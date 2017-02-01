Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award (4863 Views)

PHOTOS: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At The Silverbird Man of the Year Award





The common sense Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce was pictured engrossed in a warm discussion with Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded Silverbird Man of the Year Award 2016.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-ben-bruce-gisting-and-laughing.html





We have seen them

if them like make them Gossip Atiku you can never near or smell aso rock 10 Likes 1 Share

Rogues. 2 Likes

smh for ben-bruce

Atiku and Ben Bruce 2019

Failure lo'bade !! Failure lo'bade !! 7 Likes

MEN of TIMBER AND CALIBRATOR 1 Like

R they planning fr President n Vp?hmm



That's Atiku for you

A friend once said "If you are lucky enough to have traveled to Europe, America or any developed country and you still praise Nigerian politicians past or present, APC or PDP, North or South, you are brain dead and need immediate psychiatric intervention". 1 Like

seen. Next please.

common sense true true

pritykate:

if them like make them Gossip

Atiku you can never near or smell aso rock

gbam gbam 1 Like

But how does this affect the price of garri@op ?

Okay, now that we have seen them, what should we do with them? 1 Like

Eagle-eyed goons on suit right behind them. Any pim.... 1 Like

REALLY

Veep Atiku making subliminal moves down south ...

Political looters

pritykate:

if them like make them Gossip

Atiku you can never near or smell aso rock why?

Atiku Na bad market for any party

They are now friends but when Bruce was working in NTA them no dey see eye to eye

pritykate:

if them like make them Gossip

Atiku you can never near or smell aso rock

Leave Atiku alone, the biggest mistake any party will do is making him there flag bearer for the Presidency.



