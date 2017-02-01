Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony Denies His Daughter, Ella, Calls Her His ‘Niece’ (15830 Views)

Thin Tall Tony Denies His Wife And Children / Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony Strips Unclad At Bug Brother Naija (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This happened yesterday when ThinTallTony told another housemate Efe, that his ‘niece’ Ella would be celebrating her birthday today. And when Efe asked if Ella was his ‘God-daughter’, Tony said, “yes.”



This has sparked outrage among Nigerians who can't understand it. Just last week, Thin Tall Tony replied 'By the grace of God' when his fellow housemate Bisola asked him if he was single. Then during another discussion with housemates, ThinTallTony denied his entire family, saying he has no family, they are all dead.



For many people, including those calling of the cancellation of #BBNaija, the show has become too immoral especially because of the length housemates like Tony are going just to win the prize money of N25m.



Evicted housemate Gifty had said it was all a game, but is ThinTallTony falling too much in love with this game by denying every single member of his family?



See the reactions:



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaijas-thintalltony-denies-his.html Big Brother Naija housemate ThinTallTony has denied his own daughter, Emmanuella live on international TV.This happened yesterday when ThinTallTony told another housemate Efe, that his ‘niece’ Ella would be celebrating her birthday today. And when Efe asked if Ella was his ‘God-daughter’, Tony said, “yes.”This has sparked outrage among Nigerians who can't understand it. Just last week, Thin Tall Tony replied 'By the grace of God' when his fellow housemate Bisola asked him if he was single. Then during another discussion with housemates, ThinTallTony denied his entire family, saying he has no family, they are all dead.For many people, including those calling of the cancellation of #BBNaija, the show has become too immoral especially because of the length housemates like Tony are going just to win the prize money of N25m.Evicted housemate Gifty had said it was all a game, but is ThinTallTony falling too much in love with this game by denying every single member of his family?See the reactions: 2 Likes

big fool

can't wait to hear what the idiot will say wen he eventually get evicted



stupid man in a stupid show 28 Likes 2 Shares

Money is Powerful and Evil but all the same, u must make money by all means, legal or illegal...the hustle is real 9 Likes

Foolish people just carry the guy matter for head like dandruff, without realizing it was just a game he needs to play so as to actualize his dream. 33 Likes 1 Share

Money over everything 1 Like

Rubbish Olosha 2 Likes

Height Of delusion. For 25mil?



SMH. 2 Likes

this is strong 5 Likes







Dude you have no values obviously and stand for nothing. Your crash will be great. We are watching This poo of a man. My least favorite housemate. Bad enough to deny your spouse. But your child? Like wtf?Dude you have no values obviously and stand for nothing. Your crash will be great. We are watching 7 Likes 1 Share

just because of 25million?



Time to boot this idiat out 7 Likes

K 1 Like

WfBabakhay:

Money is Powerful and Evil but all the same, u must make money by all means, legal or illegal...the hustle is real for some of us, some things are more important than money, FAMILY being top of the list. for some of us, some things are more important than money, FAMILY being top of the list. 10 Likes 1 Share

SEE PICS OF HIS 'DENIED' DAUGHTER HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-of-bbnaija-thin-tall-tony-daughter.html









Here we go again... 21 Likes 1 Share

When that child grows up to be fond of her mum, they'll say she has incited her against the dad.



This is how some Nigerian men are, they will deny their marital status and family just because of temporary pussie. Ask them if they are married, you'll hear things like something like that, I think so ... sometimes.



Let's not act like it's a new thing, there are so many men like that_ some are even on this thread. TTT was only caught on camera, what of the thousands out there deceiving single girls?



Bisola didn't deny her child, that's a mother's love.



No, it's no more a game_ not with this level of lies, denials and deceit. That's how evil the heart of man can be.

Rada rada... 36 Likes 1 Share

shameless man. 2 Likes 1 Share

The hustle is real...Na Real Wa

Eviction, the anger Nigerians used in NOT voting for gifty had been transferred, we Nigerians that value family more than anything, if hez up for eviction he should kiss his ass goodbye 8 Likes

It's a game and he's clearly playing it. Nothing about that house is real so why be real. Please reserve the outrage for something more serious. 13 Likes

I know it's a game, but If he doesn't win.. E go bad wella. With all this drama he has created. 3 Likes

Wetin consine unaaaa 1 Like

Efe for d mulla joor 4 Likes

wetin b una headache ehn. its called the hustle sweethearts.

Hmmmmm, TTT nawa for u ooo. I just tire for this Agbaya of a father..I hope he gets evicted soon.Wat rubbish!

casttlebarbz:

this is strong

Abeg shift make i join you inside the carton Abeg shift make i join you inside the carton 5 Likes

The guy fit use his family do rituals... they should run from him! All these, because of #25M... man! 5 Likes

nawa, i sha kuku watch d show for d first time last night. dat bros with big lips and dst funke akindele wannabe just dey do lap dance. was disappointed dey didn't go all d way. not acceptable , agro and conji is not good for d health hahaha

Bet it with me, he is the next to come home 1 Like

Judas Iscariot loves money. and can do anything for it.. 1 Like