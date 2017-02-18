₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 9:25pm
The Sun newspaper awards held on Saturday night with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, emerging the governor of the year.
The presentation of the award was done by Chairman of the Sun Newspapers, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ike Ekweremadu, Terry Wayas, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and MD of Sun newspaper, Eric Osagie joined in the presentation.
Anyaoku spoke highly of the governor especially his leadership style in Rivers State.Wike who is now fondly called, Mr. Project was present at the event with his wife, Eberechi Suzzette at the Expo Hall of the Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos.
http://politicsngr.com/emeka-anyaoku-presenets-wike-sun-man-year-award/
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by BossDanniee(m): 9:37pm
FTC..Shame to Amaechi
We are proud of Gov. Wike and his hardworks towards the people of Rivers state
6 Likes
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 10:14pm
AMAECHI will really not like all this.
1st it was Osibanjo
Now it is Orji Uzor Kalu.
I just hope Buhari won't mistakenly acknowledge Wike...
Top APC chieftains confessing of the project on ground carried out by Wike the Bulldozer.
WIKE is really working
8 Likes
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:46pm
Who award EPP?..crooks
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:46pm
Nigeria is a circus
Rivers (state) of blood
I will not say more than that but if you see kii Wike kii tamuno ehh
mono rail ameachi did just to fix the rail and run it he is letting it rust away
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by pennywys: 10:47pm
He deserves it and more
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:48pm
Congratulations Mr Governor
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by uwebo: 10:48pm
Nice one
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by lovelyjay: 10:48pm
Nice to know
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by salabscholar01(m): 10:49pm
ok
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 10:49pm
Aiit
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by ogaontop(m): 10:49pm
Wike doing what Amaechi cannot do!
1 Like
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by onnenka: 10:49pm
Wike the destroyer of Yoruba Muslims
1 Like
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by jojo1415: 10:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:49pm
pls anybody wetin I go do to bang wike wife....
Walahi the woman set die....gonna feel untop of the world if am to do her something
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by menix(m): 10:49pm
babyfaceafrica:
U wey get SSCE, u don Epp anyone
Jealousy goons..
Wike until Buhari acknowledges him..
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by seth12: 10:50pm
Wike na superstar
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by iykofias(m): 10:50pm
My able governor
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by chesterlee(m): 10:51pm
The Lion of Niger delta
Eze Wike Gbakagbaka!!!
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by jamex93(m): 10:51pm
well
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Browsenigeria: 10:52pm
BossDanniee:why are you putting hate in every thing u say and do? Why do you like seeing two matured men fighting? Is your brain always in pains?
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 10:52pm
Lols Mr. Project!
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:52pm
Ride on 'Mr Project'. somebody from Ubima won't sleep well tonight.
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by kingsleyjando(m): 10:52pm
Bubu and co won't like this .
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:53pm
even though he doesn't deserve it.
nonsense
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by KardinalZik: 10:53pm
When you do the needful, even your enemies will celebrate (with) you.
Ride on, Governor N.E. Wike...the Bulldozer!
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Iceman2017(m): 10:54pm
They want to lure him to APC....
Wike be careful of Greek gift!
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 10:54pm
Baby qal baby qal eeh,wine am ike,i dey feel lyk nelson wike
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by BENARI: 10:54pm
YOUNGrapha:
pervert!!!
Mark my word; your future is bleak.
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by piperson(m): 10:55pm
APC coming tru!
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:56pm
This has given Amaechi high BP
|Re: Wike Wins The Sun Governor Of The Year Award (Photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 10:57pm
Pls Wait @OP, is it the sun Governor of the year or Joker of the Year...Wike of all pple.. Well poo happens
