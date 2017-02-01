Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) (9370 Views)

See Pic Of Buhari In UK 2day As Shared By Popular Socialist Aishat.see Reactions / Court Sacks Sheriff As PDP Chairman / Nigerians Deceiving Nigerians - The Ben Murray-bruce I Know (pics) - Cramjones (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









"Concerning the PDP, the current bickering is childish and irrelevant. I am not in support of anymore litigation.





"We will work with Ali Modu Sheriff and go to a convention. Right now, PDP is on a course towards destruction and abiding by the judgment of the court is the only thing that can save us. In the first place, it is never the job of the judiciary to choose the leader of a party.







"I therefore call an end to the fighting. And I am supporting Ali Modu Sheriff because it is the only way to preserve the party. Right now, what Nigeria has is a one-party state – there is no opposition. Enough is enough. The is the time for PDP to unite, we are a formidable force!"



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has said he is in support of Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, supporting Sheriff and stop fighting is the only way to move the party forward."Concerning the PDP, the current bickering is childish and irrelevant. I am not in support of anymore litigation."We will work with Ali Modu Sheriff and go to a convention. Right now, PDP is on a course towards destruction and abiding by the judgment of the court is the only thing that can save us. In the first place, it is never the job of the judiciary to choose the leader of a party."I therefore call an end to the fighting. And I am supporting Ali Modu Sheriff because it is the only way to preserve the party. Right now, what Nigeria has is a one-party state – there is no opposition. Enough is enough. The is the time for PDP to unite, we are a formidable force!"cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/i-am-supporting-ali-sheriff-as-pdp.html?m=1 3 Likes

Finally Total Confusion as sets in 5 Likes 3 Shares

For they shall gather



If there gathering is not of God they will perish 6 Likes

READ MORE HERE >>



http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/ben-brucei-am-supporting-ali-modu.html

When the only commonsense you have has been used to sell guguru ati epa...



2 Likes

am ashamed and dissapointed in you ben, where is d common sense you preach.

6 Likes 1 Share

I think Bruce has a good nose for peaceful settlement which is the only solution rather than pursuing fruitless litigation. Ali modu Sheriff is a dubious politician who knows his way and well connected so fighting him is baseless.

Vote Bruce the senator representing twitter south senatorial district of bayelsa state for #2019 3 Likes

tonyebarcanista wont like this news....he will be having stomachache on his head tonite 1 Like









PDP is now the new Fuji House of Commotion.



Common Sense senator, do you have any choice? You have to work with the Savage installed on all of you by the ambitious, selfish and calculative Wike and Fayose by fire by force. Fayose and Wike succeeded in inviting a savage looking SHeriff to eat rice, he succeeded at holding their hands of the rice and even chasing them away fro the rice.PDP is now the new Fuji House of Commotion.Common Sense senator, do you have any choice? You have to work with the Savage installed on all of you by the ambitious, selfish and calculative Wike and Fayose by fire by force. 5 Likes 1 Share

Sick President

Sick Country

1 Like

to me everybody for join apc o, make opposition no dey again. Anything wey nigerians see, dem take. If dem no see anything, dem create thier own thing wey dem want begin look.





How una see this uncommon sense? 1 Like 1 Share

Yawns......

3 Likes 1 Share

yes! we will "walk"with Ali Modu Sherifu, anybody wey nor gree can jump into Marina water,God nor vex.Sai Ali.Tonyebarcanista!What sayeth thou yes! we will "walk"with Ali Modu Sherifu, anybody wey nor gree can jump into Marina water,God nor vex.Sai Ali.Tonyebarcanista!What sayeth thou 1 Like

F.. UK u bastards

Hw is it our concern

3 Likes

confussoon everywhere.





The sooner you guy's accept Oga nah master the better for you.



Sheriff is ya'll boss.









Oh lawd, the god of Oga Jona, set confussion in the mist of my enemies as you sent it these PHI Di PHI members.



Anybody that was given a birth to by a lady that want to stop this confussion should rather die than commit suicide.













O ya gbadura!!!!







LWKMD

SMH

good to know

He will soon recant.





Nnmadi Fayose for President







http://naijanewsrave.com PDP under Sheriff is another extension of APC party. anyways, both parties are irrelevant !Nnmadi Fayose for President

1 Like

unclezuma:

When the only commonsense you have has been used to sell guguru ati epa...





NOT FUNNY!! ORI PELEBE



2 Likes 2 Shares

martineverest:

tonyebarcanista wont like this news....he will be having stomachache on his head tonite Sheriff is PDP despite anything. I'm studying the situation Sheriff is PDP despite anything. I'm studying the situation

1 Like

talk2archy:

am ashamed and dissapointed in you ben, where is d common sense you preach. what is the common sense in the continuous tussle over the PDP chairmanship position? Is it not time all contending parties bury their hatchet and work with Ali Modu Sheriff in other to move the party foward? There is absolute sense in Ben Bruce's submissioin what is the common sense in the continuous tussle over the PDP chairmanship position? Is it not time all contending parties bury their hatchet and work with Ali Modu Sheriff in other to move the party foward? There is absolute sense in Ben Bruce's submissioin 1 Like