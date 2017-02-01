₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by softwerk(f): 9:20am
Tboss is one of the housemates of Big Brother Naija 2017. She well known for her famous romance with Miyonse in the TV reality show.
Most people want to know about the beautiful damsel. Tboss real name is Tokunbo Idowu. Her father is from Benin City, Edo state Nigeria, while her mum is from Romania.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by deb303(f): 9:29am
fine girl
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by ihejimagha(f): 9:29am
Ouch lovely family, but the daughter is beauty without brains, but better than gifty
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by ToriBlue(f): 9:31am
Their father's gene is not strong, they all look like their mum both in face and skin colour.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:36am
Fine Babe
Tokunbo Idowu.
Romanian-Nigerian
The piercings on that babe can roof a self contain
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Mologi(m): 9:46am
I can see your family is "rich"
Why disgrace yourself like this.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Martin124(m): 10:23am
ihejimagha:how u take know?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by nikkypearl(f): 10:34am
beautiful people
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by hoover420: 10:44am
Love this babe die!
Even the piercings alone makes me...
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by veekid(m): 11:07am
Nigerians and digging
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by unclezuma: 11:07am
All reality shows are scripted oooo...
nah just drama kalas
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Keneking: 11:08am
Where is the husband?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by AlexCk: 11:10am
Cute family,
So na mix breed she be, making sense o
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by ironheart(m): 11:10am
So its not naija na
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by nairaman66(m): 11:10am
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by harrowmykel(m): 11:10am
yk
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Akalia(m): 11:11am
ihejimagha:hater spotted
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by brainy4oli(m): 11:11am
She's pretty, but then, there are pretty girls everywhere these days. l wish her d best.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Edwardhead(m): 11:11am
Yoruba demon
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by lilybonny(f): 11:11am
Beautiful family...Seen this before.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Akalia(m): 11:12am
This babe no fine na. Bisola is far more personable jare.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by justscorchone(m): 11:12am
I thought she said they were super broke,bish can lie
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by piperson(m): 11:12am
making unecessary people famous
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Epositive(m): 11:12am
1000 ways to become famous, join bbnaija
#positivevibes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by chinjo(m): 11:12am
This is the real ajebo not that gifty wey never even reach Ghana but dey form as if she just came from UK because of the big brother naija show.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by unitysheart(m): 11:13am
Tboss, the only other realistic housemate, apart from Efe, Bally and Bassey.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by officialJP: 11:13am
my crush
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by NoBetterNigeria: 11:13am
Lovely family
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by DONSMITH123(m): 11:14am
cute
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by vicfuntop(f): 11:14am
ihejimagha:
"OUCH" Really, in this context. Don't you know how to use it
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by Emmvic034: 11:15am
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Family Photos Of Her Mother And Siblings by MayhorE(m): 11:16am
Edwardhead:tribalism spotted
u should reread the post. her father is from Benin(Edo)
