|Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:49pm On Feb 19
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose on Sunday flagged off the dualization of Ijero township road with a plea with the people of the town to accord the contractor handling the project maximum support so as to ensure delivery on schedule.
The governor who was welcomed by a mammoth crowd into Ijero with funfair thanked the people of Ijero Kingdom for their unflinching support at all times with the promise to continue doing his best for the growth of the town.
Inspired by accolades and encomiums showered on him by students of College of Health Science and Technology, Ijero Ekiti, Mr. Fayose directed the commissioner for works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun to immediately come up with necessary paperwork that will ensure the road to the college is fixed alongside the Ijero Township Road and delivered at the same time.
Vowing not to take for granted Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, The Ajero of Ijero's support for his administration, governor Fayose promised to ensure the college is well enhanced by providing structures needed to meet standard with the assurance that the road construction will have minimal effect on electricity and the flow of pipe borne water in the town.
Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun in her address said the Ijero Township Road Dualization is the 11th of its kind in the state. She urged residents to support the contractors so they can get the best from them in terms of project delivery.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by chiboyo: 8:49pm On Feb 19
Action governor!
Man of the people!!
Carry on!!!
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:50pm On Feb 19
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by DozieInc(m): 9:04pm On Feb 19
Ok
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:24pm On Feb 19
Nice one
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by ufuosman: 10:15pm On Feb 19
this man with his life style, haters will keep on hating. Fayose make sure your tenure hv something to show after all dis drama.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Femorachi: 10:57pm On Feb 19
My man
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:21am
Fayose is working, APC are blaming.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by hucienda: 10:21am
Oshokomole!!!
The Bulldozer! One-Man Army!
The One and Only Governor of Nigeria!
After you, na you
Carry go!
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by unclezuma: 10:21am
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Gazzy88(m): 10:23am
shey na democracy be this?
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by shamecurls(m): 10:23am
Cosmetic Governor!
If Ambode or Amosun where to be doing same, then they will be hitting the news on weekly basis!
In Conclusion, empty governors show-off the most. Obiano, Fayose and Wike re good examples.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:24am
Kudos to him.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by BlindAngel(f): 10:25am
Watch as Zombies will come and masturbate on this tread until they release (cum)
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Akinaukwa: 10:25am
I will comment when he flies an aeroplane over Ekiti. Just one year to go and you are flagging off a project that will not be completed before expiration of your tenure.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Ahmeduana(m): 10:25am
ufuosman:ALL HIM HATERS NA OTA-PIA-PIA GO KILL THEM.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:25am
hellomosquito:d
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by okonja(m): 10:26am
Hahahaha, can't stop laughing
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by israelmao(m): 10:28am
I just love him for his bravery and action.They. say day Yoruba people are known for timidity but Fasoye is one of the people that has proven them wrong.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by MosakuAW(m): 10:30am
So Fayose na Tottenham Hotspurs fan with him putting on spurs jersey. No wonder he always quarrel with Buhari who's an Arsenal fan.
Nice jersey thou.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by dammizz(m): 10:30am
And they keep saying the man does nothing, awon hater oshi... Keep up the good work Fayose
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:30am
hellomosquito:My friend go and lakpuru.... you are broke and yet you claim to know the secret of making billions..
it is like you are among those people that sell books on the streets with titles like "how to become a millionaire with just 10,000 in 1 month"
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by inourcare: 10:30am
We See.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by gebest: 10:32am
attention seeker govr
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by iykofias(m): 10:33am
shamecurls:none of d governors u mentioned r in apc, speaks more of who ur pay master affiliate with
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by kaybestt(m): 10:35am
Gazzy88:
Abeg wattin dey dah baby mout..... It kind of looks like sticky chocolate
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by israelmao(m): 10:37am
Akinaukwa:
Is it possible or must to have all projects completed before expiration one's tenure as a governor?Foundation has been laid let whoever succeeds him build on it.Jonathan started railway project Buhari came and completed it.
|Re: Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos by Tazmode(m): 10:37am
Fayose, simple but complicated at the same time
