|Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by MissEdified(f): 5:06pm
Mrs Fatimah Adebayo, a 35-year-old woman, on Monday urged an Ikorodu Customary Court, Lagos, to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to Mr Segun Adebayo, over alleged placement of sexual protective charm called “thunderbolt’’ on her.
The petitioner, a fashion designer who resides at Baiyeku Road, Igbogbo in Ikorodu, prayed the court to end the union to safeguard her life.
Fatimah further said Adebayo had assaulted several times, adding that he was a threat to her life.
“My husband laced me with thunderbolt, known in our local parlance as `Magun’.
“I got to know through an old man in my area and through my father when I was sick.
“But I smartly lured him to sleep with me. On that fateful day, after making love to me, he tumbled twice as I called for neighbours’ help.
“Besides, my husband beats me, he does not trust me and he does not take care of our children’s welfare.
“Please save me from this marriage as living with him is now dangerous for me. This is because he can kill me,’’ she said.
When asked to comment on the allegations, Adebayo, 43, prayed the court to allow his counsel speak on his behalf.
However, Mrs Omolara Abiola, the President of the court said it was important to either debunk or accept the allegations before a third party could come in.
Abiola adjourned the case till March 7, for further hearing.
NAN.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/man-places-magun-on-wife-tumbles-twice.html
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by FrontPageLawyer(m): 5:18pm
Ikorodu again?
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by profolaolu: 5:21pm
Back To Sender
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by MasterofNL: 5:22pm
I need some clarifications here, I thought the magun should be put into action if another man apart from the husband should sleep with her.
How come her own husband began to tumble after making love to her?
Yorubas, please come and explain this magun well.
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by drimpeccable(m): 5:23pm
Interesting! The evil that men do,.......
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Badgers14: 5:41pm
Na wao.. Things dey happen
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Btruth: 6:08pm
Oga oooo
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Lasskeey: 6:08pm
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by anjowaka510: 6:08pm
oga o too much yoruba film
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Lasskeey: 6:08pm
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by unclezuma: 6:09pm
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by thankgodegbedi(m): 6:09pm
Really
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by martineverest(m): 6:09pm
in my tribe,u dont need to waste ur time on magun....magun-like curse is in ur marriage by default....thats y women from my tribe dont even think about adultry twice
that spell also work on women from other tribes,bet yoruba,american,european,hausa etc that are married to men from my tribe
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Luvdk(f): 6:09pm
Men r very wicked
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Shikinah(m): 6:09pm
work of the afonjas! (na movie title ooo)
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by adeadeyera(m): 6:10pm
Absolute savagery
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by abike12(f): 6:10pm
she should've left him to keep tumbling nonsense. as if women put anything on them when they are roaming the streets
To clarify:
Who should be cheating in a marriage? Nobody
Is attempting to commit murder via magun an acceptable action because your spouse may be cheating? No
Should she have left him to tumble indefinitely? Absolutely
Don't mention me with rubbish this morning.
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Decryptor(m): 6:10pm
MasterofNL:
I thought i was the only one who made that observation.
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by highrise07(m): 6:10pm
pusssy can have devastating effects...... for the nigga, those that live in glass house don't throw stones
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by passyhansome(m): 6:10pm
Afonja women and infidelity are inseparable
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Dandsome: 6:10pm
Chai... If you are digging a hole for someone to fall into it, don't dig it too deep incase you eventually fall into it
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by FriendlyDeji: 6:11pm
The worst state between any relationship is when both cant trust each other.
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Eleniyan231(m): 6:11pm
Yipee
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by officialJP: 6:11pm
nice script
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by 7Alexander(m): 6:11pm
I'm not in support of what the man did, but, isn't the magun supposed to kick in when the woman has extramarital affair.
If yes, then why is she scared?
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 6:11pm
Yoruba marriages can be valueless.
Tufiakwa
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by DannyJ19(m): 6:11pm
Lol
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Luvdk(f): 6:12pm
Lol just try that on me n see if I will not kill you
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by ZoneBslayer(m): 6:12pm
martineverest:urhobo?
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Franktinx: 6:12pm
profolaolu:
|Re: Man Places ‘magun’ On Wife, Tumbles Twice After Falling Victim by Decryptor(m): 6:12pm
Luvdk:And women are very kind!
