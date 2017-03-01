₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by ObiOmaMu: 4:37pm
After early online polls showed Efe leading other Big Brother Naija nominated Housemates, Tboss has now put Efe behind as she takes the lead.
Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe are all up for eviction this Sunday.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-step-aside-efe-tboss-leads.html
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Smellymouth: 4:53pm
Efe, no shakes. We are gallantly behind you based on logistics..
Boys dey still dey drink beer for Warri in anticipation o.. At least you go use #2m take give us kpeef.
TeamEfe#
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Ishilove: 4:53pm
Smellymouth:Oko iyawo
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by danielicon(m): 4:54pm
what is it with this efe? I think he is over hyped. he is fucking boring
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Caringguy(m): 4:57pm
Efe is safe!
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Smellymouth: 5:03pm
Ishilove:
Who is my Iyawo ni?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:07pm
The real voting that will count is wechat and SMS
This won't count
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Ishilove: 5:07pm
Smellymouth:You tell us na
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Smellymouth: 5:16pm
@ ishilove, US kwa?
N.P ==> Searching by Ojb Jezreel.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by smithsydny(m): 5:46pm
Efe nwanne notn mega ooo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by marltech: 6:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Dandeson1(m): 6:44pm
Do
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Mimienudles(f): 6:44pm
And it was as though she'd be going home soon. Hmm... I don't see that coming anytime soon
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Papiikush: 6:45pm
Don't be deceived, that is not the voting polls.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by MusingMic(m): 6:45pm
Uncle Uti and co, una wehdone oh.
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Zonex1(m): 6:46pm
As if e concern me
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by southernbelle(f): 6:46pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by veekid(m): 6:46pm
bottom power; y'all gon be surprise come Sunday when Efe leads with wide margin #Efenation
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by johnreh: 6:47pm
i smell INEC around this poll, how come?
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by martineverest(m): 6:47pm
whether u guys like it or not,tboss will win the competition....the prize will be used as compensation for her groping brouhaha,so big brother will avoid being sued by her family
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by zicoraads(m): 6:47pm
Isit by online polls? The streets have taken over. Efe all the way
I just sent more votes Efe's way. Please lets keep voting for Efe. God bless you richly.
Bia, Smellymouth...I heard from someone who heard from someone that you are now married.
The coast is finally clear for me. No more Nairaland babes for you
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Mimienudles(f): 6:47pm
MusingMic:My thoughts exactly
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Day11(m): 6:47pm
Are these guys footballers?
That yellow gel. Which club she plays for?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by ekems2017(f): 6:47pm
All this online stuff no follow. N.a. Sunday we go know
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Ezezima2012(m): 6:47pm
#i stand with efe
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by femilek8(m): 6:48pm
Fake Polls.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by rapfezy: 6:48pm
that girl tboss or so must not go o...vaseline crew vote up.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by justjify(m): 6:48pm
If this is true,
I suspect two people.
1. Biggie
2. Her private jet toasters
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by Fkhalifa(m): 6:48pm
EFE that hasn't entertained me half as Tayo did in BBA
No biggie about the guy, just warri hype &noise
BTW, vote debie rise
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls by jeromzy(m): 6:48pm
Biggie has special love for T-boss,I think there's smth fishing cos T-boss I watch on bbnaija vote can't beat that of Efe let alone Debbie-rise.
3 Likes
