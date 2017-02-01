₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,251 members, 3,374,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 06:41 PM

PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant (6146 Views)

How Buhari Plunged Nigeria Into Recession - Vanguard / 2015 Gov Bid Plunged Me Into Debt – Jimi Agbaje / “ONE NIGERIA Might Soon Be Plunged Into Another Biafra Vs Nigeria” - Etcetera (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by 247frolic(m): 5:27pm
According to NEMA South West, the woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine , who drowned after a skidded off the the road and plunged into Mekwe river, Bonny Camp, Lagos, was pregnant.

READ HER: http://www.nairaland.com/3637473/family-car-plunges-into-lagoon

The silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL plunged into the river with the driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out of the river bank. The dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conducted the recovery operations in conjunction with NEMA, FRSC, Nigerian Police Force, LAWSA, and LASAMBUS.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-woman-who-drowned-after-car.html

cc lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by 247frolic(m): 5:27pm
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-woman-who-drowned-after-car.html

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:33pm
so so sad

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Mikylopez(f): 5:40pm
Jesus Christ this is really sad
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by dreamworld: 6:02pm
God help his people

*
Swimming lessons should be made compulsory in Nigerian institutions , in case of life threatening situations in water

3 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by praisekeyzz(m): 6:02pm
Oh no!
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by hucienda: 6:03pm
Sad.
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by wizzlyd(m): 6:03pm
cry
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:03pm
God help us
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by shamecurls(m): 6:04pm
Blood of WizKid!



I greet all Benin flying Eagles!

Una weldone!


R.I.P cry cry cry

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:04pm
Rip to the dead
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Freelancer007(m): 6:04pm
So sad cry
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by womanwrapper(m): 6:04pm
Oba of Lagos why na? All these igbo people drowning in lagoon within 2days dey somehow oo

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Theultimate(m): 6:04pm
Lord have mercy
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by ukejeprecious(m): 6:04pm
rip 2 d dead
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Daniyomex(m): 6:04pm
May her soul rest in peace
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:05pm
Tragic
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by AngelsAndStars(m): 6:05pm
RIP. she's gone home to meet the father.
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Drversatile: 6:05pm
That means a driver drove and not the husband.

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by mykelmeezy(m): 6:05pm
may this never be your portion


may you and your blessing not die


so sad
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by AngelicBeing: 6:07pm
sad
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by HRich(m): 6:08pm
Very Sad

Oba of Lagos should watch his tongue next time

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Austinoiz(m): 6:10pm
But on a lighter note why is Lagos 'dead' waters sucking blood in recent weeks?
Who awakened those hiltherto silent mermaid spirits?

Me, I dey suspect brown teeth dem elders ooo.




Off I run!
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Annie2059(f): 6:10pm
and the driver couldn't at least try to save her? he just swam out alone

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by kabawa: 6:11pm
Oh Lord of mercy shocked

Rip ma'am.
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by deolu2000(m): 6:11pm
womanwrapper:
Oba of Lagos why na? All these igbo people drowning in lagoon within 2days dey somehow oo
don't try to be tribalistic or bring up a non issue when a human life was jst lost ok. Hv some sympathy atleast n show remorse for the dead and her family.

3 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Mznaett(f): 6:12pm
Earth has no resting place..sad
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by EmmaLege: 6:15pm
Sad cry
Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by KAYD007(m): 6:16pm
That driver no try at all....in the first instance...he was at the wheel, he was the one that drove the vehicle into the lagoon, at the first sign of trouble...he bailed out leaving his passanger...her boss who happens to be pregnant to her fate...he is no man but a coward.

He should be charge with something!

RIP to the woman and her unborn child.

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by uviesa(m): 6:18pm
More Nigerian visit Buhari in London

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by KAYD007(m): 6:19pm
Annie2059:
and the driver couldn't at least try to save her? he just swam out alone

So annoying >: if he could swim out ...it points to the fact he was strong enough to at least attempt to help ,a help that could have saved her and perhaps her unborn child

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Onyochejohn(f): 6:19pm
Are they Igbo? They should go and beg Oba akinolu of LAGOS , his statement during 2015 election cus all this, last week it was GUO buss plung into lagoon river

(0) (1) (Reply)

Traveling To Hong-kong / How Much Is Travel Insurance For 3 Months To Germany / Help!!!! I Got My Usa Visa

Viewing this topic: panco, t111(m), mokshaq7, Racing(m), sulley(m), starhelp, Superrmayorr(m), akeemakinremi(m), Chukwu94, OLADD, fmlala, jayjayfancy(m), Akalia(m), hakeem4(m), Emmanuel12345(m), holatimmy(f), persianprince(m), arsenal33, buchai, Heryorh, Rokafela(m), mymadam, Phunmmielurlar(f), Shindharah(f), Tedassie(m), stinechykee, friedakara, debbie(f), Iamforreal(f), WaleGent(m), streetzdreamz(m), pafestula(m), ramalan87, Charmish(f), ismyban, conquerour(m), Emeskhalifa(m), lawrenzi, JoyceNelly(f), Palk(m), abhosts(m), emmanuelewumi, Mexrex, Fesco, TAEpiphany, amber222(f), Saint52(m), EzekielBams(m), onelovenigeria(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), Kennedymac(m), Adeolasedick24, Wilselec, logica(m), chinkichun, ideamaster(m), valemtech(m), soromummy(m), LabiaMajoraDest(m), agronewsng(m), kuljoe4, sparkleRed(f), ZeusZuco(m), amtheone(m), tolyem(m), Mrteju(m), zees(m), M5direct, Maaamaaa, idrisalomagold(m), Michel2013, austin360 and 165 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.