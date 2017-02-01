₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,678 members, 3,372,560 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) (9370 Views)
See Pic Of Buhari In UK 2day As Shared By Popular Socialist Aishat.see Reactions / Court Sacks Sheriff As PDP Chairman / Nigerians Deceiving Nigerians - The Ben Murray-bruce I Know (pics) - Cramjones (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by broseme: 3:00pm
Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has said he is in support of Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, supporting Sheriff and stop fighting is the only way to move the party forward.
"Concerning the PDP, the current bickering is childish and irrelevant. I am not in support of anymore litigation.
"We will work with Ali Modu Sheriff and go to a convention. Right now, PDP is on a course towards destruction and abiding by the judgment of the court is the only thing that can save us. In the first place, it is never the job of the judiciary to choose the leader of a party.
"I therefore call an end to the fighting. And I am supporting Ali Modu Sheriff because it is the only way to preserve the party. Right now, what Nigeria has is a one-party state – there is no opposition. Enough is enough. The is the time for PDP to unite, we are a formidable force!"
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/i-am-supporting-ali-sheriff-as-pdp.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by broseme: 3:00pm
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by sarrki(m): 3:03pm
Finally Total Confusion as sets in
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by sarrki(m): 3:04pm
For they shall gather
If there gathering is not of God they will perish
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by TheArticleNG(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by unclezuma: 3:17pm
When the only commonsense you have has been used to sell guguru ati epa...
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by talk2archy: 3:17pm
am ashamed and dissapointed in you ben, where is d common sense you preach.
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:17pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by kolado(m): 3:17pm
I think Bruce has a good nose for peaceful settlement which is the only solution rather than pursuing fruitless litigation. Ali modu Sheriff is a dubious politician who knows his way and well connected so fighting him is baseless.
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by darfay: 3:18pm
Vote Bruce the senator representing twitter south senatorial district of bayelsa state for #2019
3 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by martineverest(m): 3:19pm
tonyebarcanista wont like this news....he will be having stomachache on his head tonite
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Super1Star: 3:19pm
Fayose and Wike succeeded in inviting a savage looking SHeriff to eat rice, he succeeded at holding their hands of the rice and even chasing them away fro the rice.
PDP is now the new Fuji House of Commotion.
Common Sense senator, do you have any choice? You have to work with the Savage installed on all of you by the ambitious, selfish and calculative Wike and Fayose by fire by force.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 3:20pm
Sick President
Sick Country
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by poiZon: 3:21pm
to me everybody for join apc o, make opposition no dey again. Anything wey nigerians see, dem take. If dem no see anything, dem create thier own thing wey dem want begin look.
How una see this uncommon sense?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Pavore9: 3:21pm
Yawns......
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:21pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 3:22pm
yes! we will "walk"with Ali Modu Sherifu, anybody wey nor gree can jump into Marina water,God nor vex.Sai Ali.Tonyebarcanista!What sayeth thou
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by rattlesnake(m): 3:22pm
F.. UK u bastards
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by kings09(m): 3:22pm
Hw is it our concern
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:22pm
3 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Canme4u(m): 3:22pm
confussoon everywhere.
The sooner you guy's accept Oga nah master the better for you.
Sheriff is ya'll boss.
Oh lawd, the god of Oga Jona, set confussion in the mist of my enemies as you sent it these PHI Di PHI members.
Anybody that was given a birth to by a lady that want to stop this confussion should rather die than commit suicide.
O ya gbadura!!!!
LWKMD
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by blazetitov: 3:23pm
SMH
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by uwebo: 3:23pm
good to know
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:23pm
He will soon recant.
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Realwvn: 3:23pm
PDP under Sheriff is another extension of APC party. anyways, both parties are irrelevant !
Nnmadi Fayose for President
http://naijanewsrave.com
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Oduduwaa: 3:24pm
unclezuma:
NOT FUNNY!! ORI PELEBE
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:24pm
martineverest:Sheriff is PDP despite anything. I'm studying the situation
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by Lasskeey: 3:25pm
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by ChetaNwaeze: 3:25pm
talk2archy:what is the common sense in the continuous tussle over the PDP chairmanship position? Is it not time all contending parties bury their hatchet and work with Ali Modu Sheriff in other to move the party foward? There is absolute sense in Ben Bruce's submissioin
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce:'I Am Supporting Ali Modu Sheriff As PDP Chairman'.See Reactions(pics) by lielbree: 3:26pm
Of course
Ben Bruce is wiser than I thought.
Borno Elders Warn Jonathan On Security Pact With Us / National Carrier To Commence Operations In September 2013: Aviation Minister / Describe Nigeria In One Word?
Viewing this topic: Tbagwell1(m), DogsOut, Rahym001(m), enigmang, Hapi121(m), Erudite202, ithink7, evergenuine(m), M5direct, softmind24, Zitoangels(m), philosaro, kogiguy(m), kjaaja(m), daninza, ULSHERLAN(m), krasican(m), ISDKING, Jogs1900, ricknol, Richkid97, lekanSuccess(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4