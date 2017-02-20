



If you want to make a name in that business, you gotta learn to balance reality with fantasy. Just like celebrity that are generally ok looking in person always edit thier pictures before posting it or using it for something the general public would see.



The idea is no one wants to see or have others notice their blemishes.



But on a final note too, Respectfully, Tinubu is the ugliest person (in real life) from the list of personality he sculpted but he is the only one the sculptor managed to come up with something that looked a bit better.



Something the sculptor would want to ask himself is, does he think the personalities would be able to display this caricature of their self to the public



This will also be the question on potential clients mind.. Look at how ugly he made Queen Eliza of all people look don't let them lock you up for mocking the queen.



@ Mr. Sculptor, check the threads to see some nice artist here on Nairaland that did a fine work with their pencils, I have worked with one of them on a decent contract.





You could repeat that by showing off a better work, you never know. You might finally get that G wagon you have been dreaming of.





More grease to your elbow. Nice try though, but those sculptures needs alot of work to be presentable..If you want to make a name in that business, you gotta learn to balance reality with fantasy. Just like celebrity that are generally ok looking in person always edit thier pictures before posting it or using it for something the general public would see.The idea is no one wants to see or have others notice their blemishes.But on a final note too, Respectfully, Tinubu is the ugliest person (in real life) from the list of personality he sculpted but he is the only one the sculptor managed to come up with something that looked a bit better.Something the sculptor would want to ask himself is, does he think the personalities would be able to display this caricature of their self to the publicThis will also be the question on potential clients mind.. Look at how ugly he made Queen Eliza of all people lookdon't let them lock you up for mocking the queen.@ Mr. Sculptor, check the threads to see some nice artist here on Nairaland that did a fine work with their pencils, I have worked with one of them on a decent contract.You could repeat that by showing off a better work, you never know. You might finally get that G wagon you have been dreaming of.More grease to your elbow. 1 Like