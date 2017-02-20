₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Truth234: 5:16am
As the economic crisis continued to weigh on businesses, telecommunication firms are planning to adopt drastic measures to boost revenue.
Telecoms companies in the country are planning to curb losses from international calls and meet a revenue target of N20 trillion by blocking subscribers from using Skype and other internet call services, called Over-the-Top, the Punch reported on Sunday.
According to the report, subscribers might also be prevented from voice and video calls on Facebook and Whatsapp, among other OTT services.
A manager at one of the major telecommunication companies in the country, who preferred not to be named said, “It is an aggressive approach to stop further revenue loss to OTT players on international calls, having already lost about N100tn between 2012 and 2017.”
The manager added that “If we fail to be pro-active by taking cogent steps now, then there are indications that we may lose between N20tn and N30tn, or so, by the end of 2018.”
This further support Ovum report, a United Kingdom-based research and analytics company that about $386 billion would be lost over a period of six years, between 2012 and 2018, from Nigerian customers using the OTT voice applications.
“Generally, the main fear of the telecoms operators here will be that customers will increasingly use Skype as a substitute for conventional international calls,” said Mattew Reed, the Principal Analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media.
Whereas telecoms operators in the country have said international calls made up the bulk of their revenue due to Nigeria’s large diaspora population, but that the Nigerian Communications Commission is not doing enough to regulate the sector and keep them in business.
However, the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, said, “We don’t have any evidence that we do not regulate the Internet.”
http://investorsking.com/telecoms-to-block-skype-whatsapp-calls-to-boost-revenue/
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Everfrank(m): 5:21am
Good for them.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by madridguy(m): 5:27am
This is bad.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by wizzyrich(m): 5:28am
Is it not money we use to purchase data to make these calls or na free ? These people are funny.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by daclint(m): 5:34am
Upon say na our money we dey use by data
MAKE THUNDER FIRE THEM
its my birthday sha , abeg throw some likes come my way
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Pavore9: 5:40am
How subscribers choose to use their data, is none of the telcos' business.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Fuqman(m): 6:01am
There's nothing to benefit as a citizen of this country. I think another name for Nigeria equates to "hardship"..
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Jaabioro(m): 6:08am
Ask them if their data is free. More over it is going to be GSM only.. I can still make my OTT call via other internet providers ,smile and Co...
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by realhumanity: 6:15am
This is sheer wickedness. It is going to affect me personally because I make a lot of international calls and internet calls have been favorable. These guys just want to block every easy and simple route at which we save money in this recession. I cannot make a call of 10 minutes because these guys charge N2/seconds for calls.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by 989900: 6:15am
Let them try it . . .
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by stev120(m): 6:18am
enough, is a enough, must we all perish because of Apc.. thunder fire devil, from 50naira stamp duty to cutting off internet calls.. this govt. is creating more poverty by milking the masses dry..
Apc unah father.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by psucc(m): 6:28am
And before you know it, it is the NCC that will initiate the move.
This is how pathetic the Nigerian situation is.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by GMBuhari: 6:29am
Una dey Craze
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Einl(m): 6:30am
realhumanity:
My brother... the thing tire me.
For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Einl(m): 6:30am
realhumanity:
My brother... the thing tire me.
For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls.
I don't gerrit...
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by GenBuhari(m): 6:35am
Buhari is gone the imperialist who removed him will be free now to make more policies that favour their multinational firms.
Our useless NASS may alloq them because the Senate coup was sponsored by the same imperialists.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by realhumanity: 6:35am
Einl:
Why are they say they are not making money, no one has stopped making money nor stopped buying data. in fact the numbers have increased, why are they making so much noise. They want to make insane profit and kill us while doing it.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Einl(m): 6:41am
realhumanity:
There is no regulatory commission in Nigeria that protects the Nigerian consumer.
NCC wanted telecoms to increase the price of data.
Nafdac and Customs allows the importation of Indian garri and jollof rice.
Nigerian citizens are getting fccked.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by hucienda: 6:41am
Naija ehn
The APC is showing the masses they had it real good economically during the Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan administrations. Heck! Even the Abdulsalami and Abacha regimes!
Anyway,
Sai Chain-ji!!
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by KingRex1: 6:52am
Seriously, an international WhatsApp call of almost 45mins took less than 20mb.. Was wowed
Let em not stop it biko, we pay for data subscriptions at least.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by EternalTruths: 7:00am
Buhari is a Curse
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Nbote(m): 7:09am
Oh and while dey are at it, dey shld stop chat applications as well so we'll use text messages again and if possibly ban browsers and email push as well so we'll all have to start using cyber cafes again.. Infact dey shld kuku jus ban Internet on mobile devices so we'll all go back to the era of 3310. alcatel and Samsung R220.. Rubbish.. D thunder wey go fire zombies still dey find fuel.. Hopeless govt
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Kate77sexy(f): 7:11am
whatever[size=8pt][/size]
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Biggty(m): 7:25am
They must be high on cheap weed, no be money i use subscribe for data?
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:30am
How da Bleep we gone do Skype interviews for admission abroad
I always knew these fucktards never had our interest at heart
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by Deeypeey(m): 7:31am
block Skype...who e epp?
.
.
buh whatsapp calls?..no oo..e je ka mo nkan ti a n se oo
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by ngwababe: 7:31am
Lies.. Fake news!
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by sweetkev(m): 7:31am
Nigeria is a joke
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by TOmmyJidex: 7:31am
...like they did in India?
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by DIKEnaWAR: 7:32am
Thunder will fire them!
Don't we buy data? Telecom companies make their monies from data all over the world. These people know this but will want to follow the stupid and paleolithic path that leads to nowhere. I don't blame them. I blame Buhari that appointed a failed village lawyer as Minister of communications. They cannot try this in South Africa or Ghana.
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by maynation(f): 7:32am
Ijoba buhari is cursed
Re: Telecoms To Block Skype, Whatsapp Calls, To Boost Revenue by veekid(m): 7:33am
Egbami ke; which kain Pala Pala ilu apala b this?
