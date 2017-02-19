



He wrote on Social media;



Last night, I was presented with the Political Icon of the Year 2016 at the Sun Awards Ceremony.

This award is for the entire House of Representatives, as there would be no meaningful leadership without the support of each and every Member and storms could not have been weathered without solidarity.

I would like to sincerely thank the Chief Whip, Hon. Alhassan Aso Doguwa, who led the delegation to receive the award on my behalf, and all Members who showed up in their numbers despite my absence, as I am presently on national assignment outside the shores of Nigeria.





It has been an honour leading the Eighth House and moments like this fill me with appreciation for each and every single Member.





I would also like to thank the editorial board of the Sun Newspapers for deeming me worthy of the honour, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who presented the award, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Governors Amosun, Masari and Wike for the solidarity.





This will be taken as encouragement to do even more.

http://politicsngr.com/speaker-dogara-dedicates-sun-political-icon-year-award-reps/

