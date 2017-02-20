



It began from a radio programme, but it has gone much more than that, as a widow's in-law want to maltreat her in these tough times. A Facebook user and civil society activist, Osaro Edigin, shares the story to readers. He writes,



EDOCSO STOOD FOR AN OPPRESSED WIDOW:



This building was secured for a widow and her two children whom her late husband's family had determined to sell. They had already sold his shop without thinking how she would take care of the two boys the husband left behind.



Some of the late husband's brothers traveled all the way from the Eastern part of the country just to sell off their brother's properties and share the proceeds.



I want to appreciate Efe Osafomwan of Man Around Town of Independent Radio who draw the attention of Edo Civil Society Organisations to it and action was taken.



The law enforcement agents will soon apprehend those brothers that want to reap where they did not sow. This building belongs to the two sons he left behind not for any brother or sister.



We shall ensure that she is adequately protected from any harm.



NEVER AGAIN WILL ANY PERSON SUFFER UNDUE OPPRESSION IN EDO STATE. OPPRESSION, INTIMIDATION WILL BE FLUSHED OUT. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/20/husbands-family-sells-widows-shop-want-to-sell-building-secured-for-her-children/