|Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by Naijahelm: 7:54pm
Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori has finally been released by the Police.
Audu Maikori was picked up by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday, February 17th for his comments on South Kaduna Killings.
According to Rapper MI Abaga, he was released two hours ago.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by madridguy(m): 7:58pm
Ok
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by MadeInTokyo: 8:02pm
Thunder fire this Buhari led Government, how many Fulani herdsmen have they arrested for the genocide going on Southern Kaduna?
2 Likes
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by Miner13(m): 8:05pm
Hellrufire dey fear social media
He supposed keep the man in prison
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by amebo101: 8:18pm
ok
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by afolwalex20(m): 8:18pm
Where has he been? Cell?
Cos dis one looks like someone coming from jand
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by theway83: 8:18pm
pop ok
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by ednut1(m): 8:19pm
People shud learn not to post crap. Bloggers too bewarned . But are cattle rustlers, bad eggs in miyetti/herdsmen group above prosecution
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by unclezuma: 8:19pm
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by HAH: 8:19pm
He should not spread hate and fake news again, go and sin no more.
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by ijawkid(m): 8:19pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by KenModi(m): 8:19pm
Gh
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by hemartins(m): 8:19pm
How to get an invite from the DSS
Say something against the fulanis.
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by omenkaLives: 8:20pm
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:20pm
He better thank his stars...next time he will confirm news before saying nansense up and down.....
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by ephi123(f): 8:20pm
This government has failed. When they were busy mud-slinging whilst they were the opposition party then, they weren't arrested were they?
In fact Lai Mohammed should be the number one person to be arrested based on all the numerous falsehoods he keeps sharing about.
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by hardywaltz(m): 8:21pm
Good
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:21pm
Good for him
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:22pm
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by Arewa12: 8:22pm
B4 nkor He wud be release
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 8:22pm
madridguy:
|Re: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Released (photos) by merry101: 8:22pm
Naijahelm:. Na adventure no b deal
