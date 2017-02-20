₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Ovokoo: 9:57am
Big Brother Naija contestant, Thin Tall Tony has denied his family when asked if he was single.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/ttt-big-brother-naija-denies-family-video/
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by ANNYTOHCUTE(f): 10:06am
If I were his wife ehnnn...wots wrong with all dis fame hungry men naw..mtcheew
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by cheaphost: 1:03pm
This one get as e be
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Tynasparks(f): 1:17pm
Its like his brain is paining him ....
11 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by unclezuma: 1:37pm
No he did not..(in mock shock and awe)
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by berryPee(m): 1:38pm
power of punna in action
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:38pm
USE LESS VEGETABLE LIKE BU HA RI
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by fpeter(f): 1:38pm
Terrible guy...all for money that he won't win??
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by keepingmum: 1:38pm
If he looses BBN and the woman tomorrow moves on to another man/relationship/marriage/partnership, world people will start complaining that she left him cos he's broke!! they wont remember its the things he did to her leading upto that caused the break up
Where is his family coming out to condemn the actions of their son?
Where are the well meaning family and friends condemning his actions?
Where is his Pastor and "respected" elder spokesperson openly condemning his actions?
Oh, they are no where to be found because hes a man, she should chop poo and endure!! But God helps the woman pack herself and bounce off, all the advisers brigade will come out in full force
Anyway, hunger de catch me, make i go warm moin moin chop abeg
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by tyehmi(m): 1:38pm
Na lie
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by iykebest1(m): 1:38pm
yes naa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Marty2020: 1:38pm
No worries, his going home next, because we manage save am.. akpamo like am
12 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by johnshagb(m): 1:39pm
You denied your whole family cos of money? You better do everything possible to win that same money because that's the only thing that will save your a.ss
3 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by henryviktor: 1:39pm
which evidence una get say he don marry sef, probably baby mama tins
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by drayomide1(m): 1:39pm
Kai.....see wetin recession dey cause ooo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Thobiy(m): 1:39pm
Tis not good and it could just be a stunt
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Explorers(m): 1:39pm
That's serious.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by ken19(m): 1:39pm
mtcheew......hu he help?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by brightballer(m): 1:40pm
If we talk now, they will say we support immorality.
This is a game and any trick and theatric available must be used. Even TTT's wife is everywhere campaigning for him.
Free the man and allow people vote for him if he is put up for eviction and stop involving his family.
3 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by bobuk: 1:40pm
money is the root of all denial
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by smark61: 1:40pm
Trust me it's for d money
As soon as he wins dis tin u will c him taking selfie with his wife n kids thanking her for her patience
Dats just the way it is
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by lilybonny(f): 1:40pm
Thatz serious. Anyway that's his palava.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Genea(f): 1:40pm
For the keys to a p*say, a Naija man wud say anything
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by NLchikeeto(f): 1:40pm
Nexttobb evicted..................
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by obyrich(m): 1:41pm
ANNYTOHCUTE:It goes either way. Besides, the wife knows it's all a game!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Sultty(m): 1:41pm
Seems they given this one head and have become high
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by yomi007k(m): 1:41pm
Tynasparks:
Chai...nne ur harsh sha.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by uzoclinton(m): 1:41pm
He wants his female fans to keep on voting him ergo the denial...
Do you know his much is at stake....
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Tpave(m): 1:41pm
He wants to become a celebrity by fire by force
He can even deny God at the moment.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by rattlesnake(m): 1:41pm
nfa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children by Mruptolink: 1:41pm
If am d wife will. Tell our children dat their father denied them publicly
