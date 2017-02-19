₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 4:35pm
A terrible accident involving a petrol tanker and a commercial bus occurred on Sunday at Isitu Egan, Igando. Its unclear if any lives were lost but the vehicles have been evacuated Lagos rescue unit(LRU).
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by darknetcom: 4:36pm
everyday a accident..
we have to start checking who is allowed to drive or not..
we can not just allow everybody to drive because they have a car...
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by darknetcom: 4:38pm
the corruption in nigeria is so deep its alarming...
everybody is giving a driving licence without testing them well..
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by darknetcom: 4:40pm
many of them have vehicles that are not even suitable for traffic...
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by ikombe: 8:59pm
Shout out to LRU
Na since ending of last year i just dey see dem for all the accident scene. Una too much for una work .
Wehdone LRU
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Preciousojoka(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 8:59pm
Inexperienced drivers all over the place.
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:00pm
I thank God for journey mercies
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by victornwaru(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by kidman96(m): 9:01pm
darknetcom:
and we have a president fighting this corruption you all wish him dead l.
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by kidman96(m): 9:01pm
shamecurls:
are you alright?
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by slimchimex(m): 9:02pm
too bad. God pls help and protect us any time your children dey road
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 9:03pm
Evweytime accident, it's getting much na
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:04pm
God have mercy.... But this people camera clear sha
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by Longcucumber(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by dencocomm(m): 9:07pm
Accident rate keeps increasing almost everyday now, may the Lord continue to protect us all. May God have mercy.
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by theway83: 9:10pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by swtman: 9:26pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by myners007: 9:30pm
I thought Lagos is a city. Could this haven taken place in Lagos or somewhere in Nigeria
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by buchai: 9:44pm
I think accidents are becoming everyday occurrence in Lagos why because people at the top level are very myopics to see the causes of all this accidents and ways to reduced it. due to the hard times in Nigeria a lot of people's both the good the bad and the ugly are now want to live in Lagos they want to make it by all means, I blame this government why because they refused to follow the past administration for empowering other state they think they can checkmate corruption through Lagos alone that any thing that move's away from Lagos state is corrupt as the saying goes "one can not put all his eggs in one basket" our federal government should learn how empower other state economically. whatever that is here if there is any need for it to there they should do to balanced equation and stop the movement of peoples to one state to avoids unnecessary accidents in Lagos.
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 10:00pm
|Re: Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) by eghuan1(m): 10:03pm
buchai:
Please, please and please. What did you just say?
