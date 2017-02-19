₦airaland Forum

Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Ajasco222: 7:56pm
SaharaReporters has learned from sources at the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari’s doctors have advised him to shelve the idea of returning soon to the daily routine of running Nigeria on account of the gravity of his illness. However, some of Mr. Buhari’s closest associates are goading him to defy the doctors’ recommendation and to take up the reins of power once more in Nigeria.

President Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 on what was supposed to be a 10-day medical leave. He has since twice postponed his return date even as several government officials and his close aides have continued to characterize him as “hale and hearty,” insisting that he was still vacationing and would soon return to Nigeria.

However, our sources, who are well briefed about Mr. Buhari’s health, disclosed that doctors managing the president have been unequivocal in warning that his condition would certainly deteriorate should he return to Nigeria without completing the first stage of his treatment.

According to one of the sources, the Nigerian president’s condition has been downgraded to “full blown illness” even by members of his kitchen cabinet who are now quietly admitting that he is “ill.” However, the ailing president’s closest associates remain averse to disclosing to the Nigerian people the nature of Mr. Buhari’s illness.

Saharareporters learnt that the president’s deteriorating health has got to a point where doctors are taking “extreme measures” to ensure that he eats. Mr. Buhari has progressively lost weight due to his illness and course of treatment, our sources disclosed.

SaharaReporters learned that the pool of aides traveling with President Buhari have extended their hotel booking in London by at least one month starting from February 6th 2017. This means that the earliest Mr. Buhari would make it back to Nigerian soil is in early March.

However, our sources revealed that some members of the president’s inner political circle continue to pressure Mr. Buhari’s doctors in the UK to allow him to return to Abuja, even if for a short time, in order to give the impression that his recovery was on course. We understand that the UK doctors have so far resisted the pressures, stating that it would be professionally irresponsible of them to clear Mr. Buhari at this stage to take up the demands of the Presidency. “I understand that the doctors [in the UK] have made it clear that Mr. President’s flight back to Nigeria could complicate things for him,” one source said.

Another group of Mr. Buhari’s supporters have asked the ailing president to authorize his doctors to address the Nigerian people directly about his health situation. However, members of the president’s inner cabinet have staunchly opposed this disclosure, arguing that, since Mr. Buhari had handed over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, there was no need to make further revelations since the VP has been vested with all the constitutional powers to run Nigeria.

Some political figures, particularly governors of some northern states, have been spending extending times in London and making efforts daily to meet with the ill president. However, such meetings with Mr. Buhari have also become difficult to arrange since the ailing president’s doctors have cautioned against his meeting and smooching with visiting politicians, citing the significant drain on his already low energy. “The doctors have become very stern in restricting access to him [President Buhari],” said one source. “As a result, so many of the visiting politicians do not even get to see Mr. Buhari before returning to Nigeria empty handed,” he added.

As SaharaReporters earlier revealed, President Buhari’s doctors in the UK have recommended that he would need at least a period of four months away from power to receive the full regimen of treatment for his several health challenges. A source said the president was undergoing therapy related to his prostate, declining to be more specific. A different source disclosed that the treatment had partially affected President Buhari’s voice, at one point making it almost impossible to hear him.

During the week, there were rumors in Abuja that President Buhari would attend the inauguration of President Adams Barrow in the Gambia. But one source at the Presidency dismissed the rumor as “a ruse raised by some members of a cabal who are determined to see that their power is not whittled down.”

Two of our sources disclosed that President Buhari’s health issues were of a chronic nature, adding that it was unlikely that the ailing president would ever be in a position to meet the full demands of his office whenever he returns to the country. “He is going to need regular trips abroad for ongoing treatment,” one stated.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Ajasco222: 7:57pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:00pm
[/b][b][/b]The power game[b],Northerners stay in power even at point of death. grin grin grin grin,[/b]a country that an incapacitated old man is ruling[b],how will it look like
Nigeria is a joke...... tongue

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:03pm
Baba you have done what the constitution requires

May your says be long baba

Long live muhammadu buhari

Enemies of state will crash

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:04pm
Odingo1:
[/b][b][/b]The power game[b],Northerners stay in power even at point of death. grin grin grin grin,a country that an incapacitated old man is ruling,how will it look like


What is this?

