Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children (13030 Views)

Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony Strips Unclad At Bug Brother Naija (Video) / "Thin Tall Tony Looks Like Diego Costa" (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:





Big Brother Naija contestant, Thin Tall Tony has denied his family when asked if he was single.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/ttt-big-brother-naija-denies-family-video/ 1 Like

If I were his wife ehnnn...wots wrong with all dis fame hungry men naw..mtcheew 15 Likes 1 Share

This one get as e be

Its like his brain is paining him .... 11 Likes





No he did not..(in mock shock and awe)





.(in mock shock and awe) 3 Likes 1 Share

power of punna in action 1 Like

USE LESS VEGETABLE LIKE BU HA RI 2 Likes

Terrible guy...all for money that he won't win?? 4 Likes

If he looses BBN and the woman tomorrow moves on to another man/relationship/marriage/partnership, world people will start complaining that she left him cos he's broke!! they wont remember its the things he did to her leading upto that caused the break up



Where is his family coming out to condemn the actions of their son?

Where are the well meaning family and friends condemning his actions?

Where is his Pastor and "respected" elder spokesperson openly condemning his actions?



Oh, they are no where to be found because hes a man, she should chop poo and endure!! But God helps the woman pack herself and bounce off, all the advisers brigade will come out in full force



Anyway, hunger de catch me, make i go warm moin moin chop abeg 27 Likes 3 Shares

Na lie

yes naa

No worries, his going home next, because we manage save am.. akpamo like am 12 Likes

You denied your whole family cos of money? You better do everything possible to win that same money because that's the only thing that will save your a.ss 3 Likes

which evidence una get say he don marry sef, probably baby mama tins 4 Likes

Kai.....see wetin recession dey cause ooo

Tis not good and it could just be a stunt

That's serious.

mtcheew......hu he help?

If we talk now, they will say we support immorality.



This is a game and any trick and theatric available must be used. Even TTT's wife is everywhere campaigning for him.



Free the man and allow people vote for him if he is put up for eviction and stop involving his family. 3 Likes

money is the root of all denial



As soon as he wins dis tin u will c him taking selfie with his wife n kids thanking her for her patience

Dats just the way it is Trust me it's for d moneyAs soon as he wins dis tin u will c him taking selfie with his wife n kids thanking her for her patienceDats just the way it is

Anyway that's his palava. Thatz serious.Anyway that's his palava.

For the keys to a p*say, a Naija man wud say anything 2 Likes

Nexttobb evicted..................

ANNYTOHCUTE:

If I were his wife ehnnn...wots wrong with all dis fame hungry men naw..mtcheew It goes either way. Besides, the wife knows it's all a game! It goes either way. Besides, the wife knows it's all a game!

Seems they given this one head and have become high

Tynasparks:

Its like his brain is paining him ....









Chai...nne ur harsh sha. Chai...nne ur harsh sha.

He wants his female fans to keep on voting him ergo the denial...





Do you know his much is at stake....



He can even deny God at the moment. He wants to become a celebrity by fire by forceHe can even deny God at the moment.

nfa