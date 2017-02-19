₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 11:17am
Speaker of the house of reps, Yakubu Dogara won the Sun newspaper Political icon of the year award yesterday and he dedicated the award to his fellow reps members.
He wrote on Social media;
Last night, I was presented with the Political Icon of the Year 2016 at the Sun Awards Ceremony.
This award is for the entire House of Representatives, as there would be no meaningful leadership without the support of each and every Member and storms could not have been weathered without solidarity.
I would like to sincerely thank the Chief Whip, Hon. Alhassan Aso Doguwa, who led the delegation to receive the award on my behalf, and all Members who showed up in their numbers despite my absence, as I am presently on national assignment outside the shores of Nigeria.
It has been an honour leading the Eighth House and moments like this fill me with appreciation for each and every single Member.
I would also like to thank the editorial board of the Sun Newspapers for deeming me worthy of the honour, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who presented the award, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Governors Amosun, Masari and Wike for the solidarity.
This will be taken as encouragement to do even more.
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by sarrki(m): 11:19am
Wrongful given
Is the award for padding our budget
We have lost it as a nation
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by madridguy(m): 11:19am
BUNCH OF ROGUES.
I SEE REVOLUTION AGAINST THIS THIEVES COMING SOONER THAN EXPECTED.
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by ufuosman: 11:52am
good for him
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Dildo(m): 1:27pm
The SUN is a rogue newspaper own by a rogue ex governor of abia state.
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Cutepapi(m): 2:01pm
Their end is near
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Philinho(m): 2:03pm
Mr budget Padder ....if it were to b opposition party, d drum will beat itself aloud . Political"Sun"
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 2:04pm
No wonder South Africans are insulting us up and down, we celebrate thieves in this cesspit called Nigeria
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Olateef(m): 2:04pm
Okay
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Baroba(m): 2:04pm
It saddens me to see a man like Emeka Anyaoku mixing in such circles..
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by Olateef(m): 2:06pm
Sure.. WASTE BIN ICON on the desktop.. spit on thread..
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by unclezuma: 2:08pm
Between the media and the politicians that feeds them.
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by omenkaLives: 2:09pm
Award for thieves, from thieves, dedicated to thieves.
Congrats to them.
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by mustymatic(m): 2:09pm
Magu mugu my guy
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by omenkaLives: 2:09pm
madridguy:
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by inourcare: 2:13pm
Congratulations
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by genearts(m): 2:14pm
Icon
Upon all the padding
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 2:20pm
H
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by lytech1(m): 2:28pm
The award is meant for fayose..
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by ayindejimmy(m): 2:29pm
sarrki:The Sun award is given to the highest interested bidder
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by EncephalonPikin(m): 2:32pm
Dedicated thieves!
Meanwhile @ a point in time d first four citizens left d country
1st was d daura apako Buhari(today marks one month if I'm not mistaken),
d VP went to Gambia briefly too,
d budget padders(saraki and Dogara) followed their daura master to London(Nigeria's new capital)
#ThereWasNeverAcountry
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by willjoe: 2:33pm
To say Nigeria is colossal failure is gross understatement
|Re: Speaker Dogara Dedicates Sun Political Icon Of The Year Award To Reps (photos) by seguno2: 2:39pm
Well deserved award by Buhari's corruption protege.
What happened to the whistleblower Jubrin?
Meanwhile Alhaji Lai Mohammed is spending billions on a useless app for whistleblowers
I laugh in Spanish.
