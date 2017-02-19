Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Involving Petrol Tanker And Commercial Bus In Igando, Lagos (Photos) (6381 Views)

Photos below;



http://politicsngr.com/photos-accident-involving-petrol-tanker-commercial-bus-lagos/ A terrible accident involving a petrol tanker and a commercial bus occurred on Sunday at Isitu Egan, Igando. Its unclear if any lives were lost but the vehicles have been evacuated Lagos rescue unit(LRU).Photos below; 1 Share

everyday a accident..



we have to start checking who is allowed to drive or not..



we can not just allow everybody to drive because they have a car... 1 Like

the corruption in nigeria is so deep its alarming...



everybody is giving a driving licence without testing them well..

many of them have vehicles that are not even suitable for traffic...







Na since ending of last year i just dey see dem for all the accident scene. Una too much for una work .





Wehdone LRU Shout out to LRUNa since ending of last year i just dey see dem for all the accident scene. Una too much for una work .Wehdone LRU 8 Likes

Choi

Inexperienced drivers all over the place.

Buh person die..? oboyBuh person die..?

I thank God for journey mercies

Na wa o...

Lord have mercy

Blood of WizKid!

too bad. God pls help and protect us any time your children dey road

Evweytime accident, it's getting much na

God have mercy.... But this people camera clear sha

Na wa o,whats happening. 1 Like

Accident rate keeps increasing almost everyday now, may the Lord continue to protect us all. May God have mercy.

Ah,am at home today I didn't know.

Wch kind wahala be this

I thought Lagos is a city. Could this haven taken place in Lagos or somewhere in Nigeria

I think accidents are becoming everyday occurrence in Lagos why because people at the top level are very myopics to see the causes of all this accidents and ways to reduced it. due to the hard times in Nigeria a lot of people's both the good the bad and the ugly are now want to live in Lagos they want to make it by all means, I blame this government why because they refused to follow the past administration for empowering other state they think they can checkmate corruption through Lagos alone that any thing that move's away from Lagos state is corrupt as the saying goes "one can not put all his eggs in one basket" our federal government should learn how empower other state economically. whatever that is here if there is any need for it to there they should do to balanced equation and stop the movement of peoples to one state to avoids unnecessary accidents in Lagos.

Buhari why