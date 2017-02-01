₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by EdifiedCEO: 12:58pm
PHOTOS: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At The Silverbird Man of the Year Award
The common sense Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce was pictured engrossed in a warm discussion with Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded Silverbird Man of the Year Award 2016.
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by delishpot: 1:04pm
We have seen them
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by pritykate(f): 1:07pm
if them like make them Gossip Atiku you can never near or smell aso rock
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by madridguy(m): 1:07pm
Rogues.
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by temitemi1(m): 1:08pm
smh for ben-bruce
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Eledan: 1:22pm
Atiku and Ben Bruce 2019
Failure lo'bade !!
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:24pm
MEN of TIMBER AND CALIBRATOR
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by EmekaBlue(m): 1:54pm
R they planning fr President n Vp?hmm
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Lasskeey: 1:54pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by EastGold(m): 1:54pm
That's Atiku for you
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by chally02(m): 1:55pm
A friend once said "If you are lucky enough to have traveled to Europe, America or any developed country and you still praise Nigerian politicians past or present, APC or PDP, North or South, you are brain dead and need immediate psychiatric intervention".
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by DONSMITH123(m): 1:56pm
seen. Next please.
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by symbolofhope: 1:56pm
common sense true true
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by DONSMITH123(m): 1:57pm
pritykate:
gbam
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by OLAplusONE(m): 1:57pm
But how does this affect the price of garri@op ?
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Dandsome: 1:57pm
Okay, now that we have seen them, what should we do with them?
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by YesNoMaybe: 1:58pm
Eagle-eyed goons on suit right behind them. Any pim....
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by martooski(m): 1:59pm
REALLY
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by hucienda: 2:08pm
Veep Atiku making subliminal moves down south ...
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by ayogozie(m): 2:13pm
Political looters
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by cocaineaddict(m): 2:13pm
pritykate:why?
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Newbiee: 2:14pm
Atiku Na bad market for any party
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:23pm
They are now friends but when Bruce was working in NTA them no dey see eye to eye
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by shamecurls(m): 2:25pm
pritykate:
Leave Atiku alone, the biggest mistake any party will do is making him there flag bearer for the Presidency.
It would be a walk-over......
|Re: Ben Bruce Gisting And Laughing With Atiku At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award by Thobiy(m): 2:29pm
and they say there is reccession , make una continue
