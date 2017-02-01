Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant (6146 Views)

The silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL plunged into the river with the driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out of the river bank. The dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conducted the recovery operations in conjunction with NEMA, FRSC, Nigerian Police Force, LAWSA, and LASAMBUS.



so so sad 1 Like

Jesus Christ this is really sad

God help his people



Swimming lessons should be made compulsory in Nigerian institutions , in case of life threatening situations in water 3 Likes

Oh no!

Sad.

God help us

R.I.P 1 Like

Rip to the dead

So sad

Oba of Lagos why na? All these igbo people drowning in lagoon within 2days dey somehow oo 3 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy

rip 2 d dead

May her soul rest in peace

Tragic

RIP. she's gone home to meet the father.

That means a driver drove and not the husband. 1 Like

may this never be your portion





may you and your blessing not die





so sad

Very Sad



Oba of Lagos should watch his tongue next time 1 Like

But on a lighter note why is Lagos 'dead' waters sucking blood in recent weeks?

Who awakened those hiltherto silent mermaid spirits?



Me, I dey suspect brown teeth dem elders ooo.









Off I run!

and the driver couldn't at least try to save her? he just swam out alone 1 Like





Rip ma'am. Oh Lord of mercyRip ma'am.

womanwrapper:

don't try to be tribalistic or bring up a non issue when a human life was jst lost ok. Hv some sympathy atleast n show remorse for the dead and her family.

Earth has no resting place..

Sad

That driver no try at all....in the first instance...he was at the wheel, he was the one that drove the vehicle into the lagoon, at the first sign of trouble...he bailed out leaving his passanger...her boss who happens to be pregnant to her fate...he is no man but a coward.



He should be charge with something!



RIP to the woman and her unborn child. 2 Likes

Annie2059:

and the driver couldn't at least try to save her? he just swam out alone

So annoying >: if he could swim out ...it points to the fact he was strong enough to at least attempt to help ,a help that could have saved her and perhaps her unborn child