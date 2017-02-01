Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Drives A Caterpillar As He Flags Off Road Dualization In Ekiti. Photos (7201 Views)

The governor who was welcomed by a mammoth crowd into Ijero with funfair thanked the people of Ijero Kingdom for their unflinching support at all times with the promise to continue doing his best for the growth of the town.



Inspired by accolades and encomiums showered on him by students of College of Health Science and Technology, Ijero Ekiti, Mr. Fayose directed the commissioner for works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun to immediately come up with necessary paperwork that will ensure the road to the college is fixed alongside the Ijero Township Road and delivered at the same time.



Vowing not to take for granted Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, The Ajero of Ijero's support for his administration, governor Fayose promised to ensure the college is well enhanced by providing structures needed to meet standard with the assurance that the road construction will have minimal effect on electricity and the flow of pipe borne water in the town.



Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun in her address said the Ijero Township Road Dualization is the 11th of its kind in the state. She urged residents to support the contractors so they can get the best from them in terms of project delivery.



Carry on!!! 14 Likes

Nice one 3 Likes

this man with his life style, haters will keep on hating. Fayose make sure your tenure hv something to show after all dis drama. 7 Likes

Fayose is working, APC are blaming. 2 Likes

Carry go! 8 Likes

Cosmetic Governor!





If Ambode or Amosun where to be doing same, then they will be hitting the news on weekly basis!





In Conclusion, empty governors show-off the most. Obiano, Fayose and Wike re good examples. 8 Likes

Watch as Zombies will come and masturbate on this tread until they release (cum) 1 Like

I will comment when he flies an aeroplane over Ekiti. Just one year to go and you are flagging off a project that will not be completed before expiration of your tenure. 2 Likes

this man with his life style, haters will keep on hating. Fayose make sure your tenure hv something to show after all dis drama. ALL HIM HATERS NA OTA-PIA-PIA GO KILL THEM. ALL HIM HATERS NA OTA-PIA-PIA GO KILL THEM. 1 Like

Ok showman. Next http://www.nairaland.com/3637389/billionaires-secrets-revealed d

Hahahaha, can't stop laughing

I just love him for his bravery and action.They. say day Yoruba people are known for timidity but Fasoye is one of the people that has proven them wrong.

So Fayose na Tottenham Hotspurs fan with him putting on spurs jersey. No wonder he always quarrel with Buhari who's an Arsenal fan.



Nice jersey thou. So Fayose na Tottenham Hotspurs fan with him putting on spurs jersey. No wonder he always quarrel with Buhari who's an Arsenal fan.Nice jersey thou. 1 Like

And they keep saying the man does nothing, awon hater oshi... Keep up the good work Fayose

Ok showman. Next

http://www.nairaland.com/3637389/billionaires-secrets-revealed My friend go and lakpuru.... you are broke and yet you claim to know the secret of making billions..



it is like you are among those people that sell books on the streets with titles like "how to become a millionaire with just 10,000 in 1 month" My friend go and lakpuru.... you are broke and yet you claim to know the secret of making billions..it is like you are among those people that sell books on the streets with titles like "how to become a millionaire with just 10,000 in 1 month" 1 Like 1 Share

attention seeker govr

Cosmetic Governor!





If Ambode or Amosun where to be doing same, then they will be hitting the news on weekly basis!





In Conclusion, empty governors show-off the most. Obiano, Fayose and Wike re good examples. none of d governors u mentioned r in apc, speaks more of who ur pay master affiliate with none of d governors u mentioned r in apc, speaks more of who ur pay master affiliate with 2 Likes

shey na democracy be this?

Abeg wattin dey dah baby mout..... It kind of looks like sticky chocolate Abeg wattin dey dah baby mout..... It kind of looks like sticky chocolate

I will comment when he flies an aeroplane over Ekiti. Just one year to go and you are flagging off a project that will not be completed before expiration of your tenure.

Is it possible or must to have all projects completed before expiration one's tenure as a governor?Foundation has been laid let whoever succeeds him build on it.Jonathan started railway project Buhari came and completed it. Is it possible or must to have all projects completed before expiration one's tenure as a governor?Foundation has been laid let whoever succeeds him build on it.Jonathan started railway project Buhari came and completed it.