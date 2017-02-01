Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) (700 Views)

Audu Maikori was picked up by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday, February 17th for his comments on South Kaduna Killings.



According to Rapper MI Abaga, he was released two hours ago.



Thunder fire this Buhari led Government, how many Fulani herdsmen have they arrested for the genocide going on Southern Kaduna? Thunder fire this Buhari led Government, how many Fulani herdsmen have they arrested for the genocide going on Southern Kaduna? 2 Likes

Hellrufire dey fear social media

He supposed keep the man in prison

Where has he been? Cell?

Cos dis one looks like someone coming from jand

People shud learn not to post crap. Bloggers too bewarned . But are cattle rustlers, bad eggs in miyetti/herdsmen group above prosecution

He should not spread hate and fake news again, go and sin no more.

How to get an invite from the DSS



Say something against the fulanis.

He better thank his stars...next time he will confirm news before saying nansense up and down.....

This government has failed. When they were busy mud-slinging whilst they were the opposition party then, they weren't arrested were they?



In fact Lai Mohammed should be the number one person to be arrested based on all the numerous falsehoods he keeps sharing about.

babyfaceafrica:

He better thank his stars...next time he will confirm news before saying nansense up and down.....

madridguy:

