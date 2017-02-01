₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,251 members, 3,374,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 06:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant (6146 Views)
How Buhari Plunged Nigeria Into Recession - Vanguard / 2015 Gov Bid Plunged Me Into Debt – Jimi Agbaje / “ONE NIGERIA Might Soon Be Plunged Into Another Biafra Vs Nigeria” - Etcetera (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by 247frolic(m): 5:27pm
According to NEMA South West, the woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine , who drowned after a skidded off the the road and plunged into Mekwe river, Bonny Camp, Lagos, was pregnant.
READ HER: http://www.nairaland.com/3637473/family-car-plunges-into-lagoon
The silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL plunged into the river with the driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out of the river bank. The dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conducted the recovery operations in conjunction with NEMA, FRSC, Nigerian Police Force, LAWSA, and LASAMBUS.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-woman-who-drowned-after-car.html
cc lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by 247frolic(m): 5:27pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:33pm
so so sad
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Mikylopez(f): 5:40pm
Jesus Christ this is really sad
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by dreamworld: 6:02pm
God help his people
*
Swimming lessons should be made compulsory in Nigerian institutions , in case of life threatening situations in water
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by praisekeyzz(m): 6:02pm
Oh no!
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by hucienda: 6:03pm
Sad.
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by wizzlyd(m): 6:03pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:03pm
God help us
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by shamecurls(m): 6:04pm
Blood of WizKid!
I greet all Benin flying Eagles!
Una weldone!
R.I.P
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:04pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Freelancer007(m): 6:04pm
So sad
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by womanwrapper(m): 6:04pm
Oba of Lagos why na? All these igbo people drowning in lagoon within 2days dey somehow oo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Theultimate(m): 6:04pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by ukejeprecious(m): 6:04pm
rip 2 d dead
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Daniyomex(m): 6:04pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:05pm
Tragic
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by AngelsAndStars(m): 6:05pm
RIP. she's gone home to meet the father.
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Drversatile: 6:05pm
That means a driver drove and not the husband.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by mykelmeezy(m): 6:05pm
may this never be your portion
may you and your blessing not die
so sad
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by AngelicBeing: 6:07pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by HRich(m): 6:08pm
Very Sad
Oba of Lagos should watch his tongue next time
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Austinoiz(m): 6:10pm
But on a lighter note why is Lagos 'dead' waters sucking blood in recent weeks?
Who awakened those hiltherto silent mermaid spirits?
Me, I dey suspect brown teeth dem elders ooo.
Off I run!
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Annie2059(f): 6:10pm
and the driver couldn't at least try to save her? he just swam out alone
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by kabawa: 6:11pm
Oh Lord of mercy
Rip ma'am.
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by deolu2000(m): 6:11pm
womanwrapper:don't try to be tribalistic or bring up a non issue when a human life was jst lost ok. Hv some sympathy atleast n show remorse for the dead and her family.
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Mznaett(f): 6:12pm
Earth has no resting place..
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by EmmaLege: 6:15pm
Sad
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by KAYD007(m): 6:16pm
That driver no try at all....in the first instance...he was at the wheel, he was the one that drove the vehicle into the lagoon, at the first sign of trouble...he bailed out leaving his passanger...her boss who happens to be pregnant to her fate...he is no man but a coward.
He should be charge with something!
RIP to the woman and her unborn child.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by uviesa(m): 6:18pm
More Nigerian visit Buhari in London
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by KAYD007(m): 6:19pm
Annie2059:
So annoying >: if he could swim out ...it points to the fact he was strong enough to at least attempt to help ,a help that could have saved her and perhaps her unborn child
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant by Onyochejohn(f): 6:19pm
Are they Igbo? They should go and beg Oba akinolu of LAGOS , his statement during 2015 election cus all this, last week it was GUO buss plung into lagoon river
Traveling To Hong-kong / How Much Is Travel Insurance For 3 Months To Germany / Help!!!! I Got My Usa Visa
Viewing this topic: panco, t111(m), mokshaq7, Racing(m), sulley(m), starhelp, Superrmayorr(m), akeemakinremi(m), Chukwu94, OLADD, fmlala, jayjayfancy(m), Akalia(m), hakeem4(m), Emmanuel12345(m), holatimmy(f), persianprince(m), arsenal33, buchai, Heryorh, Rokafela(m), mymadam, Phunmmielurlar(f), Shindharah(f), Tedassie(m), stinechykee, friedakara, debbie(f), Iamforreal(f), WaleGent(m), streetzdreamz(m), pafestula(m), ramalan87, Charmish(f), ismyban, conquerour(m), Emeskhalifa(m), lawrenzi, JoyceNelly(f), Palk(m), abhosts(m), emmanuelewumi, Mexrex, Fesco, TAEpiphany, amber222(f), Saint52(m), EzekielBams(m), onelovenigeria(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), Kennedymac(m), Adeolasedick24, Wilselec, logica(m), chinkichun, ideamaster(m), valemtech(m), soromummy(m), LabiaMajoraDest(m), agronewsng(m), kuljoe4, sparkleRed(f), ZeusZuco(m), amtheone(m), tolyem(m), Mrteju(m), zees(m), M5direct, Maaamaaa, idrisalomagold(m), Michel2013, austin360 and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13