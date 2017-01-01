₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by drsugar: 1:24pm
They are the most talked about housemates. The four housemates with the largest fan Base and people are hopefully expecting one of them to win.
Bisola
TTT
Efe
Marvis
2 Likes
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Samsimple(m): 1:29pm
Wat is dis na
3 Likes
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:54pm
Samsimple:
While some folks are complaining about the show, bloggers know that people are really watching it, so they create topics about the show and some people who are behaving like 'what's the essence of the show' will still click on such topics
8 Likes
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by ta4ba3(m): 2:11pm
Big brothers breaking home since 20kokoro
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Adonis3(f): 2:11pm
E pele
Awon speculators
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by kenex4ever(m): 2:11pm
Rubbish!
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Keneking: 2:11pm
No Igbo person
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Walexey(m): 2:11pm
nawa oh
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Psychodavidovic(m): 2:11pm
Lool who did this ?
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by yinkzzboy: 2:12pm
Hit like if you don't ve fvcks to give.. Share if you got some fvcks left
Btw
I asked a Chinese girl for her number. She said, "Sex! Sex! Sex! Free sex tonight!" I said, "Wow!" Then her friend said, "She means 666-3629
6 Likes
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by vicfuntop(f): 2:12pm
It will be kemen Lipton ambassador
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by edo3(m): 2:12pm
lubbish
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by sod09(m): 2:12pm
Rubbish
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by naija2dabone(m): 2:12pm
Team Bally
1 Like
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by hucienda: 2:12pm
Are folks really watching this stuff?
Anyway, for those watching enjoy.
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Horlaleck(m): 2:12pm
ok
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by ExpiredNigeria: 2:12pm
Please is there a way to delete my comment here?
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by wizkidblogger(f): 2:13pm
Where Bassey and Debbie?
1 Like
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by obailala(m): 2:13pm
Who's Marvis?.... Since I've been following BBN stories on NL, never heard of her.
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by VickyRotex(f): 2:13pm
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by anytaij: 2:13pm
Hmmmn ok na. Next?
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by listenersky: 2:13pm
Where is balley on the list.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by mankan2k7(m): 2:13pm
Team efe
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by shamecurls(m): 2:13pm
TTT will get knocked out. I will replace him with Balley!
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by DOLLARTEX(m): 2:13pm
BISOLA ALL THE WAY!
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Trammy: 2:13pm
Lol
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Omowunmgold(f): 2:14pm
Abeg what do de do
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Jglad(f): 2:14pm
This is hilarious...
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by Asek1(m): 2:14pm
Hmmmm
|Re: The Fantastic 4 Of The Big Brother Naija: One Likely To Win by principi(m): 2:14pm
I mean no disrespect. I still can't fathom the benefits of this show to the average Nigerian. Maybe it's for fun or simply just entertainment.
What if we have something similar to this that relates to Education?
Big Bang Theory Season 6 / Watch The Wolf Of Wall Street Movie Online / Jaychoc.tv Is The No 1 Video Streaming And Downloading Site In #Nigeria.
