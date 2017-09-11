₦airaland Forum

"I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by celebsnestblawg(m): 5:43pm
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is thankful for the improved rainy season in the country in the last two years, admitting that he would have run away from the country if there was no rain.

Buhari said this on Monday when he received the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad SAbubakar III, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

He said, “We are lucky this year that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians. The rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”

Buhari said the mismanagement of resources over the years was responsible for the current economic hardship.


The President said that he would continue to pursue programmes that would improve the lives of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing Buhari back, urged him to act fast.

He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti-corruption.”

Speaking for the South-West, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunnusi, also thanked God for the safe return of Buhari.

Ogunwusi said, “From the South-West we thank God for your life and we pledge to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speech.

“We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.”


Speaking for the North-West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identified with Buhari’s commitment to national security.

Speaking for the South-South, Jaja of Opobo urged the President to quickly fix the economy.

He said, “We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers, we don’t eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the mainstay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let’s protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity.”

The Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the North-Central, also thanked God for bringing the President back to celebrate Sallah with fellow Nigerians.

He told the President that at least 20 people were killed in Plateau State on Friday


Gyang said, “Few days ago just when we thought peace had returned to Plateau, it was truncated with the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, leading to 20 deaths.”

He commended Buhari for ordering the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks and the reasons for the attack.

Speaking for the South -East, Chairman of South-East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, said, “Our hearts are full of joy that you are back. You shook our hands when you came in and that shows you believe in one Nigeria. We prayed for you and you are back. We prayed for you because your agenda for Nigeria is good. “As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads.”

Speaking for the North-East, the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Musdafa, said Nigerians were happy to have the President back.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-almost-ran-away-from-nigeria-buhari/amp/

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:46pm
Buhari haters will invade now.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by celebsnestblawg(m): 5:46pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 5:48pm
What about the UK he has been running to?

“But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”
This, he said, has led to good harvest and prevent famine in the country.
as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:50pm
Fake ipob Jews, Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist will like this

Not knowing its a joke

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:51pm
Josephjnr:
Buhari haters will invade now.

Children of hate attack

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Okoroawusa: 5:52pm
Josephjnr:
Buhari haters will invade now.
How do u want them to keep alive?
Its like air.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Evablizin(f): 5:53pm
cheesy

Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.

Cleaning ma ears for more jokes.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:54pm
sarrki:


Children of hate attack

Go!

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 5:55pm
sarrki:


Children of hate attack

tahh..they are still busy licken their wounds......deltans finished them off.....dont worry they will soon start with another strategie....

can you believe some of them??...they said we shouldnt listen to our elected leaders and elders no more,just to asari......

craze people.....

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Josephjnr(m): 5:55pm
Okoroawusa:

How do u want them to keep alive?

Its like air.

Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live?
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by thundafire: 5:56pm
He Don dy run since he become president but as lala neva view dis page no FP

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by paiz(m): 5:59pm
Stop skipping your drugs you wont listen

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Oche211(m): 5:59pm
sarrki:

1


2


3
Children of hate attack
grin grin grin Abeg get crash helmet ready for two.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Okoroawusa: 6:04pm
Josephjnr:

Funny you. So hating buhari is like what they need to live?
Of course

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 6:05pm
Evablizin:
cheesy

Wow,APC government is a joke to this country so let the joke continue.

Cleaning ma ears for more jokes.

ohhh my...... grin
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by perez100: 6:07pm
Rat chased him out before, and rain was about to chase him out of Nigeria. This was how they covered the wind that blew Buhari down last week. Every part of his body is shaking.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Evablizin(f): 6:09pm
tsdarkside:


ohhh my...... grin
hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes?

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by ojun50(m): 6:10pm
Are nigerians joking with him or happy with him he should resign

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by asksteve(m): 6:12pm
Funny indeed.
D man is telling d truth n u say he is being funny.

Don't u no he does not have d faintest idea as to how to solve any of Nigeria's problem, wen things start getting complex he runs to foreign lands n enjoy d comfort of those lands leaving us to sort ourselves out.

N to think they've started his second term campaign wen d first is a disaster like never experienced b4.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by sarrki(m): 6:16pm
Oche211:

grin grin grin
Abeg get crash helmet ready for two.

Nah so my bro grin grin grin
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by madridguy(m): 6:17pm
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Kokolet11: 6:17pm
celebsnestblawg:
please dont forget to run with your confusion
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by greatiyk4u(m): 6:20pm
perez100:
Rat chased him out before, and rain was about to chase him out of Nigeria. This was how they covered the wind that blew Buhari down last week. Every part of his body is shaking.


Joblessness has been proven to be the major cause of ENVY and HATRED

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by tsdarkside(m): 6:37pm
Evablizin:
hahahaha the feeling is magical,do you did to clean your ears too for more jokes?

chaiii...the small guy know how to enjoy oooo.... shocked

am going to clean mine right now... grin

you want a photo while am cleaning mine?...i would look very funny.. grin

btw..

i think you look very sweet....i was trying to tell you this for days now.... smiley

is that your small brother next to you?..
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 6:55pm
grin Cownu piglets and idiots abort mission abort I repeat food not ready
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 6:57pm
Tolexander:
What about the UK he has been running to?

as if our farming activities and harvests we made in the last two years were self sustaining and were able to feed 50% of the population.


Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 6:59pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

Not every rubbish the devils whispers to ones conscience should be written down
The only functioning part in your body are your fingers!

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by McGg(m): 7:01pm
sometimes I wonder if anything good can come from:


A,hausa-fulani


B,waste side
Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 7:14pm
Tolexander:
The only functioning part in your body are your fingers!

Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by Tolexander: 7:24pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]
Your pains is in superlativea and ignorance hyperlative.
I don't understand urhobo, please translate the post to English language.

Re: "I Was Considering Which Country To Run To - President Buhari Jokes In A Meeting by vedaxcool(m): 7:38pm
Tolexander:
I don't understand urhobo, please translate the post to English language.


You need a brain to understand anything. ... here

