Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting (12481 Views)

''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) / Fayose Gives N20,000 To A Teacher Whose Shoe Got Spoilt In A Meeting / Jibrin: When Osinbajo Gives Order, People Run To London To Get Buhari's Opinion (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is thankful for the improved rainy season in the country in the last two years, admitting that he would have run away from the country if there was no rain.



Buhari said this on Monday when he received the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad SAbubakar III, in Aso Villa, Abuja.



He said, “We are lucky this year that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians. The rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”



Buhari said the mismanagement of resources over the years was responsible for the current economic hardship.





The President said that he would continue to pursue programmes that would improve the lives of Nigerians.



Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing Buhari back, urged him to act fast.



He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti-corruption.”



Speaking for the South-West, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunnusi, also thanked God for the safe return of Buhari.



Ogunwusi said, “From the South-West we thank God for your life and we pledge to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speech.



“We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.”





Speaking for the North-West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identified with Buhari’s commitment to national security.



Speaking for the South-South, Jaja of Opobo urged the President to quickly fix the economy.



He said, “We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers, we don’t eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the mainstay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let’s protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity.”



The Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the North-Central, also thanked God for bringing the President back to celebrate Sallah with fellow Nigerians.



He told the President that at least 20 people were killed in Plateau State on Friday





Gyang said, “Few days ago just when we thought peace had returned to Plateau, it was truncated with the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, leading to 20 deaths.”



He commended Buhari for ordering the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks and the reasons for the attack.



Speaking for the South -East, Chairman of South-East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, said, “Our hearts are full of joy that you are back. You shook our hands when you came in and that shows you believe in one Nigeria. We prayed for you and you are back. We prayed for you because your agenda for Nigeria is good. “As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads.”



Speaking for the North-East, the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Musdafa, said Nigerians were happy to have the President back.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-almost-ran-away-from-nigeria-buhari/amp/ 8 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari haters will invade now. 19 Likes 2 Shares





See more >> cc lalasticlala cc mynd44See more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/considering-country-run-president-buhari-jokes-meeting/





“But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”

This, he said, has led to good harvest and prevent famine in the country. as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population. What about the UK he has been running to?as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population. 11 Likes 1 Share

Fake ipob Jews, Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist will like this



Not knowing its a joke 16 Likes 4 Shares

Josephjnr:

Buhari haters will invade now.

1







2







3



Children of hate attack Children of hate attack 13 Likes 3 Shares

Josephjnr:

Buhari haters will invade now. How do u want them to keep alive?

Its like air. How do u want them to keep alive?Its like air. 6 Likes





Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.



Cleaning ma ears for more jokes. Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.Cleaning ma ears for more jokes. 25 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





1







2







3



Children of hate attack

Go! Go! 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





1







2







3



Children of hate attack

tahh..they are still busy licken their wounds......deltans finished them off.....dont worry they will soon start with another strategie....



can you believe some of them??...they said we shouldnt listen to our elected leaders and elders no more,just to asari......



craze people..... tahh..they are still busy licken their wounds......deltans finished them off.....dont worry they will soon start with another strategie....can you believe some of them??...they said we shouldnt listen to our elected leaders and elders no more,just to asari......craze people..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa:



How do u want them to keep alive?



Its like air.

Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live? Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live?

He Don dy run since he become president but as lala neva view dis page no FP 2 Likes

Stop skipping your drugs you wont listen 11 Likes

sarrki:



1





2





3

Children of hate attack Abeg get crash helmet ready for two. Abeg get crash helmet ready for two. 1 Like 1 Share

Josephjnr:



Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live? Of course Of course 2 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:





Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.



Cleaning ma ears for more jokes.

ohhh my...... ohhh my......

Rat chased him out before, and rain was about to chase him out of Nigeria. This was how they covered the wind that blew Buhari down last week. Every part of his body is shaking. 11 Likes 1 Share

tsdarkside:





ohhh my...... hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes? hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes? 1 Like

Are nigerians joking with him or happy with him he should resign 1 Like

Funny indeed.

D man is telling d truth n u say he is being funny.



Don't u no he does not have d faintest idea as to how to solve any of Nigeria's problem, wen things start getting complex he runs to foreign lands n enjoy d comfort of those lands leaving us to sort ourselves out.



N to think they've started his second term campaign wen d first is a disaster like never experienced b4. 4 Likes

Oche211:





Abeg get crash helmet ready for two.

Nah so my bro Nah so my bro

celebsnestblawg:

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a meeting with traditional rulers in Aso Rock on Monday joked that he was already considering what country “to run to” but for the improved rainy seasons in the last two years.



According to The Cable, he spoke while receiving the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III



He said;



“We are lucky that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good I must confide to you that I was considering which country to run to,”



“But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”



This, he said, has led to good harvest and prevent famine in the country.



He said that he will continue to pursue programmes and projects “to better the lives of Nigerians in all spheres of life”.





Source: The Cable



See more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/considering-country-run-president-buhari-jokes-meeting/



please dont forget to run with your confusion please dont forget to run with your confusion

perez100:

Rat chased him out before, and rain was about to chase him out of Nigeria. This was how they covered the wind that blew Buhari down last week. Every part of his body is shaking.



Joblessness has been proven to be the major cause of ENVY and HATRED Joblessness has been proven to be the major cause of 3 Likes

Evablizin:

hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes?

chaiii...the small guy know how to enjoy oooo....



am going to clean mine right now...



you want a photo while am cleaning mine?...i would look very funny..



btw..



i think you look very sweet....i was trying to tell you this for days now....



is that your small brother next to you?.. chaiii...the small guy know how to enjoy oooo....am going to clean mine right now...you want a photo while am cleaning mine?...i would look very funny..btw..i think you look very sweet....i was trying to tell you this for days now....is that your small brother next to you?..

Cownu piglets and idiots abort mission abort I repeat food not ready Cownu piglets and idiots abort mission abort I repeat food not ready

Tolexander:

What about the UK he has been running to?



as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population.



Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down 3 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down The only functioning part in your body are your fingers! The only functioning part in your body are your fingers! 2 Likes

sometimes I wonder if anything good can come from:





A,hausa-fulani





B,waste side

Tolexander:

The only functioning part in your body are your fingers!

Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative. Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative. 1 Like

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]

Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative. I don't understand urhobo, please translate the post to English language. I don't understand urhobo, please translate the post to English language. 3 Likes