|Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Youngadvocate: 7:12am
The Igbo Son and Vastly talented Chief of Nollywood, Pete Edochie, odogwu na nollywood, has dsiclosed he had shun Ghanaian invites extended to him to cast in Ghanian movies because those movies lacked pedigree, (i.e. ihe nkiri ndi ahu riri mpe).
Pete Edochie who interacted with newsmen in Ghana explained he accepted the offer to feature in Kofas Media's still to be shot movie because the movie company is well up to standard in production records and mature in stories.
Odogwu Pete being in Ghanato shoot a movie after 18years is really worth celebratingas his Ghanaian anticipating fans and Ghallywood stars obviously expressed their joy in the conference he had with them.
Ezigbo nwafor igbo...chukwudube gi
http://igbobia.com/?q=why-i-shun-ghanaian-movies.html
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by lekejob(m): 8:22am
okay
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by handsomePussy: 8:23am
Just passing.........
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Nixiepie(f): 8:45am
Great actor
8 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by herzern(m): 9:27am
fuçkz almost qiven.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by brainy4oli(m): 9:27am
1. I got a dig bick
2. You that read wrong
3. You read that wrong too
4. You checked
5. You smiled
7. You are wondering why you're still this reading this
8. You saw that mistake... right? (On 7)
10. But did you see that I skipped 6?
10. You checked
11. And saw you that I doubled 10 and skipped 9 12. I said saw you, not you saw
13. I also skipped 2
14. You got tricked
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Penuelseun(m): 9:28am
Ebubedike
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by doublewisdom: 9:29am
Ghanaian twitters will go crazy today but hungry and angry Nigerians will devour them.
4 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by hakeem4(m): 9:29am
A witch is a woman who gives her husband peppery rice and hot coke - Pete edochie 1974
4 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Judolisco(m): 9:29am
No 1 sir Pete edochie
they lack action too
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by obembet(m): 9:29am
T
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Francis95(m): 9:30am
lol...Mpa Nnukwu ndi Nollywood
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by bhouze(m): 9:30am
really? is that so? so e don epp me that? just wondering
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by mickeyrova(m): 9:30am
Odogwu Kara aka 1 of Igboland!
Dimkpa anyi ji aga Mba...Amu n'ekele oo!
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by DozieInc(m): 9:30am
.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by tens4real(m): 9:31am
The king of beard in Nollywood
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by DirtyGold: 9:31am
And the ghanian peeps will fume all day this weekend.
Just ignore them, we know what's up
What's tha business?
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by RedRubberDucky(f): 9:31am
And that's why he will not be internationally known
Shunning movies for lacking aren't u as the actor to bring it to life then?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by harrysterol(m): 9:32am
Okay o
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Aderola15(f): 9:32am
Okay Sir
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Kellyakon(f): 9:33am
We love you sire, keep repping us, hope the movie is worth the stress.....though.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by emijo(m): 9:33am
This man must be my father.
I looks like him.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Ioannes(m): 9:34am
Why I shun Nigerian movies generally...
Last last, they'll give him dibia role to play.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by RIZLER: 9:35am
The Godfather!!! King of the beard gang,nigerian division
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Agimor(m): 9:35am
Twitter warriors would soon take over.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by okekekelechib(m): 9:36am
Odogwu Nwoke,
ezigbo nwaafor igbo ji eme onu..
Enweghi mba ma ö bu obodo dika igbo.. Igbo kwenu..... Anyi zuru ka-emee... Iseee!!
4 Likes
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by kenoz(m): 9:37am
Okay
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by unclezuma: 9:39am
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by hahn(m): 9:39am
So, killing your nephew, children, wives and other people in movies is his own idea of "having pedigree".
Or is it not the same Nollywood that has produced movies where the evil wife tastes the food she just poisoned just to kill her husband even though she doesn't die but the husband does?
The same nollywood where a car and it's driver have an accident on a lonely street.
Where ghosts look left and right before crossing the street
The same movies that never have a defined ending filled with witches and wicked mothers and uncles
Oh please
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by Kellyakon(f): 9:39am
emijo:show face, make i confirm.
|Re: Why I Shun Ghanaian Movies - Pete Edochie by RIZLER: 9:41am
Ioannes:have you ever seen the Godfather playing a dibia role?
1 Like
