Telecoms companies in the country are planning to curb losses from international calls and meet a revenue target of N20 trillion by blocking subscribers from using Skype and other internet call services, called Over-the-Top, the Punch reported on Sunday.



According to the report, subscribers might also be prevented from voice and video calls on Facebook and Whatsapp, among other OTT services.



A manager at one of the major telecommunication companies in the country, who preferred not to be named said, “It is an aggressive approach to stop further revenue loss to OTT players on international calls, having already lost about N100tn between 2012 and 2017.”



The manager added that “If we fail to be pro-active by taking cogent steps now, then there are indications that we may lose between N20tn and N30tn, or so, by the end of 2018.”



This further support Ovum report, a United Kingdom-based research and analytics company that about $386 billion would be lost over a period of six years, between 2012 and 2018, from Nigerian customers using the OTT voice applications.



“Generally, the main fear of the telecoms operators here will be that customers will increasingly use Skype as a substitute for conventional international calls,” said Mattew Reed, the Principal Analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media.



Whereas telecoms operators in the country have said international calls made up the bulk of their revenue due to Nigeria’s large diaspora population, but that the Nigerian Communications Commission is not doing enough to regulate the sector and keep them in business.



However, the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, said, “We don’t have any evidence that we do not regulate the Internet.”



This is bad. 4 Likes

Is it not money we use to purchase data to make these calls or na free ? These people are funny. 25 Likes 1 Share

Upon say na our money we dey use by data





MAKE THUNDER FIRE THEM





its my birthday sha , abeg throw some likes come my way 57 Likes 1 Share

How subscribers choose to use their data, is none of the telcos' business. 14 Likes 1 Share

There's nothing to benefit as a citizen of this country. I think another name for Nigeria equates to "hardship".. 18 Likes

Ask them if their data is free. More over it is going to be GSM only.. I can still make my OTT call via other internet providers ,smile and Co... 4 Likes

This is sheer wickedness. It is going to affect me personally because I make a lot of international calls and internet calls have been favorable. These guys just want to block every easy and simple route at which we save money in this recession. I cannot make a call of 10 minutes because these guys charge N2/seconds for calls. 3 Likes

Let them try it . . . 2 Likes

enough, is a enough, must we all perish because of Apc.. thunder fire devil, from 50naira stamp duty to cutting off internet calls.. this govt. is creating more poverty by milking the masses dry..

Apc unah father. 8 Likes

And before you know it, it is the NCC that will initiate the move.

This is how pathetic the Nigerian situation is. 3 Likes

Una dey Craze 3 Likes

realhumanity:

This is sheer wickedness. It is going to affect me personally because I make a lot of international calls and internet calls have been favorable. These guys just want to block every easy and simple route at which we save money in this recession. I cannot make a call of 10 minutes because these guys charge N2/seconds for calls.



My brother... the thing tire me.



For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls. My brother... the thing tire me.For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls. 2 Likes

realhumanity:

This is sheer wickedness. It is going to affect me personally because I make a lot of international calls and internet calls have been favorable. These guys just want to block every easy and simple route at which we save money in this recession. I cannot make a call of 10 minutes because these guys charge N2/seconds for calls.



My brother... the thing tire me.



For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls.



I don't gerrit... My brother... the thing tire me.For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls.I don't gerrit... 1 Like

Buhari is gone the imperialist who removed him will be free now to make more policies that favour their multinational firms.



Our useless NASS may alloq them because the Senate coup was sponsored by the same imperialists. 1 Like

Einl:





My brother... the thing tire me.



For about a month I've been charged liked N3.50 per second for calls.



I don't gerrit...



Why are they say they are not making money, no one has stopped making money nor stopped buying data. in fact the numbers have increased, why are they making so much noise. They want to make insane profit and kill us while doing it. Why are they say they are not making money, no one has stopped making money nor stopped buying data. in fact the numbers have increased, why are they making so much noise. They want to make insane profit and kill us while doing it. 2 Likes

realhumanity:





Why are they say they are not making money, no one has stopped making money nor stopped buying data. in fact the numbers have increased, why are they making so much noise. They want to make insane profit and kill us while doing it.

There is no regulatory commission in Nigeria that protects the Nigerian consumer.



NCC wanted telecoms to increase the price of data.



Nafdac and Customs allows the importation of Indian garri and jollof rice.



Nigerian citizens are getting fccked. There is no regulatory commission in Nigeria that protects the Nigerian consumer.NCC wanted telecoms to increase the price of data.Nafdac and Customs allows the importation of Indian garri and jollof rice.Nigerian citizens are getting fccked. 3 Likes

Naija ehn



The APC is showing the masses they had it real good economically during the Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan administrations. Heck! Even the Abdulsalami and Abacha regimes!



Anyway,



Sai Chain-ji!! 4 Likes

Seriously, an international WhatsApp call of almost 45mins took less than 20mb.. Was wowed



Let em not stop it biko, we pay for data subscriptions at least. 3 Likes

Buhari is a Curse 2 Likes

Oh and while dey are at it, dey shld stop chat applications as well so we'll use text messages again and if possibly ban browsers and email push as well so we'll all have to start using cyber cafes again.. Infact dey shld kuku jus ban Internet on mobile devices so we'll all go back to the era of 3310. alcatel and Samsung R220.. Rubbish.. D thunder wey go fire zombies still dey find fuel.. Hopeless govt 10 Likes

They must be high on cheap weed, no be money i use subscribe for data?

How da Bleep we gone do Skype interviews for admission abroad

I always knew these fucktards never had our interest at heart 1 Like

block Skype...who e epp?

buh whatsapp calls?..no oo..e je ka mo nkan ti a n se oo 1 Like

Lies.. Fake news!

Nigeria is a joke

...like they did in India?

Thunder will fire them!



Don't we buy data? Telecom companies make their monies from data all over the world. These people know this but will want to follow the stupid and paleolithic path that leads to nowhere. I don't blame them. I blame Buhari that appointed a failed village lawyer as Minister of communications. They cannot try this in South Africa or Ghana.

Ijoba buhari is cursed