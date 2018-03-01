₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:40am
WOW!!! Popular Media Personality Chief Amb. Ginika Tor- Williams Joins Race For Federal House Of Representative. (photos)
As campaigns for the 2019 election gather momentum, a Popular Media personality and
chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Amb. Ginika Tor Williams has thrown her hat in the Federal House Of Representative ring of Awgu. Aniri, Oji River Federal Constituency, promising functional human oriented projects, intelligent administration, purposeful implementation and compassionate representation.
Ginika has indeed taken the bull by the horn to remedy the ills of the past Federal representatives which have reflected on the living standard of the Oji River constituents. It's no doubt that Adadioranma (Agunwanyi) Of Amoli Kingdom deserves to take this great political step considering her unflinching support to Women and youth as well as her immense contribution to the betterment of the society.
It's obviously an open secret that Chief Amb. Ginika Tor-Williams is a TV personality, a media entrepreneur, brand management expert, income strategist, with vast experience in strategy and planning. She hails from Amoli in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, She studied law in University of Jos but because of her passion for media and entertainment world, she pursued her passion and has made tremendous landmark achievements. And her wealth of experience has created a niche for her in Nigeria and across the borders.
The energetic Ginika single handedly, in partnership with Universal Promotional Wrestling Federation an American owned wrestling agency, staged a world class wrestling championship which played host to influential world wrestling champions. In accordance with her success in event management, Ginika was appointed the event consultant and manager for the Enugu State Fiesta by Enugu state Government through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism since 2012 and she has delivered impressive results till date. She also in collaboration with Kogi State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, successfully managed the Kogi State carnival 2013 and recently successful managed and concluded the Trade Union Triennial Delegate Conference that played host to 1,000 delegates and lots of dignitaries in Abuja.
This dynamic young woman has contributed significantly to the betterment of society through her purpose-driven initiatives and sits on the Boards of many companies . It is in recognition of her contributions to the development of society that she has been recognized with meritorious awards by different bodies/organizations at different times which include: UPWF heart of gold 2009, Jubilee publisher of the year 2010, Jove female publisher of the year 2010, UPWF Media Company of the year 2011, Spiral best lifestyle magazine 2011,Zarephat Passion award 2011, Heritage Style award 2011,United Nations Ambassador for Peace award 2011, African Descent Award for Best Female Publisher 2012, Success Most Outstanding Publisher of the Year 2013, Face of Democracy Special Recognition Award 2013, Adadi Ora Nma 1 of Amoli (Honorary Chieftaincy Title), Distinguished Service Award by Enugu State Fiesta Management 2014, Capital Territory Advancement Award (CTAA) – Role Model to the Female Child 2014, Women On Fire Power Of Service Award 2015, Rotary Club Excellence Award 2015,African Diaspora Honourary Award 2015,Inspiration Hope Alive Personality 2015,African Heritage Amazon Per Excellence 2016, Outstanding CEO awards 2016, Young entrepreneur award 2016,Miss Ambassador for Peace Icon of Peace Award 2017,Miss Peace Woman of Honour Award 2017,Hall of Fame Personality of the year Awards 2017 to mention a few.
As a philanthropist par Excellence, an astute innovator, a board room technocrat, an achiever, the glass breaking queen, role model to women, United Nations Peace & Change Ambassador, A wife and proud mother of four lovely kids , MD/CEO Accolade Media Co. Ltd, CEO Ginetz Business Ventures Ltd, Executive Director VEMARD Sports Management Company , Director Primefield Associates, Presenter Accolade Lifestyle & Events TV Show, Publisher Accolade Int’l Magazine, Initiator, Mrs Accolade Pageant, Visionier of A Time Of Praise (ATOP) and Founder Social Initiative Against Modern Slavery, Chief Ginika Tor Williams is indeed a lady to reckon with in the Politics of Federal House Of representative of Oji River Federal Constituency in Enugu State.
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/03/wow-popular-media-personality-chief-amb.html?m=0
1 Like
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:41am
@alexreports
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 8:44am
Under APC? LMAO
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 8:53am
Congrats
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by bjayx: 8:56am
National cake for share
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:31am
Afam4eva:That's the trend, ask those from Kwara.
1 Like
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by KingTrollMan: 11:31am
This news should be under Crime section. Why front page?
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 11:32am
Okay o.
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 11:32am
bjayx:She realised there is a need for it, It is called paradigm shift in profession.
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 11:33am
Contesting for an electoral position under APC is her biggest undoing.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by countsparrow: 11:33am
When people happily jump into leadership roles, the stuff baffles me... Cause normally they are meant to go there to serve the people, endure scrutiny and make sure the masses they represent get the best...
Even as a class captain, when you class is noisy and a teacher walks by, if u cant produce the names of noise makers, ur bum bum suffers... Nobody readily likes to be the class captain cause of the responsibilities and the enemies you breed from time to time...
But here in Naija, responsibility means stealing national cake, oppressing the weak... Ordinary Landlord association leaders embezzle money... Abeg if anybody fit help me get out of this shithole, i remain forever indebted
1 Like
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:35am
All the best to her....
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 11:35am
Chop go fine woman.. Earlier the women understand dat men wont leave the tin unless u follow Dem drag am.. Way to go beautiful woman �
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Gullah: 11:43am
WRONG PARTY!!!
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 11:46am
Madam those politicians up there will vandalise your pussy....
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by victorian(f): 11:48am
Wow!
She's certainly my role model.
This is beauty and brains.
She has done remarkably well.
God Pls make my brand known worldwide, sighs bless me with more brains and achievements oh Lord! amen and amen!
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by ogbiwa: 11:49am
Commendable achievements
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 11:50am
Ginika,u never see me o!
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 11:57am
APC goons are already salivating at the sight of her nyash...a nyash they'll so vandalize and leave high and dry at the 11th hour.
Re: Ginika Tor Williams Contesting For Federal House Of Reps (Photos) by Kulas: 12:07pm
This lady just want to grap her own national cake from Buhari and APC Chieftains through campaign funds because even she know quite well that she is going no where under APC in Enugu State.APC should please give her millions of naira for her campaign so she came become overnight multi millionaire.Thats all she want.
(0) (Reply)
