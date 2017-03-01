Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls (14775 Views)

Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe are all up for eviction this Sunday.





After early online polls showed Efe leading other Big Brother Naija nominated Housemates, Tboss has now put Efe behind as she takes the lead. Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe are all up for eviction this Sunday.



Boys dey still dey drink beer for Warri in anticipation o.. At least you go use #2m take give us kpeef.



TeamEfe# Efe, no shakes. We are gallantly behind you based on logistics..Boys dey still dey drink beer for Warri in anticipation o.. At least you go use #2m take give usTeamEfe# 43 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:

Oko iyawo Oko iyawo

what is it with this efe? I think he is over hyped. he is fucking boring 50 Likes 3 Shares

Efe is safe! 8 Likes

Ishilove:



Oko iyawo

Who is my Iyawo ni? Who is my Iyawo ni? 3 Likes

The real voting that will count is wechat and SMS









This won't count 17 Likes 2 Shares

Smellymouth:





Who is my Iyawo ni? You tell us na You tell us na

US kwa?



N.P ==> Searching by Ojb Jezreel. @ ishilove,kwa?N.P ==>by Ojb Jezreel. 2 Likes

Efe nwanne notn mega ooo 8 Likes 1 Share

Do

And it was as though she'd be going home soon. Hmm... I don't see that coming anytime soon 3 Likes

Don't be deceived, that is not the voting polls.



11 Likes 1 Share

Uncle Uti and co, una wehdone oh. 13 Likes

As if e concern me

Ok

bottom power; y'all gon be surprise come Sunday when Efe leads with wide margin #Efenation 11 Likes

i smell INEC around this poll, how come? 10 Likes

whether u guys like it or not,tboss will win the competition....the prize will be used as compensation for her groping brouhaha,so big brother will avoid being sued by her family 5 Likes

The streets have taken over. Efe all the way



I just sent more votes Efe's way. Please lets keep voting for Efe. God bless you richly.



Bia, Smellymouth...I heard from someone who heard from someone that you are now married.



The coast is finally clear for me. No more Nairaland babes for you Isit by online polls?The streets have taken over. Efe all the wayI just sent more votes Efe's way. Please lets keep voting for Efe. God bless you richly.Bia, Smellymouth...I heard from someone who heard from someone that you are now married.The coast is finally clear for me. No more Nairaland babes for you 10 Likes 1 Share

MusingMic:

Uncle Uti and co, una wehdone oh. My thoughts exactly My thoughts exactly 4 Likes





That yellow gel. Which club she plays for?



Are these guys footballers?That yellow gel. Which club she plays for?

All this online stuff no follow. N.a. Sunday we go know 3 Likes

#i stand with efe 1 Like

Fake Polls. 1 Like

that girl tboss or so must not go o...vaseline crew vote up. 3 Likes



I suspect two people.

1. Biggie

2. Her private jet toasters

If this is true,I suspect two people.1. Biggie2. Her private jet toasters 6 Likes

EFE that hasn't entertained me half as Tayo did in BBA



No biggie about the guy, just warri hype &noise



BTW, vote debie rise 13 Likes 1 Share