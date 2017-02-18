Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie (9616 Views)

Pete Edochie who interacted with newsmen in Ghana explained he accepted the offer to feature in Kofas Media's still to be shot movie because the movie company is well up to standard in production records and mature in stories.



Odogwu Pete being in Ghanato shoot a movie after 18years is really worth celebratingas his Ghanaian anticipating fans and Ghallywood stars obviously expressed their joy in the conference he had with them.



Ezigbo nwafor igbo...chukwudube gi

Great actor 8 Likes

Ebubedike 21 Likes 2 Shares

Ghanaian twitters will go crazy today but hungry and angry Nigerians will devour them. 4 Likes

A witch is a woman who gives her husband peppery rice and hot coke - Pete edochie 1974 4 Likes

they lack action too 2 Likes 2 Shares

lol...Mpa Nnukwu ndi Nollywood

Odogwu Kara aka 1 of Igboland!

Dimkpa anyi ji aga Mba...Amu n'ekele oo! 2 Likes

The king of beard in Nollywood 2 Likes

And the ghanian peeps will fume all day this weekend.

Just ignore them, we know what's up



What's tha business? 3 Likes

And that's why he will not be internationally known



Shunning movies for lacking aren't u as the actor to bring it to life then? 7 Likes 1 Share

We love you sire, keep repping us, hope the movie is worth the stress.....though. 1 Like 1 Share

Why I shun Nigerian movies generally...



The Godfather!!! King of the beard gang,nigerian division

Odogwu Nwoke,

ezigbo nwaafor igbo ji eme onu..

Enweghi mba ma ö bu obodo dika igbo.. Igbo kwenu..... Anyi zuru ka-emee... Iseee!! 4 Likes

Or is it not the same Nollywood that has produced movies where the evil wife tastes the food she just poisoned just to kill her husband even though she doesn't die but the husband does?



The same nollywood where a car and it's driver have an accident on a lonely street.



Where ghosts look left and right before crossing the street



The same movies that never have a defined ending filled with witches and wicked mothers and uncles



Oh please So, killing your nephew, children, wives and other people in movies is his own idea of "having pedigree".Or is it not the same Nollywood that has produced movies where the evil wife tastes the food she just poisoned just to kill her husband even though she doesn't die but the husband does?The same nollywood where a car and it's driver have an accident on a lonely street.Where ghosts look left and right before crossing the streetThe same movies that never have a defined ending filled with witches and wicked mothers and unclesOh please 3 Likes 1 Share

