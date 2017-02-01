₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by ObiOmaMu: 6:35am
Big Brother Naija housemate ThinTallTony has denied his own daughter, Emmanuella live on international TV.
This happened yesterday when ThinTallTony told another housemate Efe, that his ‘niece’ Ella would be celebrating her birthday today. And when Efe asked if Ella was his ‘God-daughter’, Tony said, “yes.”
This has sparked outrage among Nigerians who can't understand it. Just last week, Thin Tall Tony replied 'By the grace of God' when his fellow housemate Bisola asked him if he was single. Then during another discussion with housemates, ThinTallTony denied his entire family, saying he has no family, they are all dead.
For many people, including those calling of the cancellation of #BBNaija, the show has become too immoral especially because of the length housemates like Tony are going just to win the prize money of N25m.
Evicted housemate Gifty had said it was all a game, but is ThinTallTony falling too much in love with this game by denying every single member of his family?
See the reactions:
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by rawpadgin(m): 6:41am
big fool
can't wait to hear what the idiot will say wen he eventually get evicted
stupid man in a stupid show
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by WfBabakhay(m): 6:42am
Money is Powerful and Evil but all the same, u must make money by all means, legal or illegal...the hustle is real
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by tellwisdom: 6:44am
Foolish people just carry the guy matter for head like dandruff, without realizing it was just a game he needs to play so as to actualize his dream.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by BreezyCB(m): 6:44am
Money over everything
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Omagago(m): 6:45am
Rubbish Olosha
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by BleSSedMee(f): 6:45am
Height Of delusion. For 25mil?
SMH.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by casttlebarbz(m): 6:55am
this is strong
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Imjustagirl(f): 7:54am
This poo of a man. My least favorite housemate. Bad enough to deny your spouse. But your child? Like wtf?
Dude you have no values obviously and stand for nothing. Your crash will be great. We are watching
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by martineverest(m): 11:54am
just because of 25million?
Time to boot this idiat out
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Jacksparr0w127: 11:54am
K
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by KevinDein: 11:55am
WfBabakhay:for some of us, some things are more important than money, FAMILY being top of the list.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by MxtaMichealz(m): 11:55am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by unclezuma: 11:56am
Here we go again...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by PaperLace(f): 11:58am
When that child grows up to be fond of her mum, they'll say she has incited her against the dad.
This is how some Nigerian men are, they will deny their marital status and family just because of temporary pussie. Ask them if they are married, you'll hear things like something like that, I think so ... sometimes.
Let's not act like it's a new thing, there are so many men like that_ some are even on this thread. TTT was only caught on camera, what of the thousands out there deceiving single girls?
Bisola didn't deny her child, that's a mother's love.
No, it's no more a game_ not with this level of lies, denials and deceit. That's how evil the heart of man can be.
Rada rada...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by dollyjoy(f): 11:58am
shameless man.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Endtimesmith: 11:59am
The hustle is real...Na Real Wa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by destinysaid(m): 11:59am
Eviction, the anger Nigerians used in NOT voting for gifty had been transferred, we Nigerians that value family more than anything, if hez up for eviction he should kiss his ass goodbye
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by 1k001(m): 12:00pm
It's a game and he's clearly playing it. Nothing about that house is real so why be real. Please reserve the outrage for something more serious.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Pearly255(f): 12:00pm
I know it's a game, but If he doesn't win.. E go bad wella. With all this drama he has created.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by tayoxx(m): 12:01pm
Wetin consine unaaaa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by sleeknick(m): 12:01pm
Efe for d mulla joor
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Gistedge(f): 12:03pm
wetin b una headache ehn. its called the hustle sweethearts.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Nickymezor(f): 12:04pm
Hmmmmm, TTT nawa for u ooo. I just tire for this Agbaya of a father..I hope he gets evicted soon.Wat rubbish!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by sleeknick(m): 12:04pm
casttlebarbz:
Abeg shift make i join you inside the carton
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by adioolayi(m): 12:04pm
The guy fit use his family do rituals... they should run from him! All these, because of #25M... man!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by ednut1(m): 12:05pm
nawa, i sha kuku watch d show for d first time last night. dat bros with big lips and dst funke akindele wannabe just dey do lap dance. was disappointed dey didn't go all d way. not acceptable , agro and conji is not good for d health hahaha
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Genea(f): 12:05pm
Bet it with me, he is the next to come home
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Richy4(m): 12:07pm
Judas Iscariot loves money. and can do anything for it..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ by Enemyofpeace: 12:08pm
Ewoooooooooooo see wetin Bisola take yansh cause o, she have used her toto to disorganize dis guy brain
Seun wa do mi
