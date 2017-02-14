Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lagosians Groan As KFC Outlets Shut Down Operations From Tomorrow (4649 Views)

It was learnt that all KFC outlets in Lagos will shut down operations from tomorrow, Monday, February 20, 2017, except the ones operative in shoppong malls due to low patronage and high cost of power.





As a result, KFC Outlets in popular areas such as Ilupeju, Sabo, Ikeja, Ogba and other parts of Lagos metropolis will effectively close with residents unable to have their favourite meal at the outlets.





While one can’t rule out the current economic downturn in the country as a factor leading to the decision by the company, this development has however led to a myriad of Lagosians condemning the economic policies of the present administration in the country.







According to Muyiwa Olumide, “it is so sad businesses shut down due to low sales and high cost of power.” Another resident, Oluseun succinctly puts his thought as “the industry is so cold.”





Efforts to reach the management of KFC for comments proved futile as at press time.





It is however shocking that KFC is shutting down operations at a time when other fast food outlets such as Mega Chicken, The Place, Dominos and more are expanding operations in Lagos.





Preca our date holds... I repeat our date holds time 4pm location KFC Ikeja... Don't be late. 2 Likes

Preca our date holds... I repeat our date holds time 4pm location KFC Ikeja... Don't be late. lol lol 1 Like

KFC and Chicken Republic should merge, the same way we have Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.



Chicken is Chicken!



The economic factors surrending the downsizing are still not improving, as such, a merger seems to be the only way forward. 18 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o! We are in RECEPTION indeed. 3 Likes

thats change for us.

they promised us change and we didnt even bother to ask the kinda change 3 Likes

Mama put is der now; Iya basira right now lld be like 13 Likes 2 Shares

they are helping u manage ur money na 2 Likes

Buhari Ooooooooooooooooo Buhari Ooooooooooooooooo 2 Likes 1 Share

I knew something like this will be the fate of KFC in Lagos ..... KFC and The Place are two different restaurants, almost close together, at Isaac John street, gra Lagos. Unlike The Place, KFC has the best building structure and enough parking space , but it rarely sell like her counterpart.



I am a contract staff at The Place, and I am aware of how booming their business is, and how it will rapidly continue that way, following KFC shut down.

Buhari is a failure personified. 8 Likes



Na to cook from house go work na, . Lol,Na to cook from house go work na,

Lagosians groan ke?





Lies 2 Likes

Na wa o! We are in RECEPTION indeed. reception KO secretary ni KO secretary ni 6 Likes

GROANING GROANERS



I'm sure Buhari has something to do with this.. 1 Like

Sometimes I wonder wats d genesis of our problem if it was GEJ or is PMB but I now discover our problem started since d era of IBB we are jst feeling it now......... 2 Likes

KFC and Chicken Republic should merge, the same way we have Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.



Chicken is Chicken!



The economic factors surrending the downsizing are still not improving, as such, a merger seems to be the only way forward. Chicken is chicken

Bros you are funny Chicken is chickenBros you are funny 1 Like 1 Share

Hold on..... Lemme finish my bread, i will comment later............ 2 Likes 1 Share

ANOTHER SET OF UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS ABOUT TO BE UNLEASHED. 4 Likes

Our leaders has failed us 1 Like

Sh*t just got real.



Elections have consequences. 2 Likes

Groan ke? I no go even feel am wen yakoyo, amala iya shitta n eminent buka joints still de open. If these bukas close, u ll see Lagosians protest.



But dis APC govt should create a conducive environment for businesses to operate na. Abi wch kind change be dis ? 3 Likes

Solid wicked administration of APC 1 Like

Sad something. 1 Like

Make dem even shut self make our girls go back to the kitchen 1 Like

Make we hear word! One of the reasons they gave was LOW PATRONAGE and the headline says LAGOSIANS groan. If only all the groaning lagosians patronise them, they wouldn't have shut down. The only people that are allowed to groan right now are the ones that will lose their jobs from today 1 Like

Ajebutter Lagosians and longerthroat...

KFC and Chicken Republic should merge, the same way we have Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.



Chicken is Chicken!



The economic factors surrending the downsizing are still not improving, as such, a merger seems to be the only way forward.

It's a world wide organization, the merger will need to be effective worldwide. These organizations are functioning properly outside the African premises. They are both great competitors, merging will be a disaster to other businesses. For now, it's between KFC and Chicken republic.



Heard they can't meet up to their loans, as most of the outlets in Lagos are ran on loans, KFC opebi was first to shut down, I didn't think KFC ogba was running on a downturn either. Indeed sad nation we live in. It's a world wide organization, the merger will need to be effective worldwide. These organizations are functioning properly outside the African premises. They are both great competitors, merging will be a disaster to other businesses. For now, it's between KFC and Chicken republic.Heard they can't meet up to their loans, as most of the outlets in Lagos are ran on loans, KFC opebi was first to shut down, I didn't think KFC ogba was running on a downturn either. Indeed sad nation we live in. 1 Like

thats change for us.



they promised us change and we didnt even bother to ask the kinda change

Even in a buoyant economy, franchises fold up.



If KFC couldn't compete favourably it's not due to the recession... even mr biggs as at 2010 really a took a hit due to low patronage (it was perceived as an old school coy)



Blame the company mngt, like the report states other fast food chains are 'expanding' operations.



You also read where it's clearly stated they'll keep running outlets at shopping malls...shows u d direction the coy is headed. Even in a buoyant economy, franchises fold up.If KFC couldn't compete favourably it's not due to the recession... even mr biggs as at 2010 really a took a hit due to low patronage (it was perceived as an old school coy)Blame the company mngt, like the report states other fast food chains are 'expanding' operations.You also read where it's clearly stated they'll keep running outlets at shopping malls...shows u d direction the coy is headed.