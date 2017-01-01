Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win (6986 Views)

Throwback Pics Of BBNaija Bisola Wit Iyanya At 1st Ever MTN Project Fame In 2008 / BBNaija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog / Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos/Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Bisola

TTT

Efe

Marvis They are the most talked about housemates. The four housemates with the largest fan Base and people are hopefully expecting one of them to win.BisolaTTTEfeMarvis 2 Likes

Wat is dis na 3 Likes







Samsimple:

Wat is dis na





While some folks are complaining about the show, bloggers know that people are really watching it, so they create topics about the show and some people who are behaving like 'what's the essence of the show' will still click on such topics

8 Likes

Big brothers breaking home since 20kokoro



E pele





Awon speculators











#Adonis3HasSpoken



Rubbish!

No Igbo person

nawa oh

Lool who did this ?







Btw



I asked a Chinese girl for her number. She said, "Sex! Sex! Sex! Free sex tonight!" I said, "Wow!" Then her friend said, "She means 666-3629 Hit like if you don't ve fvcks to give.. Share if you got some fvcks leftBtwI asked a Chinese girl for her number. She said, "Sex! Sex! Sex! Free sex tonight!" I said, "Wow!" Then her friend said, "She means 666-3629 6 Likes

Lipton ambassador It will be kemenLipton ambassador

lubbish

Rubbish

Team Bally 1 Like

Are folks really watching this stuff?



Anyway, for those watching enjoy.

ok

Please is there a way to delete my comment here?

Where Bassey and Debbie? 1 Like

Who's Marvis?.... Since I've been following BBN stories on NL, never heard of her.

Hmmmn ok na. Next?

Where is balley on the list. 1 Like 1 Share

Team efe

TTT will get knocked out. I will replace him with Balley!

BISOLA ALL THE WAY!

Lol

Abeg what do de do

This is hilarious...

Hmmmm