₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,789 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Now I Believe In Connection (10488 Views)
Miraculous Way I Got A Job Without Connection!!! - Life Testimony / Yes! People Still Get Jobs Without Connection. / My Miracle Job Without Connection (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 9:25am On Feb 18
After stayed at home for almost a year jobless I now believed that connection is the only way to get a good job in Nigeria because all those graduated with 2.2 and pass but well connected are all gainfully employed. Me with my strong 2.1math/comp.sci still here jobless, if na to pray i don turn to prayer warrior all to no avail but I still blv God can do it, I've attended some interviews only to meet like 50 applicants (some with experience) on one/two positions hmmm also no even 20k to start any business
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by sunnymighty(m): 9:28am On Feb 18
ymee:
Your own time must surely come to pass.
31 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by dupzy05: 9:29am On Feb 18
Ehya God will provide a good job for you just continue praying fervently,
4 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by dingbang(m): 9:30am On Feb 18
Why are u waiting for what is not available? Must u be an employee?
10 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 9:42am On Feb 18
dingbang:Sorry brother no capital to start any business or can you provide? i can send you my business proposal.
SERVICES
1. Computer appreciation
2. Web designing
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft office proficient.
- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.
- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger
- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data
migration
- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities
- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project
management
contact
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
Thanks.
13 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by drealcivilceno(m): 9:53am On Feb 18
I don't believe it is only connection that guarantee you success, do the needful .. it may b a sign you need to b an entrepreneur...who knows.
6 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by dingbang(m): 9:56am On Feb 18
ymee:let me see.... Heckysmiles@yahoo.com
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by livgenius: 10:14am On Feb 18
Post your cv for us to see. Remove personal details like name and address. Your cv may be holding you back
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 10:15am On Feb 18
dingbang:
3 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 10:17am On Feb 18
livgenius:I don't think it's my cv because I do get interview invites
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 10:37am On Feb 18
drealcivilceno:Yes I believe but I need that starting capital
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by 4dor: 11:39am On Feb 18
ymee:
If you have a Computer Science degree and you are unemployed not underemployed then you are the source of your problem. The fact that you also think a "strong 2.1" will open the door for you in any IT related role (Maths might be an exception) is another pointer to the fact that you're not ready to change your status.
Sorry if I'm a bit harsh but someone needs to tell you in a straightforward way.
32 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by lacum: 11:45am On Feb 18
4dor:you didnt even give a solution. smh
43 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by 4dor: 11:48am On Feb 18
ymee:
I hope you see the problem here? You're getting invites (Your CV is good) but you are not acing your interviews (You are not showing what you will add to the team).
6 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by 4dor: 11:49am On Feb 18
lacum:
Check my previous post, I cant give the solution, the solution is in him, he just needs to sit down and identify the problem. "smh"
8 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by napoleon77(m): 12:22pm On Feb 18
ymee:
Clearly not true! Lots of people still get good jobs without "connections" especially in the private sector.
Change your mindset!
Send out your CV as if your life depends on it! Don't restrict yourself to a particular job sector or location. Continue to network.
Some people even think you can only gain admission into a University with "connection".
8 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by lacum: 12:56pm On Feb 18
4dor:though i would hv said "it doesnt consine me" but i will prefer u assist him find himself here n other people will learn
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 1:36pm On Feb 18
4dor:I know someone will come up with this but when you ar begin offered 25k salary Oshodi to Okoko what will you do?
2 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by 4dor: 1:39pm On Feb 18
ymee:
Can I ask you a question? What skills do you have and what type of job(s) do you want to do?
2 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by Donald3d(m): 2:12pm On Feb 18
ymee:No offense , but I am bit disappointed this is coming from a Comp Sci student ,I dont mean to sound harsh but the world has evolved to a point that people who studied any thing that has to do with computers should'nt be looking for a job.Especially Computer Science !!!! .
If you didn't do cram and pour , and you actually understand what computer science is and its practical basics .And you actually earned your degree on merit .
Look for a problem around you and use programming to solve it ,and you would never be broke again.
I am a programmer who studied EE ,so you are in a better position to succeed .
The sky is always your starting point .
Learn to stop thinking salary and 9-5 would solve your problems .
4dor is also right .
Dont give up, you can do it !!
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:20pm On Feb 18
Despite all the threads that hit front page... You guys never want to just do anything!!
Just to come here and wail... SMH sha!!
4 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by 4dor: 2:24pm On Feb 18
Donald3d:
To be honest, I think you are even more straightforward than me, this is spot on.
4 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by hilaomo(m): 2:37pm On Feb 18
ymee:life na turn by turn when the money show...you sef go know say life na turn by turn!
ME GAN FINISH WITH 2.2, MATH SCI!
But my bro,God dey
4 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by oluwafreshkid(m): 3:10pm On Feb 18
I'm sorry about the stay hone thing.
We sef Wey get job sef, Na shikini money, condition no free us comot from the work.
I was talking to my brother yesterday, he just got a job too. I asked him, if I were to return all the 8 months you stayed at home to you, what would you do with it?
Now, you stayed at home for a year... If I rewind and give you that 1 year again, what will you do with it?
I'd really love to hear your answer to this.
2 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by Ikigia: 3:22pm On Feb 18
Friend, you can learn some skills I.e programming, data analysis, networking, etc with these skills you can start freelancing.
many videos/books are free to obtain online. enjoy.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 3:22pm On Feb 18
Donald3d:I know but even a little money for laptop nd data is difficult to raise
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 3:25pm On Feb 18
Ikigia:The tools are difficult to get, only me knows where the shoe pinches
3 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by ymee(m): 3:29pm On Feb 18
oluwafreshkid:Give me the money and 1 year then the problem solved
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by oluwafreshkid(m): 3:33pm On Feb 18
ymee:
If i give you money, problem solved?
I'm interested. Present me a bankable idea. An articulate business plan and lets discuss.
4 Likes
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by samblaks(m): 3:35pm On Feb 18
I got ur second msg on my mail box, but couldn't access it. I sent u invitation on WhatsApp. Activate it and let's keep talking.
1 Like
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by Nobody: 3:37pm On Feb 18
ymee:
Keep your hopes alive. Don't give up.
1 Like
|Re: Now I Believe In Connection by Ikigia: 3:53pm On Feb 18
ymee:
Exclude a laptop, most of the needed tools are free. If you can't use some MB to download them, you can get them from friends in same field.
2 Likes 1 Share
Nbc Plc, Calling For Written Test (lagos, Benin & Abujs Centre) / Shortlist For Nigerian Army 72 RRI Screening Released / How Long Did It Take Your Current Employer To Call You After Interview?
Viewing this topic: paulooo3(m), Judee99(m), jefy(m), sobmos(m), OKeokpa(m), BigBen10(m), Emmyjb(m), podium(m), ginjar(m), Bulletproofgt, opetomi, Adek15(m), Luckygurl(f), kodded(m), akon5002(m), eljimmah, betapikin, uniknet, Bowwow11(m), gprincead, lanrextop09(m), saxyminia, DXXMI, Antonblack(m), 4dbeta, somehowpenis(m), ephi123(f), Treshmike(m), Sunclinton, rayralph(m), promo4(m), Equal2DeTask, GeebeeM(m), DONOCHAS(m), tamonokare, nedu2000(m), shawolin2020(m), Kaysalas, Realhommie(m), ogashman(m), ponzihater, youthofnaija, OLAFIMIX, Randy91(m), ghostmist, leticia28, esthel(f), Maverick96, Jagabanbaby, Juchii(m), anfield17, oduz, salabscholar01(m), mattmobis(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19