@renoomokri....... SSA to former President Goodluck Jonathan on social media matters Mr. Reno Omokri took to his twitter handle yesterday to blast polytechnic graduates and current minister of finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

APC and mediocrity are like twins.



Inferior president

Inferior finance minister

Inferior information minster

Inferior cabinet

Inferior policies

Inferior communication



Apc is a huge mistake.

Reno the valid idiot....

vanbonattel:

If this tweet is from Reno Omokri, I think he's ridiculously stupiid. The other day it was Adeyanju making a mess of himself with the Trump's inauguration tweet and now Reno is displaying how kindergarten and naïve he is. The institution attended does not really matter but one's depth of intellectual capability and cognitive experience. Adeosun is not underperforming because of her polytechnic background but dearth of experience required at presidency level coupled with entanglement with a vision-less leader. These are the guys that killed PDP indirectly with thoughtless talks.

These people nor get shame!





To all polytechnic graduates, this is a killer punch





He is petty.



He is a monkey.



He just said utter rubbish! If only one idiot can keep 9.8M dolls hidden somewhere and not doing any good to the economy, why won't the dollar exchange for 516?



and his PhD zoologist (a university graduate) looted this country dry

Fools



Reno got it all wrong here. This is nothing but a fallacy.



It is not because Adeosun is a Poly graduate that makes her unable to discharge her duties to the effect of engendering the desired change.



If we can recall the events of just yesterday we will overcome the mistakes of today. When Buhari was under pressure to appoint ministers, he said the ministers are 'noisemakers'. He only use these men as mouthpiece and do not give them free hand to run their offices as supposed.



He regulates their actions in office and will not heed expertise advice.



EastGold:

To all polytechnic graduates, this is a killer punch





I am crying for you already i bet most of the polytechnic students are way better than u...as a degree holder can u tel us wat accomplishment u ave so far? .

OLADD:

If this tweet is from Reno Omokri, I think he's ridiculously stupiid. The other day it was Adeyanju making mess of himself with the Trump's inauguration issue, and now Reno is displaying how kindergarten and naïve he is. The institution attended does not really matter but one's depth of intellectual capability and cognitive experience. Adeosun is not underperforming because of her polytechnic background but dearth of experience required at presidency level coupled with entanglement with a vision-less leader. These are the guys that killed PDP indirectly with thoughtless talks.

The problem is that while I agree with you that the President bears primary responsibility for the economic malaise, people like Adeosun and Udoma compound the problem as in the little area they have policy leeway - the size of government spending - they champion the idea that Nigeria needs fiscal stimulus and monetary easing.



Look at that tweet Adeosun released - see post just before yours - about releasing N350bn every quarter as if it's a panacea to stagflation. It needs to be noted that the 2016 recession deepened when the 2016 budget was passed (remember when the likes of passingshot were screaming that things will get better once the budget is passed?). The economy has shrunk now in February 2017 relative to February 2016 when oil prices and production were lower. The Naira was between N360 to N390 to $1 in February 2016 and N510 to $1 in February 2017. This should tell the likes of Adeosun that an increase in money supply worsens currency depreciation but she doesn't get it.



4Play:





The problem is that while I agree with you that the President bears primary responsibility for the economic malaise, people like Adeosun and Udoma compound the problem as in the little area they have policy leeway - the size of government spending - they champion the idea that Nigeria needs fiscal stimulus and monetary easing.



Look at that tweet Adeosun released - see post just before yours - about releasing N350bn every quarter as if it's a panacea to stagflation. It needs to be noted that the 2016 recession deepened when the 2016 budget was passed (remember when the likes of passingshot were screaming that things will get better once the budget is passed?). The economy has shrunk now in February 2017 relative to February 2016 when oil prices and production were lower. The Naira was between N360 to N390 to $1 in February 2016 and N510 to $1 in February 2017. This should tell the likes of Adeosun that an increase in money supply worsens currency depreciation but she doesn't get it.



Again, as with her 4 year tenure as Ogun state commissioner for finance (something I keep harping on), a reckless proclivity for borrowing and spending which left her state requesting a bailout has been carried over to the federal level. There is a real intellectual failing here traceable to her ilk which goes beyond Buhari's famed obstinacy.





Say what?

AH NO GET TIME TO READ THAT ESSAY, BUT FROM THE TITLE I CAN SAY THAT RENO OMIKIRI IS A FOOL, BECAUSE EVEN OUR PRESIDENT DIDNT COMPLETE HIS SECONDARY SCHOOL...SO HE SHOULD CRITICIZE THE OGA AT THE TOP B4 ANYONE ELSE...BESIDES U DON'T NEED TO BE A FIRST CLASS MATERIAL TO BE A FINANCE MINISTER...ZEAL AND EXPERIENCE (NGOZI IWEALA) IT'S ALL THAT IT'S NEEDED

The point is not about whether she attended a university or a polytechnic, it's just that she's inexperienced. The fact that she managed Ogun State's finance ministry "well" did not qualify her for managing a complex economy like that of a whole Nigeria. Her brain capacity just can't handle that.

Reno is angry that looting has stopped.

omokiri...OMOKIRI IN yoruba means WANDERING CHILD thats what u are Ode !!!!!

azimibraun:

What wrong with graduating from a poly?

I wonder. I've seen polytechnic grads beating the uni grads in the workplace. A performer is a performer regardless of the institution.



Kemi is simply not a performer, has nothing to do with her being a poly graduate.



Oya over to HND holders to defend Adeosun and blast Reno

I won't say something for now, waiting till sister kemi reply

