Miraculous Way I Got A Job Without Connection!!! - Life Testimony / Yes! People Still Get Jobs Without Connection. / My Miracle Job Without Connection

After stayed at home for almost a year jobless I now believed that connection is the only way to get a good job in Nigeria because all those graduated with 2.2 and pass but well connected are all gainfully employed. Me with my strong 2.1math/comp.sci still here jobless, if na to pray i don turn to prayer warrior all to no avail but I still blv God can do it, I've attended some interviews only to meet like 50 applicants (some with experience) on one/two positions hmmm also no even 20k to start any business 2 Likes 3 Shares

Your own time must surely come to pass. Your own time must surely come to pass. 31 Likes

Ehya God will provide a good job for you just continue praying fervently, 4 Likes

Why are u waiting for what is not available? Must u be an employee? 10 Likes

Why are u waiting for what is not available? Must u be an employee? Sorry brother no capital to start any business or can you provide? i can send you my business proposal.



SERVICES

1. Computer appreciation

2. Web designing

3. Online registration

4. Corporate training

5. Software Training

6. Graphics designing

7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc

KEY COMPETENCIES

- Microsoft office proficient.

- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.

- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger

- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data

migration

- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities

- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project

management





contact

babs4realscience@yahoo.com



SERVICES
1. Computer appreciation
2. Web designing
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft office proficient.
- PowerPoint, CorelDraw, Photoshop,fireworks, Illustrator, PageMaker etc.
- Html, C++, CSS, Php, WordPress, blogger
- Diagnosis, troubleshooting and repair. System integration and data
migration
- Customer relationship management and Strong problem solving abilities
- Performance monitoring and optimization. Multi-tasking and project
management
contact
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
Thanks.

I don't believe it is only connection that guarantee you success, do the needful .. it may b a sign you need to b an entrepreneur...who knows. 6 Likes

Sorry brother no capital to start any business or can you provide? i can send you my business proposal let me see.... Heckysmiles@yahoo.com let me see.... Heckysmiles@yahoo.com 9 Likes 1 Share

Post your cv for us to see. Remove personal details like name and address. Your cv may be holding you back 2 Likes 1 Share

let me see.... Heckysmiles@yahoo.com 3 Likes

Post your cv for us to see. Remove personal details like name and address. Your cv may be holding you back I don't think it's my cv because I do get interview invites I don't think it's my cv because I do get interview invites 5 Likes 1 Share

I don't believe it is only connection that guarantee you success, do the needful .. it may b a sign you need to b an entrepreneur...who knows. Yes I believe but I need that starting capital Yes I believe but I need that starting capital

If you have a Computer Science degree and you are unemployed not underemployed then you are the source of your problem. The fact that you also think a "strong 2.1" will open the door for you in any IT related role (Maths might be an exception) is another pointer to the fact that you're not ready to change your status.



If you have a Computer Science degree and you are unemployed not underemployed then you are the source of your problem. The fact that you also think a "strong 2.1" will open the door for you in any IT related role (Maths might be an exception) is another pointer to the fact that you're not ready to change your status.

Sorry if I'm a bit harsh but someone needs to tell you in a straightforward way.

Sorry if I'm a bit harsh but someone needs to tell you in a straightforward way. you didnt even give a solution. smh you didnt even give a solution. smh 43 Likes

I don't think it's my cv because I do get interview invites

I hope you see the problem here? You're getting invites (Your CV is good) but you are not acing your interviews (You are not showing what you will add to the team).

you didnt even give a solution. smh

Check my previous post, I cant give the solution, the solution is in him, he just needs to sit down and identify the problem. "smh"

Clearly not true! Lots of people still get good jobs without "connections" especially in the private sector.



Change your mindset!



Send out your CV as if your life depends on it! Don't restrict yourself to a particular job sector or location. Continue to network.



Clearly not true! Lots of people still get good jobs without "connections" especially in the private sector.

Change your mindset!

Send out your CV as if your life depends on it! Don't restrict yourself to a particular job sector or location. Continue to network.

Some people even think you can only gain admission into a University with "connection".

Check my previous post, I cant give the solution, the solution is in him, he just needs to sit down and identify the problem. "smh" though i would hv said "it doesnt consine me" but i will prefer u assist him find himself here n other people will learn though i would hv said "it doesnt consine me" but i will prefer u assist him find himself here n other people will learn 2 Likes 1 Share

Sorry if I'm a bit harsh but someone needs to tell you in a straightforward way. I know someone will come up with this but when you ar begin offered 25k salary Oshodi to Okoko what will you do? I know someone will come up with this but when you ar begin offered 25k salary Oshodi to Okoko what will you do? 2 Likes

I know someone will come up with this but when you ar begin offered 25k salary Oshodi to Okoko what will you do?

