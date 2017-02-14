₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Newshelm: 4:47pm On Feb 19
Lagos residents have expressed their displeasure following the recent development that popular fast food chain, KFC, will shut down operations across the State.
It was learnt that all KFC outlets in Lagos will shut down operations from tomorrow, Monday, February 20, 2017, except the ones operative in shoppong malls due to low patronage and high cost of power.
As a result, KFC Outlets in popular areas such as Ilupeju, Sabo, Ikeja, Ogba and other parts of Lagos metropolis will effectively close with residents unable to have their favourite meal at the outlets.
While one can’t rule out the current economic downturn in the country as a factor leading to the decision by the company, this development has however led to a myriad of Lagosians condemning the economic policies of the present administration in the country.
According to Muyiwa Olumide, “it is so sad businesses shut down due to low sales and high cost of power.” Another resident, Oluseun succinctly puts his thought as “the industry is so cold.”
Efforts to reach the management of KFC for comments proved futile as at press time.
It is however shocking that KFC is shutting down operations at a time when other fast food outlets such as Mega Chicken, The Place, Dominos and more are expanding operations in Lagos.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by searchng4love: 4:49pm On Feb 19
Preca our date holds... I repeat our date holds time 4pm location KFC Ikeja... Don't be late.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Preca(f): 4:56pm On Feb 19
searchng4love:lol
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by davide470(m): 5:02pm On Feb 19
KFC and Chicken Republic should merge, the same way we have Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.
Chicken is Chicken!
The economic factors surrending the downsizing are still not improving, as such, a merger seems to be the only way forward.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by trustyG: 6:40pm On Feb 19
Na wa o! We are in RECEPTION indeed.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by gabazin080(m): 7:50pm On Feb 19
thats change for us.
they promised us change and we didnt even bother to ask the kinda change
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by veekid(m): 7:34am
Mama put is der now; Iya basira right now lld be like
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Deeypeey(m): 7:35am
they are helping u manage ur money na
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Abudu2000(m): 7:35am
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by grayht(m): 7:35am
Buhari Ooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:35am
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by BrightEye(m): 7:36am
I knew something like this will be the fate of KFC in Lagos ..... KFC and The Place are two different restaurants, almost close together, at Isaac John street, gra Lagos. Unlike The Place, KFC has the best building structure and enough parking space , but it rarely sell like her counterpart.
I am a contract staff at The Place, and I am aware of how booming their business is, and how it will rapidly continue that way, following KFC shut down.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Yomieluv(m): 7:36am
Buhari is a failure personified.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by AlexCk: 7:37am
Na to cook from house go work na, .
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Ariel20(m): 7:37am
Lagosians groan ke?
Lies
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Yomieluv(m): 7:37am
trustyG:reception KO secretary ni
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by uzoclinton(m): 7:37am
GROANING GROANERS
I'm sure Buhari has something to do with this..
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:37am
Sometimes I wonder wats d genesis of our problem if it was GEJ or is PMB but I now discover our problem started since d era of IBB we are jst feeling it now.........
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Zi: 7:38am
davide470:Chicken is chicken
Bros you are funny
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by ikorodureporta: 7:38am
Hold on..... Lemme finish my bread, i will comment later............
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by buchilino(m): 7:38am
ANOTHER SET OF UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS ABOUT TO BE UNLEASHED.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by sweetkev(m): 7:38am
Our leaders has failed us
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by hucienda: 7:38am
Sh*t just got real.
Elections have consequences.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by kings09(m): 7:38am
Groan ke? I no go even feel am wen yakoyo, amala iya shitta n eminent buka joints still de open. If these bukas close, u ll see Lagosians protest.
But dis APC govt should create a conducive environment for businesses to operate na. Abi wch kind change be dis ?
3 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by Endtimesmith: 7:38am
Solid wicked administration of APC
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by beycity(m): 7:38am
Sad something.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by simplemach(m): 7:38am
Make dem even shut self make our girls go back to the kitchen
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by UnknownT: 7:38am
Make we hear word! One of the reasons they gave was LOW PATRONAGE and the headline says LAGOSIANS groan. If only all the groaning lagosians patronise them, they wouldn't have shut down. The only people that are allowed to groan right now are the ones that will lose their jobs from today
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by unclezuma: 7:38am
Ajebutter Lagosians and longerthroat...
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by dadaic: 7:38am
davide470:
It's a world wide organization, the merger will need to be effective worldwide. These organizations are functioning properly outside the African premises. They are both great competitors, merging will be a disaster to other businesses. For now, it's between KFC and Chicken republic.
Heard they can't meet up to their loans, as most of the outlets in Lagos are ran on loans, KFC opebi was first to shut down, I didn't think KFC ogba was running on a downturn either. Indeed sad nation we live in.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by saintdennis(m): 7:38am
gabazin080:
Even in a buoyant economy, franchises fold up.
If KFC couldn't compete favourably it's not due to the recession... even mr biggs as at 2010 really a took a hit due to low patronage (it was perceived as an old school coy)
Blame the company mngt, like the report states other fast food chains are 'expanding' operations.
You also read where it's clearly stated they'll keep running outlets at shopping malls...shows u d direction the coy is headed.
|Re: Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow by nNEOo(m): 7:39am
Thank God,Nancy come and see oh we are not going to KFC ...ever again
