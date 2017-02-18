₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by aminulive: 1:00pm
The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a campaign of calumny on social media platforms by some individuals or group of persons.
The faceless persons have been making spurious and unfounded allegations bordering on payment of troops operations allowances, rotation in the North East and comparing troops' pay to what obtains in neighbouring countries.
The fabricators are most probably being sponsored by the categories of people that frustrated themselves out of the Army and political self-defeatists.
They are clearly sentimental and lack knowledge of the Nigerian Army of today.
However, investigation is ongoing to determine the full identity and source of this mischief and all those found connected with it will be dealt with in accordance with the extant provisions of the military justice system.
We wish to reiterate that the Nigerian Army is a voluntary Service.
We are not running a conscript Army, all those not satisfied are at liberty to apply for voluntary retirement or discharge as the case may be.
We cannot afford to have disloyal or disgruntled elements in the system.
Anybody caught to be involved in this ignominious campaign would have himself or herself to blame.
The Nigerian Army of today cannot be compared with that of any other period. So much has been done in the areas of operations, training, general administration, logistics and general welfare of troops and their families.
The families of our fallen colleagues are being given adequate attention commensurate with the established terms and conditions of service.
Additionally, the concern on troops welfare has been extended to their families through the creation of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme (BIIP) in which officers and soldiers families and dependents actively participate.
The Nigerian Army has an elaborate exit plan for all officers and soldiers involved in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East this year, subject to operational exigencies.
That is why all efforts must be geared towards mopping up the remnants of the desperate terrorists still bent on causing mayhem wherever they can.
Any soldier who is not satisfied with the professional drive of the Nigerian Army and that of the government can do himself a world of good by voluntarily discharging from the Nigerian Army.
Otherwise all must desist from rumour mongering and outright falsehood which are unprofessional and have no place in today's Nigerian Army.
Fifth columnists will not succeed in their mischief as they will be fished out and dealt with.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by SAVEDBABA(m): 1:10pm
hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by BUHARImyDOG: 1:22pm
Mummy says.... Alcohol, Sex and Night clubs are my Enemies.... God says Love your Enemies as your self..... Should I obey God or Mummy Just confused here
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Dildo(m): 1:42pm
Had it been there are jobs you will be the ones begging people to come and join the army.Most nigerians are joining the army because of unemployment and frustration.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by walemoney007(m): 2:05pm
Love Machine:you have said it all
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Dildo(m): 2:32pm
Soldiers welfare are been shortchange by their superiors and you don't want them to complain.Please put yourself in their shoes.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by kettykings: 3:34pm
let them reserve these warnings for Herdsmen and leave bloggers alone
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by herzern(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by wizzlyd(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by ABJDOT(m): 4:30pm
BUHARImyDOG:No kill yourself
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by kings09(m): 4:31pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Chidexter(m): 4:31pm
This should be the least of their worries, if you ask me.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by uncleabbey(m): 4:32pm
As if I care
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Ezedon(m): 4:32pm
So even after technically defeated Boko haram, FG is still telling them stories
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by unclezuma: 4:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by FastShipping: 4:35pm
Love Machine:
Do you proof to support this your vague allegation?
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by uwebo: 4:35pm
i stand with the nigerian army
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Pointblank09: 4:36pm
I read the word "Mischief Maker" in Wole Soyinka's The Man Died.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by nNEOo(m): 4:36pm
Nigeria army I love the NA.
Why can't we go to war with other countries yet
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by seth12: 4:40pm
This people are not well paid
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by Lighthouseman: 4:42pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by momentarylapse: 4:46pm
Blame all those their stupid service chiefs and peppersoup generals!
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by chubbygal(f): 4:47pm
Pls always watch your back before taking pictures!
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by akaahs(m): 4:47pm
Love Machine:even with the way i am, i 'll not joint that thing.
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by momentarylapse: 4:48pm
nNEOo:
Are you on drugs?
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by akanbiaa(m): 4:52pm
Behind every rumour there is element of truth, put your house in order and make sure you recruit only loyal and dedicated people and make sure the payment process is free from corruption, look inwards there might be sabotauer in the system cheating soldiers and also damaging the reputation of the Army. Please check my Personal text and Signature to know safe way to make money online as at these moment
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by kuuljay(m): 4:53pm
Internet has its good side and bad side,the good side is that info is easily spread,but the bad side is that there is no one to sanction the mischief makers,however there is no smoke without fire in the army's case because of their antecedents where the top officers corner money and even use some to pay tithe
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by yinkard4me(m): 4:54pm
BUHARImyDOG:U may find out in d next life buh then ese, it may be too late
|Re: Nigerian Army Issues Statement On Allowances, Warns Mischief Makers by keneto1424(m): 4:55pm
walemoney007:pls is there no job in united state where people are getting jobs pls think when