Can I ask you a question? What skills do you have and what type of job(s) do you want to do? Can I ask you a question? What skills do you have and what type of job(s) do you want to do? 2 Likes

If you didn't do cram and pour , and you actually understand what computer science is and its practical basics .And you actually earned your degree on merit .

Look for a problem around you and use programming to solve it ,and you would never be broke again.

I am a programmer who studied EE ,so you are in a better position to succeed .

The sky is always your starting point .

Learn to stop thinking salary and 9-5 would solve your problems .

4dor is also right .

No offense , but I am bit disappointed this is coming from a Comp Sci student ,I dont mean to sound harsh but the world has evolved to a point that people who studied any thing that has to do with computers should'nt be looking for a job.Especially Computer Science !!!! .

If you didn't do cram and pour , and you actually understand what computer science is and its practical basics .And you actually earned your degree on merit .

Look for a problem around you and use programming to solve it ,and you would never be broke again.

I am a programmer who studied EE ,so you are in a better position to succeed .

The sky is always your starting point .

Learn to stop thinking salary and 9-5 would solve your problems .

4dor is also right .

Dont give up, you can do it !!

Despite all the threads that hit front page... You guys never want to just do anything!!



Just to come here and wail... SMH sha!! 4 Likes

No offense , but I am bit disappointed this is coming from a Comp Sci student ,I dont mean to sound harsh but the world has evolved to a point that people who studied any thing that has to do with computers should'nt be looking for a job.Especially Computer Science !!!! .

If you didn't do cram and pour , and you actually understand what computer science is and its practical basics .And you actually earned your degree on merit .

Look for a problem around you and use programming to solve it ,and you would never be broke again.

I am programmer who studied EE ,so you are in a better position to succeed .

The sky is always your starting point .

Learn to stop thinking salary and 9-5 would solve your problems .

4dor is also right .

Dont give up, you can do it !!



To be honest, I think you are even more straightforward than me, this is spot on.

ME GAN FINISH WITH 2.2, MATH SCI!



But my bro,God dey 4 Likes

I'm sorry about the stay hone thing.

We sef Wey get job sef, Na shikini money, condition no free us comot from the work.



I was talking to my brother yesterday, he just got a job too. I asked him, if I were to return all the 8 months you stayed at home to you, what would you do with it?



Now, you stayed at home for a year... If I rewind and give you that 1 year again, what will you do with it?



I'd really love to hear your answer to this. 2 Likes

Friend, you can learn some skills I.e programming, data analysis, networking, etc with these skills you can start freelancing.



many videos/books are free to obtain online. enjoy. 6 Likes 1 Share

No offense , but I am bit disappointed this is coming from a Comp Sci student ,I dont mean to sound harsh but the world has evolved to a point that people who studied any thing that has to do with computers should'nt be looking for a job.Especially Computer Science !!!! .

If you didn't do cram and pour , and you actually understand what computer science is and its practical basics .And you actually earned your degree on merit .

Look for a problem around you and use programming to solve it ,and you would never be broke again.

I am a programmer who studied EE ,so you are in a better position to succeed .

The sky is always your starting point .

Learn to stop thinking salary and 9-5 would solve your problems .

4dor is also right .

Dont give up, you can do it !!

I know but even a little money for laptop nd data is difficult to raise I know but even a little money for laptop nd data is difficult to raise

Friend, you can learn some skills I.e programming, data analysis, networking, etc with these skills you can start freelancing.



many videos/books are free to obtain online. enjoy. The tools are difficult to get, only me knows where the shoe pinches The tools are difficult to get, only me knows where the shoe pinches 3 Likes

I'm sorry about the stay hone thing.

We sef Wey get job sef, Na shikini money, condition no free us comot from the work.



I was talking to my brother yesterday, he just got a job too. I asked him, if I were to return all the 8 months you stayed at home to you, what would you do with it?



Now, you stayed at home for a year... If I rewind and give you that 1 year again, what will you do with it?



I'd really love to hear your answer to this. Give me the money and 1 year then the problem solved Give me the money and 1 year then the problem solved

Give me the money and 1 year then the problem solved

If i give you money, problem solved?



If i give you money, problem solved?

I'm interested. Present me a bankable idea. An articulate business plan and lets discuss.

I got ur second msg on my mail box, but couldn't access it. I sent u invitation on WhatsApp. Activate it and let's keep talking. 1 Like

Keep your hopes alive. Don't give up. Keep your hopes alive. Don't give up. 1 Like