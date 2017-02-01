₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by mosisnho(m): 12:02pm
SSA to former President Goodluck Jonathan on social media matters Mr. Reno Omokri took to his twitter handle yesterday to blast polytechnic graduates and current minister of finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun....see tweet by @renoomokri
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by vanbonattel: 12:03pm
APC and mediocrity are like twins.
Inferior president
Inferior finance minister
Inferior information minster
Inferior cabinet
Inferior policies
Inferior communication
Apc is a huge mistake.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Kyase(m): 12:09pm
Reno the valid idiot....
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Kyase(m): 12:09pm
vanbonattel:Another valid *****
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by crisycent: 12:14pm
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by OLADD: 12:21pm
If this tweet is from Reno Omokri, I think he's ridiculously stupiid. The other day it was Adeyanju making a mess of himself with the Trump's inauguration tweet and now Reno is displaying how kindergarten and naïve he is. The institution attended does not really matter but one's depth of intellectual capability and cognitive experience. Adeosun is not underperforming because of her polytechnic background but dearth of experience required at presidency level coupled with entanglement with a vision-less leader. These are the guys that killed PDP indirectly with thoughtless talks.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by EastGold(m): 12:24pm
These people nor get shame!
For Reno mind now, pdp go still take over power?
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by EastGold(m): 12:26pm
To all polytechnic graduates, this is a killer punch
I am crying for you already
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by SalamRushdie: 12:29pm
What can we say ...Kemi keeps proving him right
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Einl(m): 12:59pm
He is petty.
He is a monkey.
He is a petty monkey.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Omagago(m): 1:05pm
Not funny anymore
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by mkasum(m): 1:07pm
That is what a bad product can do to a company.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by BlackMbakara1(m): 1:08pm
He just said utter rubbish! If only one idiot can keep 9.8M dolls hidden somewhere and not doing any good to the economy, why won't the dollar exchange for 516?
Abeg Reno tell the other idiots to bring out our dollars and it will crash...basic economics. And a havard trained was borrowing to pay salaries at the twilight of that administration even when we had surplus. Fine nonsense!
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by ruggedised: 1:09pm
and his PhD zoologist (a university graduate) looted this country dry
Fools
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by psucc(m): 1:24pm
Reno got it all wrong here. This is nothing but a fallacy.
It is not because Adeosun is a Poly graduate that makes her unable to discharge her duties to the effect of engendering the desired change.
If we can recall the events of just yesterday we will overcome the mistakes of today. When Buhari was under pressure to appoint ministers, he said the ministers are 'noisemakers'. He only use these men as mouthpiece and do not give them free hand to run their offices as supposed.
He regulates their actions in office and will not heed expertise advice.
It is not only Adeosun that has failed as a minister. Point at one whose ministry has delivered?
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by EngrKem: 1:43pm
Hahaha all the polytechnic graduates here nl are not taking it likely . Nice observation reno
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by goldfish80(m): 2:17pm
Which polytechnic did she attend? I can't see any polytechnic listed on her Wikipedia.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by project8(m): 2:30pm
EastGold:i bet most of the polytechnic students are way better than u...as a degree holder can u tel us wat accomplishment u ave so far? .
i personally dnt tink success in life depends on ur qualifications and dats y we ave billionares who arent graduates.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by 4Play(m): 3:13pm
OLADD:
The problem is that while I agree with you that the President bears primary responsibility for the economic malaise, people like Adeosun and Udoma compound the problem as in the little area they have policy leeway - the size of government spending - they champion the idea that Nigeria needs fiscal stimulus and monetary easing.
Look at that tweet Adeosun released - see post just before yours - about releasing N350bn every quarter as if it's a panacea to stagflation. It needs to be noted that the 2016 recession deepened when the 2016 budget was passed (remember when the likes of passingshot were screaming that things will get better once the budget is passed?). The economy has shrunk now in February 2017 relative to February 2016 when oil prices and production were lower. The Naira was between N360 to N390 to $1 in February 2016 and N510 to $1 in February 2017. This should tell the likes of Adeosun that an increase in money supply worsens currency depreciation but she doesn't get it.
Again, as with her 4 year tenure as Ogun state commissioner for finance (something I keep harping on), a reckless proclivity for borrowing and spending which left her state requesting a bailout has been carried over to the federal level. There is a real intellectual failing here traceable to her ilk which goes beyond Buhari's famed obstinacy.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by azimibraun: 3:37pm
What wrong with graduating from a poly?
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by OLADD: 4:04pm
4Play:
In the history of Nigeria, no head of govt had exhibited dictatorial tendencies more than Buhari either as a military head of state or as an executive president. Aside been seemingly intellectually handicapped he's a leader who always want things done in his own way and at his own pace. With such personality at the helms of affairs, it's often difficult for subordinates to freely express themselves and be as productive as they want. Okonjo Iwealla and Adesina were given the freehand to handle their respective portfolios without unnecessary hindrances from Obasanjo and Jonathan and the results were so evident .Instead, we have a president who wants to usurp the roles of CBN governor, EFCC Chairman and Finance Minster. A President who's fixated on1980s economic models rather than 21st century market-driven economy. While the ministers have their loads of inefficiencies, Buhari's anti-progressive influence can't be waived aside.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Crixina(f): 4:52pm
Say what?
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by CriticMaestro: 4:52pm
AH NO GET TIME TO READ THAT ESSAY, BUT FROM THE TITLE I CAN SAY THAT RENO OMIKIRI IS A FOOL, BECAUSE EVEN OUR PRESIDENT DIDNT COMPLETE HIS SECONDARY SCHOOL...SO HE SHOULD CRITICIZE THE OGA AT THE TOP B4 ANYONE ELSE...BESIDES U DON'T NEED TO BE A FIRST CLASS MATERIAL TO BE A FINANCE MINISTER...ZEAL AND EXPERIENCE (NGOZI IWEALA) IT'S ALL THAT IT'S NEEDED
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by worlexy(m): 4:52pm
The point is not about whether she attended a university or a polytechnic, it's just that she's inexperienced. The fact that she managed Ogun State's finance ministry "well" did not qualify her for managing a complex economy like that of a whole Nigeria. Her brain capacity just can't handle that.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by arsenal33: 4:52pm
Reno is angry that looting has stopped.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by rattlesnake(m): 4:53pm
omokiri...OMOKIRI IN yoruba means WANDERING CHILD thats what u are Ode !!!!!
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by ephi123(f): 4:54pm
azimibraun:
I wonder. I've seen polytechnic grads beating the uni grads in the workplace. A performer is a performer regardless of the institution.
Kemi is simply not a performer, has nothing to do with her being a poly graduate.
This Reno is just a constant irritant.
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by HAH: 4:54pm
Oya over to HND holders to defend Adeosun and blast Reno
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by vedaxcool(m): 4:55pm
an ungodly pastor belittling people with HND
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by pennywys: 4:55pm
I won't say something for now, waiting till sister kemi reply
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Omonoba1: 4:55pm
Reno is totally wrong in this.. Utter gibberish!
|Re: Reno Omokri Blasts Adeosun "A Polytechnic Graduate As Finance Minister" by Nwaoma198(f): 4:56pm
Ssce holder one day go be president.
