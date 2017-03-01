₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 6:36pm
Wife of the Bauchi state governor, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar has won the Most Valueable Governor's wife award.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bauchi-state-governors-wife-wins-most.html
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:38pm
Nawa ooo... all these ones will just sit at the comfort of their room giving foolish awards
Una matter taya me make I no lie
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by TPAND: 6:39pm
Speechless. Is this an award! for being the wife of a governor
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by umar745(m): 6:41pm
There should be a mock award for the most valueless Governor's wife.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by angeltolly(f): 6:51pm
Most valuable Governor's wife? In terms of what and what? What is this Rubbish? How much will she pay for that award again
BTW I hope her husband is not the most valueless Governor......
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 7:34pm
What is the significant of this award?....some Nigerians and sycophantcy are more deadlier than AIDS....The group that gave out the awards are smiling to the banks now
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Olasco93: 8:15pm
The North has taken over
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 8:15pm
This one too na award
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Siga: 8:16pm
... Most wetin....
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by ismokeweed(m): 8:16pm
I hate this country. Honestly.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Ijaya123: 8:16pm
What are the rational to arrive at this?
These people seem to be really idle.
Of what relevance is the award on the people?
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:16pm
What has she contributed to her state? Is she feeding their Almajiris?
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by GJames(m): 8:17pm
RUBBISH AWARDS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Nukualofa: 8:17pm
All these haboki with their funny awards
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by hopkinsnoni(m): 8:18pm
Joblessness
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 8:18pm
Well deserved! Why they no give Wike 'S wife? Maybe dey will give her "kisser of the year "
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 8:18pm
Award bought with money and influence!
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Raxxye(m): 8:18pm
All they'll be doing there will be the display of the latest fashion bought from ill-gotten wealth.
Like husbands like wives!
lubbish!
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by brownies1: 8:19pm
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:19pm
What is the impact of the award on the generality of the good people of Bauchi State. Anyway, congrats to her.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by BCISLTD: 8:19pm
when ur not stupid..they nominated you for this silly awards and u didn't threaten legal action...rubbish
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 8:20pm
Not beefing just want to know what's valuable about her
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Exponental(m): 8:20pm
Highest bidder gets it of course! Cool cash for organizers!!
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:21pm
ishowdotgmail:
Lol.
U dey mind them ?
Most valuable ko
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 8:22pm
useless award.....
valuable in what ?.......The other room ?
wont be surprised if the organizers are actually seeking favours with such awards....
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 8:23pm
Stop hating and do a little research about her children of East.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:24pm
In other news
3 things guaranteed in life: 1. Death 2. Taxes 3. Liverpool fans never ending cry over Suarez's transfer to Barca
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by NedStark: 8:25pm
Only in Nigeria. Land of the Dumb.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 8:25pm
Why won't she be the Most Valuable, after una don scatter the economical lifestyle of this country, una just for house dey wait for awards from different sources,l won't be surprised if any Governor's wife is called "the Most watched BBA viewer from home 2017" after all,they are all first ladies,Wonderful Country of a Nation.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by IpobExposed: 8:26pm
APC governors ride on.
|Re: Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) by Teadavid23(m): 8:27pm
Nice one
