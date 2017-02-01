Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion (13497 Views)

Buhari Goes On 10Day Vacation To London To Rest, Get Treatment For Ear Infection / Lazy Youths Will Not Get Buhari’s N5,000 Stipend – Ngige / VP Osinbajo Gives Ministerial Nomination Criterias (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Jibrin made the claim via Twitter. See tweets below:



https://mobile.twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/833658644680044545



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/jibrin-when-osinbajo-gives-order-people.html Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a suspended member of the House of representatives has revealed that some people are questioning the authority of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.Jibrin made the claim via Twitter. See tweets below: 4 Likes

AFONJAS should fight for their own and not leaving the 'mere' commissioner to suffer for nothing









dedicated to Adadike281







I know you love me and i love you too AFONJAS should fight for their own and not leaving the 'mere' commissioner to suffer for nothingdedicated to Adadike281I know you love me and i love you too 22 Likes

Una headach.

hmm

who else if not those hopeless, worthless Almajiris people who else if not those hopeless, worthless Almajiris people 2 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari, you are not fit pls resign. 14 Likes 1 Share

I agree with Jibrin 100% some Nigerians are just one kind aswear!!! 20 Likes 2 Shares

Have said it many times. What's the essence of been the head as acting when you are surrounded by incompetent appointees who won't even adhere to your orders. That won't solve anything. He is just there as a ceremonial head. 18 Likes 1 Share

The cabal will surely fight back 4 Likes 1 Share

Is Jibrin insinuating that Saraki and Dogara still see Osibanjo as a mere commissioner ? Fingers crossed. 11 Likes

Politicians should stop trying to overheat the polity. Those making effort to cause a rift between the president and the vice by publishing all sorts of propaganda should desist. All hands should be on deck to work towards stabilising the economy and not creating a political problem that will cause more problem for the economy.

What you see in the last few days since Buhari left shows that some people have succeeded in capturing Buhari in aso rock the same way every other president was captured . His wife alluded to this .

When he comes back , I hope he allows his free spirit to break through the prison walls . 1 Like

oduastates:

What you see in the last few days since Buhari left shows that some people have succeeded in capturing Buhari in aso rock the same way every other president was captured . His wife alluded to this .

When he comes back , I hope he allows his free spirit to break through the prison walls .



Buhari is coming back a vegetable, the cabal would only get stronger. Buhari is coming back a vegetable, the cabal would only get stronger. 8 Likes

So Osinbanjo is still a mere commissioner after Bubu have been away for 1month? 10 Likes

Well let his yoruba people fight for his legitimacy.

He is not serving the interests of anybody else except his people. 6 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

who else if not those hopeless, worthless Almajiris people

Almajiris are worthless, yet you voted one of them... A typical Afonja. Almajiris are worthless, yet you voted one of them... A typical Afonja. 23 Likes

cstr100:

Well let his yoruba people fight for his legitimacy.

He is not serving the interests of anybody else except his people.

Come on, Mr Looooonatic from the yEast aka yEasterner.



God and the constitution are already fighting for him. Come on, Mr Looooonatic from the yEast aka yEasterner.God and the constitution are already fighting for him. 13 Likes 2 Shares

PapaBaby:







So Osinbanjo is still a mere commissioner after Bubu have been away for 1month?

But no one knows your father... But no one knows your father... 18 Likes 2 Shares

kernel501:





Almajiris are worthless, yet you voted one of them... A typical Afonja. better to vote for a worthless being than one shoeless THIEF from that side.Mind u,I don't support THIEVES better to vote for a worthless being than one shoeless THIEF from that side.Mind u,I don't support THIEVES 7 Likes 1 Share

BakireBulmaker:





Come on, Mr Looooonatic from the yEast aka yEasterner.



God and the constitution are already fighting for him. Okay. Then you have nothing to worry about.

Nitwit. Okay. Then you have nothing to worry about.Nitwit. 3 Likes

BakireBulmaker:





But no one knows your father...





you cant be too sure you cant be too sure 15 Likes 1 Share

BakireBulmaker:





But no one knows your father...





Osinbanjo is your fada abi? Osinbanjo is your fada abi? 13 Likes

cstr100:



Okay. Then you have nothing to worry about.

Nitwit.

Absolutely nothing to worry about...



You yEasterners brewing storms in your envy-filled minds and voicing them is what irritates me. Absolutely nothing to worry about...You yEasterners brewing storms in your envy-filled minds and voicing them is what irritates me. 8 Likes

BakireBulmaker:





Absolutely nothing to worry about...



You yEasterners brewing storms in your envy-filled minds and voicing them is what irritates me. Irritates you? Then kill yourself and you are free.

Nitwit. Irritates you? Then kill yourself and you are free.Nitwit. 8 Likes

PapaBaby:





Osinbanjo is your fada abi?

Nope. But he's the Ag. President.

Your father no matter what he is at the moment can NEVER measure up to him.

That I am sure of. Nope. But he's the Ag. President.Your father no matter what he is at the moment can NEVER measure up to him.That I am sure of. 13 Likes

cstr100:



Irritates you? Then kill yourself and you are free.

Nitwit.

Slapping your flattttheads to submission does it for me... Slapping your flattttheads to submission does it for me... 10 Likes

BakireBulmaker:





Slapping your flattttheads to submission does it for me... lol. You must be high on rotten amala as usual if you think your dumb weak afonja self can slap anyone to submission either online or offline. lol. You must be high on rotten amala as usual if you think your dumb weak afonja self can slap anyone to submission either online or offline. 10 Likes 1 Share

cstr100:



lol. You must be high on rotten amala as usual if you think your dumb weak afonja self can slap anyone to submission either online or offline.



Typical yEasterner...

Quick to beat empty chests like chimps... Typical yEasterner...Quick to beat empty chests like chimps... 13 Likes

So that's why they've been jumping upandan like monkeys to London, just to gossip



Osinbajo we know. Who's Buhari 2 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

better to vote for a worthless being than one shoeless THIEF from that side.Mind u,I don't support THIEVES

I don't blame you, but the school that graduated you. A man like you wouldn't know the difference between N180 to $1, against N516 to $1. How will you know the difference between 8% inflation as against 18%.

I didn't understand the extent of education degredation in the Southwest till you made this statement. I don't blame you, but the school that graduated you. A man like you wouldn't know the difference between N180 to $1, against N516 to $1. How will you know the difference between 8% inflation as against 18%.I didn't understand the extent of education degredation in the Southwest till you made this statement. 11 Likes 2 Shares

BakireBulmaker:





Typical yEasterner...

Quick to beat empty chests like chimps... Are you high? I thought you claim to slap people into submission like the deluded empty-headed braggadacious afonja that you are.

Or is a generational curse from your afonja ancestor affecting you already? Are you high? I thought you claim to slap people into submission like the deluded empty-headed braggadacious afonja that you are.Or is a generational curse from your afonja ancestor affecting you already? 10 Likes