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by djeasy(m): 8:04pm
Presido pls REST. Remember you are not carrying power to the Grave. DoNt bother about us... We are Ok. Osibanjo is doing well

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by HARDDON: 8:04pm
Too many innocent bloods on his hands!
Too many silence on too many bloodshed!
Too many impoverished
Too many headless headway
TOo many scheming , too many islamic agenda!



But the counsel of the Lord shall stand.

That kaduna governor should take note!

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by tafabaloo(m): 8:05pm
Ok
Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:05pm
May your days be long

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Enemies of state won't find joy

They will never know peace

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Toosure70: 8:07pm
President pastor OSINBAJO.. JAGABAN laughs last.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by DATMAT(m): 8:08pm
osinbajo ride on

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by INTROVERT(f): 8:11pm
It's not by force to be president. Humbly resign and hand over to the able young pastor in order to save this country sliding further down economically. God bless you all.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by masseratti: 8:13pm
If its sahara reporters ,then i believe,may God.gives him good health.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by basilo102: 8:17pm
sarrki:
Baba you have done what the constitution requires

May your says be long baba

Long live muhammadu buhari

Enemies of state will crash
He has done what the constitution requires that is why he should stay there and never come back. Buhari is not "The State".

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:17pm
DATMAT:
osinbajo ride on
You think Osinbajo have power to do anything without getting a nod from the northern cabals in Aso rock.
He cannot override his boss acquaintances.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by basilo102: 8:19pm
sarrki:
May your days be long

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Enemies of state won't find joy

They will never know peace
You already lack peace in you life from all indications, likewise Bubu

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:20pm
Toosure70:
President pastor OSINBAJO.. JAGABAN laughs last.
Which Jagaban ,make him and Osinbajo do anything against the wish of northern cabal in aso rock,he go hearam.
For now Nigeria is ruled indirectly by Northern cabals

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by paramakina202: 8:20pm
Sai Osibanjo!

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by hotspec(m): 8:23pm
The coast is becoming clearer

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:27pm
ICU president

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:27pm
basilo102:

You already lack peace in you life from all indications, likewise Bubu

You need a chilled 1759 to cool down the frayed nerves

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Elose11(m): 8:28pm
Pls let him come and clean his mess ooh. Osinbajo cannot do it for him.
Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by chiefolododo(m): 8:28pm
OSINBAJO IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:29pm
chiefolododo:
OSINBAJO IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA
hotspec:
The coast is becoming clearer
paramakina202:
Sai Osibanjo!
DATMAT:
osinbajo ride on
DATMAT:
osinbajo ride on
Toosure70:
President pastor OSINBAJO.. JAGABAN laughs last.

The vultures from Afonja land are hovering over Aso Rock.
chiefolododo:
OSINBAJO IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA

I missed this one above.

Time to kill them with fire

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by plainol(m): 8:30pm
Anything Sahara Reporters say has always been true.

Buhari would rather die in power than resign.

My 50 cent advice: Resign now and you would be respected for life than die now and be forgotten like Yar'Adua.

Those who want him to die in power know they can loot the nation dry before his death is announced. Hence, a big defeat to his anti corruption crusade.

Mr President, please resign now and let Nigeria move on, you are one 1 citizen out of 150 million.

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by chiboyo: 8:31pm
I'm not wishing anyone death...

But if someone's death would set a country free...?

Then so be it!!!

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by dearsly(m): 8:32pm
BUBU ya time is up!

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou: 8:33pm
Buhari is hale and healthy, if you dont like that. Go and hang urself

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou: 8:34pm
dearsly:
BUBU ya time is up!
what of you
Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:35pm
Jesusloveyou:
Buhari is hale and healthy, if you dont like that. Go and hang urself

Congrats.

This is the first of all your useless posts so far on this forum that you never mentioned GEJ.

But it still didn't make sense tho

Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by anibi9674: 8:35pm
over his dead body
Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Karismatik: 8:35pm
So Bubu don pack up.
No, Bubu till 2023.

