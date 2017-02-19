₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Ajasco222: 7:56pm
SaharaReporters has learned from sources at the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari’s doctors have advised him to shelve the idea of returning soon to the daily routine of running Nigeria on account of the gravity of his illness. However, some of Mr. Buhari’s closest associates are goading him to defy the doctors’ recommendation and to take up the reins of power once more in Nigeria.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/02/19/president-buhari-caged-cabal-doctors-ask-him-shelve-work
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Ajasco222: 7:57pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:00pm
[/b][b][/b]The power game[b],Northerners stay in power even at point of death. ,[/b]a country that an incapacitated old man is ruling[b],how will it look like
Nigeria is a joke......
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:03pm
Baba you have done what the constitution requires
May your says be long baba
Long live muhammadu buhari
Enemies of state will crash
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:04pm
Odingo1:
What is this?
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by djeasy(m): 8:04pm
Presido pls REST. Remember you are not carrying power to the Grave. DoNt bother about us... We are Ok. Osibanjo is doing well
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by HARDDON: 8:04pm
Too many innocent bloods on his hands!
Too many silence on too many bloodshed!
Too many impoverished
Too many headless headway
TOo many scheming , too many islamic agenda!
But the counsel of the Lord shall stand.
That kaduna governor should take note!
81 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by tafabaloo(m): 8:05pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:05pm
May your days be long
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
Enemies of state won't find joy
They will never know peace
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Toosure70: 8:07pm
President pastor OSINBAJO.. JAGABAN laughs last.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by DATMAT(m): 8:08pm
osinbajo ride on
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by INTROVERT(f): 8:11pm
It's not by force to be president. Humbly resign and hand over to the able young pastor in order to save this country sliding further down economically. God bless you all.
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by masseratti: 8:13pm
If its sahara reporters ,then i believe,may God.gives him good health.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by basilo102: 8:17pm
sarrki:He has done what the constitution requires that is why he should stay there and never come back. Buhari is not "The State".
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:17pm
DATMAT:You think Osinbajo have power to do anything without getting a nod from the northern cabals in Aso rock.
He cannot override his boss acquaintances.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by basilo102: 8:19pm
sarrki:You already lack peace in you life from all indications, likewise Bubu
59 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Odingo1: 8:20pm
Toosure70:Which Jagaban ,make him and Osinbajo do anything against the wish of northern cabal in aso rock,he go hearam.
For now Nigeria is ruled indirectly by Northern cabals
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by paramakina202: 8:20pm
Sai Osibanjo!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by hotspec(m): 8:23pm
The coast is becoming clearer
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:27pm
ICU president
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:27pm
basilo102:
You need a chilled 1759 to cool down the frayed nerves
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Elose11(m): 8:28pm
Pls let him come and clean his mess ooh. Osinbajo cannot do it for him.
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by chiefolododo(m): 8:28pm
OSINBAJO IS THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:29pm
chiefolododo:
hotspec:
paramakina202:
DATMAT:
DATMAT:
Toosure70:
The vultures from Afonja land are hovering over Aso Rock.
chiefolododo:
I missed this one above.
Time to kill them with fire
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by plainol(m): 8:30pm
Anything Sahara Reporters say has always been true.
Buhari would rather die in power than resign.
My 50 cent advice: Resign now and you would be respected for life than die now and be forgotten like Yar'Adua.
Those who want him to die in power know they can loot the nation dry before his death is announced. Hence, a big defeat to his anti corruption crusade.
Mr President, please resign now and let Nigeria move on, you are one 1 citizen out of 150 million.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by chiboyo: 8:31pm
I'm not wishing anyone death...
But if someone's death would set a country free...?
Then so be it!!!
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by dearsly(m): 8:32pm
BUBU ya time is up!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou: 8:33pm
Buhari is hale and healthy, if you dont like that. Go and hang urself
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou: 8:34pm
dearsly:what of you
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by ImadeUReadThis: 8:35pm
Jesusloveyou:
Congrats.
This is the first of all your useless posts so far on this forum that you never mentioned GEJ.
But it still didn't make sense tho
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by anibi9674: 8:35pm
over his dead body
|Re: Buhari's Doctors Advise Him Not To Return To Nigeria For Now - Sahara Reporters by Karismatik: 8:35pm
So Bubu don pack up.
No, Bubu till 2023.
2 Likes 1 Share
#ondodecides: Inec Official Declaration Of Results / Who 'Won' The Lagos Governorship Debate On Channels TV? / Press Conference On Operation Lafiya Dole By Maj Gen Lucky Irabor
