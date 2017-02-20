₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,030 members, 3,376,269 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 07:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) (8698 Views)
See The Controversial Sculpture Spotted In Benue That Has Got People Talking / Tragedy That Befell A Man Painting Tinubu - PICS / UNILAG Student Redesigns French Sculpture With Spoon [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Anuoluwapo23(f): 5:28pm
OMG!! This is creativity at its peak! This 25 year old guy,Uche my friend, created these awesome sculptures for the Lagos State Governor, Ambode, Tinubu, Queen Elizabeth & more. See photos below. Feel free to say something nice
His ID is @olusegunadex
Something Nice...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Anuoluwapo23(f): 5:31pm
CC: lalasticlala pls help push to front page to encourage him o Thanks
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 5:34pm
none of those art work looks like any of those people mentioned above.. but good piece tho..
35 Likes
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Anuoluwapo23(f): 5:35pm
Thanks
Israeljones:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by FvckShiT: 5:36pm
Israeljones:
I thought I was the only G that blóôdy fùcking noticed that
6 Likes
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by semasir: 5:38pm
Let him do one for Lalasticlala and you'll see the magic or Seun and you'll be amazed self.
Anuoluwapo23:
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by optional1(f): 5:43pm
Is he a nairalander? If yes what is his moniker? cos lalasticlala need to know before this will be push to frontpage like dat of a snake thread...
Cc. Anuoluwapo23
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Anuoluwapo23(f): 5:56pm
optional1:@olusegunadex
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by optional1(f): 6:18pm
Anuoluwapo23:
add it to ur post then..
Cc. Lalasticlala mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by optional1(f): 6:18pm
Anuoluwapo23:
add it to ur post then..
Cc. Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by 2romantic: 7:00pm
OP he's ur boyfriend. Talk true & Shame the devil. lol
Did I hear u say 25? mmm. OK ooo. football age for Sculpture work too.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 7:01pm
No
Those sculptures look like Buhari, Hell Rufai and Shekau
Buhari
Hell Rufai
Shekau
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by talk2archy: 7:01pm
Na Jagaban with wowo face ressemble am.
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 7:02pm
Is dat Ambode or Bode?
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Badgers14: 7:02pm
Nice try though, but those sculptures needs alot of work to be presentable..
If you want to make a name in that business, you gotta learn to balance reality with fantasy. Just like celebrity that are generally ok looking in person always edit thier pictures before posting it or using it for something the general public would see.
The idea is no one wants to see or have others notice their blemishes.
But on a final note too, Respectfully, Tinubu is the ugliest person (in real life) from the list of personality he sculpted but he is the only one the sculptor managed to come up with something that looked a bit better.
Something the sculptor would want to ask himself is, does he think the personalities would be able to display this caricature of their self to the public
This will also be the question on potential clients mind.. Look at how ugly he made Queen Eliza of all people look don't let them lock you up for mocking the queen.
@ Mr. Sculptor, check the threads to see some nice artist here on Nairaland that did a fine work with their pencils, I have worked with one of them on a decent contract.
You could repeat that by showing off a better work, you never know. You might finally get that G wagon you have been dreaming of.
More grease to your elbow.
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by niyifour(m): 7:02pm
Yes now
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Haute: 7:02pm
Chai!
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 7:02pm
Nah nah... OP please add "Graphic Pics"
7 Likes
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by aieromon(m): 7:02pm
No resemblance,no offense
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 7:02pm
No be small caricature
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:03pm
OP you tried but... Open up let's talk business
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:03pm
Lol
NLers sha
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 7:03pm
No resemblance joor..
them resemble chimpanzee
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by RaeMystix(f): 7:03pm
Well done oo
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by thunderbabs(m): 7:04pm
Koooo joorrr. Try again!
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 7:04pm
Warrisdis? If the sculptor dey deceive himself OP sef no fit tell am true?
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by denkyw(m): 7:05pm
after about 10 minutes of intense deliberation, here is my humble submission.
Queen Elizabeth= B
Ambode= C
Jagaban= A square
Other= Void.
make jagaband catch you op
Like If you agree, share if you don't
--->MODIFIED<----
Abeg which kind sh!t person fit rub to get fuller beard , something manageable like op own?
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by 0b10010011: 7:05pm
Tinubu, Queen Elizabeth and Oba of Benin 7/10
Ambode is 0/10
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:05pm
Nice
Still searching for Ambo and Tinubu
**modified **
Found 'em .... NA JAGABAN BE DAT??
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 7:05pm
They are scary
1 Like
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:05pm
Rapsowdee01:hehehe, which kind business una won talk with that stick?
|Re: Man Creates Sculpture Of Ambode, Tinubu With Human Hair (Photos) by LeFreakSoChic(f): 7:06pm
What is worth doing is worth doing well.
He should sell them to Nollywood set designers to be used for effigies.
Such fuckery.
Training On Using Maya & Aftereffect To Create Stunning Tv Commercial / How To Adjust Print Margin On Corel X3 / Vfx And 3d Animation Intensive Career Training! Here In Lagos
Viewing this topic: samsongbemisola(m), alinho60(m), temmyt20(m), Fabulosdave01, Sacluxpaint(m), Nezero, kashala90(m), skyp(m), ayfat23, yamunla(m), dejonathan(m), agbado1(m), BarcaBlood, freezyprinzy(m), hemmynence, tsmith(f), itsme11, annytee(m), mcquin(m), atrix4g(m), akeenalee(m), Interesting15, ifewise(m), kaunafemzy, ITAB, Tunami(m), timifizzy(m), Inspectahdeck(m), mellinjaga, achieverme(m), Pablo212, oka4ugoo, krisoboi(m), Dinobi77, Namady(m), stevedeey(m), Princemykell(m), banom(m), Jime88, Henrygreat212(m), icnsystem(m), delight71, godfatherx, Thompsonpet(m), chiefololade, Zahram(m), DBlackCeazer(m), pinkhill(f), proemmanuel, emmancipated(m), ikaboy, toyinid78, Sirmee(m), johnclark001(m), sirvvy, oluseyiforjesus(m), gabazin080(m), intrepidToju(m), haywire1, Zane2point4(m), Adebanjids1(m), gucci20(m), Rimimafia, makan85(m), Pearl343, yeltans(m), yusasiv(m), omosuper(m), misskenny(f), itunity007(m), Kahy1, Gunlawz(m), emidon007(m), methodman(m), okosujacob, dyze, EROMS38(m), bong4(m), samyyoung(m), bestgift4ever(f), Mapzone, hatbricker(m), PerseDew(f), tysmith(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3