poorboy: 10:11am
Aderola15:So how i go take get Endless money?
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by emmyblow: 10:13am
Hbd too much money
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by nikkypearl(f): 10:14am
ok
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by LoveJesus87(m): 10:16am
X
|Re: E-Money Celebrates His Birthday Today by Olimsy26: 10:20am
