|Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by MissEdified(f): 5:51pm
Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a suspended member of the House of representatives has revealed that some people are questioning the authority of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
Jibrin made the claim via Twitter. See tweets below:
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BUHARIISCURSED: 5:53pm
AFONJAS should fight for their own and not leaving the 'mere' commissioner to suffer for nothing
dedicated to Adadike281
I know you love me and i love you too
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by thinkdip(m): 5:54pm
Una headach.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by JideAmuGiaka: 5:55pm
hmm
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by ipobarecriminals: 5:58pm
who else if not those hopeless, worthless Almajiris people
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by JideAmuGiaka: 5:59pm
Buhari, you are not fit pls resign.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by Ahmed0336(m): 6:00pm
I agree with Jibrin 100% some Nigerians are just one kind aswear!!!
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by NextGovernor(m): 6:00pm
Have said it many times. What's the essence of been the head as acting when you are surrounded by incompetent appointees who won't even adhere to your orders. That won't solve anything. He is just there as a ceremonial head.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by ITbomb(m): 6:06pm
The cabal will surely fight back
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by Max24: 6:07pm
Is Jibrin insinuating that Saraki and Dogara still see Osibanjo as a mere commissioner ? Fingers crossed.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by seunmsg(m): 6:08pm
Politicians should stop trying to overheat the polity. Those making effort to cause a rift between the president and the vice by publishing all sorts of propaganda should desist. All hands should be on deck to work towards stabilising the economy and not creating a political problem that will cause more problem for the economy.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by oduastates: 6:09pm
What you see in the last few days since Buhari left shows that some people have succeeded in capturing Buhari in aso rock the same way every other president was captured . His wife alluded to this .
When he comes back , I hope he allows his free spirit to break through the prison walls .
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by PapaBaby: 6:10pm
oduastates:
Buhari is coming back a vegetable, the cabal would only get stronger.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by PapaBaby: 6:14pm
So Osinbanjo is still a mere commissioner after Bubu have been away for 1month?
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by cstr100: 6:16pm
Well let his yoruba people fight for his legitimacy.
He is not serving the interests of anybody else except his people.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by kernel501: 6:20pm
ipobarecriminals:
Almajiris are worthless, yet you voted one of them... A typical Afonja.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:22pm
cstr100:
Come on, Mr Looooonatic from the yEast aka yEasterner.
God and the constitution are already fighting for him.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:24pm
PapaBaby:
But no one knows your father...
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by ipobarecriminals: 6:25pm
kernel501:better to vote for a worthless being than one shoeless THIEF from that side.Mind u,I don't support THIEVES
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by cstr100: 6:26pm
BakireBulmaker:Okay. Then you have nothing to worry about.
Nitwit.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by SalamRushdie: 6:26pm
BakireBulmaker:
you cant be too sure
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by PapaBaby: 6:27pm
BakireBulmaker:
Osinbanjo is your fada abi?
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:28pm
cstr100:
Absolutely nothing to worry about...
You yEasterners brewing storms in your envy-filled minds and voicing them is what irritates me.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by cstr100: 6:29pm
BakireBulmaker:Irritates you? Then kill yourself and you are free.
Nitwit.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:30pm
PapaBaby:
Nope. But he's the Ag. President.
Your father no matter what he is at the moment can NEVER measure up to him.
That I am sure of.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:30pm
cstr100:
Slapping your flattttheads to submission does it for me...
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by cstr100: 6:32pm
BakireBulmaker:lol. You must be high on rotten amala as usual if you think your dumb weak afonja self can slap anyone to submission either online or offline.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by BakireBulmaker: 6:33pm
cstr100:
Typical yEasterner...
Quick to beat empty chests like chimps...
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by Splinz(m): 6:34pm
So that's why they've been jumping upandan like monkeys to London, just to gossip
Osinbajo we know. Who's Buhari
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by kernel501: 6:34pm
ipobarecriminals:
I don't blame you, but the school that graduated you. A man like you wouldn't know the difference between N180 to $1, against N516 to $1. How will you know the difference between 8% inflation as against 18%.
I didn't understand the extent of education degredation in the Southwest till you made this statement.
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by cstr100: 6:35pm
BakireBulmaker:Are you high? I thought you claim to slap people into submission like the deluded empty-headed braggadacious afonja that you are.
Or is a generational curse from your afonja ancestor affecting you already?
|Re: Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion by anibi9674: 6:36pm
ok
