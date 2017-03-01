Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hadiza Abubakar Wins Most Valuable Governor's Wife Award (Photos) (12602 Views)

Pictured: John Fashanu's Ex-wife Wins 2 Awards At Christ Embassy / Shettima Visits Late Borno Deputy Governor's Wife, Son / Is This Appropriate Dressing For A Governor's Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bauchi-state-governors-wife-wins-most.html Wife of the Bauchi state governor, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar has won the Most Valueable Governor's wife award. 3 Likes

Nawa ooo... all these ones will just sit at the comfort of their room giving foolish awards





Una matter taya me make I no lie 33 Likes 3 Shares

Speechless. Is this an award! for being the wife of a governor 1 Like

There should be a mock award for the most valueless Governor's wife. 3 Likes





BTW I hope her husband is not the most valueless Governor...... Most valuable Governor's wife? In terms of what and what? What is this Rubbish? How much will she pay for that award againBTW I hope her husband is not the most valueless Governor...... 5 Likes 1 Share

What is the significant of this award?....some Nigerians and sycophantcy are more deadlier than AIDS....The group that gave out the awards are smiling to the banks now 3 Likes

The North has taken over

This one too na award 1 Like

... Most wetin....

I hate this country. Honestly. 2 Likes

What are the rational to arrive at this?

These people seem to be really idle.



Of what relevance is the award on the people?

What has she contributed to her state? Is she feeding their Almajiris?

RUBBISH AWARDS EVERYWHERE

All these haboki with their funny awards 2 Likes

Joblessness 1 Like

Well deserved! Why they no give Wike 'S wife? Maybe dey will give her "kisser of the year " 1 Like 1 Share

Award bought with money and influence!

All they'll be doing there will be the display of the latest fashion bought from ill-gotten wealth.



Like husbands like wives!



lubbish!

ñ

What is the impact of the award on the generality of the good people of Bauchi State. Anyway, congrats to her.

when ur not stupid..they nominated you for this silly awards and u didn't threaten legal action...rubbish when ur not stupid..they nominated you for this silly awards and u didn't threaten legal action...rubbish

Not beefing just want to know what's valuable about her

Highest bidder gets it of course! Cool cash for organizers!!

ishowdotgmail:

Nawa ooo... all these ones will just sit at the comfort of their room giving foolish awards





Una matter taya me make I no lie

Lol.



U dey mind them ?



Most valuable ko Lol.U dey mind them ?Most valuable ko





valuable in what ?.......The other room ?



wont be surprised if the organizers are actually seeking favours with such awards.... useless award.....valuable in what ?.......The other room ?wont be surprised if the organizers are actually seeking favours with such awards....

Stop hating and do a little research about her children of East.

In other news

3 things guaranteed in life: 1. Death 2. Taxes 3. Liverpool fans never ending cry over Suarez's transfer to Barca 1 Like

Only in Nigeria. Land of the Dumb.

Why won't she be the Most Valuable, after una don scatter the economical lifestyle of this country, una just for house dey wait for awards from different sources,l won't be surprised if any Governor's wife is called "the Most watched BBA viewer from home 2017" after all,they are all first ladies,Wonderful Country of a Nation.

APC governors ride on.