|"I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by celebsnestblawg(m): 5:43pm
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is thankful for the improved rainy season in the country in the last two years, admitting that he would have run away from the country if there was no rain.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-almost-ran-away-from-nigeria-buhari/amp/
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:46pm
Buhari haters will invade now.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by celebsnestblawg(m): 5:46pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
See more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/considering-country-run-president-buhari-jokes-meeting/
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 5:48pm
What about the UK he has been running to?
“But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:50pm
Fake ipob Jews, Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist will like this
Not knowing its a joke
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:51pm
Josephjnr:
1
2
3
Children of hate attack
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Okoroawusa: 5:52pm
Josephjnr:How do u want them to keep alive?
Its like air.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Evablizin(f): 5:53pm
Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.
Cleaning ma ears for more jokes.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:54pm
sarrki:
Go!
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 5:55pm
sarrki:
tahh..they are still busy licken their wounds......deltans finished them off.....dont worry they will soon start with another strategie....
can you believe some of them??...they said we shouldnt listen to our elected leaders and elders no more,just to asari......
craze people.....
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:55pm
Okoroawusa:
Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live?
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by thundafire: 5:56pm
He Don dy run since he become president but as lala neva view dis page no FP
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by paiz(m): 5:59pm
Stop skipping your drugs you wont listen
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Oche211(m): 5:59pm
sarrki:Abeg get crash helmet ready for two.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Okoroawusa: 6:04pm
Josephjnr:Of course
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 6:05pm
Evablizin:
ohhh my......
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by perez100: 6:07pm
Rat chased him out before, and rain was about to chase him out of Nigeria. This was how they covered the wind that blew Buhari down last week. Every part of his body is shaking.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Evablizin(f): 6:09pm
tsdarkside:hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes?
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by ojun50(m): 6:10pm
Are nigerians joking with him or happy with him he should resign
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by asksteve(m): 6:12pm
Funny indeed.
D man is telling d truth n u say he is being funny.
Don't u no he does not have d faintest idea as to how to solve any of Nigeria's problem, wen things start getting complex he runs to foreign lands n enjoy d comfort of those lands leaving us to sort ourselves out.
N to think they've started his second term campaign wen d first is a disaster like never experienced b4.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 6:16pm
Oche211:
Nah so my bro
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by madridguy(m): 6:17pm
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Kokolet11: 6:17pm
celebsnestblawg:please dont forget to run with your confusion
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by greatiyk4u(m): 6:20pm
perez100:
Joblessness has been proven to be the major cause of ENVY and HATRED
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 6:37pm
Evablizin:
chaiii...the small guy know how to enjoy oooo....
am going to clean mine right now...
you want a photo while am cleaning mine?...i would look very funny..
btw..
i think you look very sweet....i was trying to tell you this for days now....
is that your small brother next to you?..
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 6:55pm
Cownu piglets and idiots abort mission abort I repeat food not ready
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 6:57pm
Tolexander:
Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 6:59pm
vedaxcool:The only functioning part in your body are your fingers!
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by McGg(m): 7:01pm
sometimes I wonder if anything good can come from:
A,hausa-fulani
B,waste side
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 7:14pm
Tolexander:
Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 7:24pm
vedaxcool:I don't understand urhobo, please translate the post to English language.
|Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 7:38pm
Tolexander:
You need a brain to understand anything. ... here
