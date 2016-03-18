Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff (8135 Views)

Accuses Nigerian police of colluding with the ruling APC



Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state and chairman of the PDP governors forum has chided the APC in comments he made at the party's meeting on monday in Abuja.



Fayose along with all PDP governors,lawmakers and stakeholders met at the Ekiti state governor's lodge in Asokoro, Abuja to debate on the next line of action following last Friday's appeal court judgment that recognized Ali Modu sheriff as the party's chairman.



Fayose urged PDP members seated at the meeting not to be afraid of the APC, adding that the party's leaders should make more statements to the press than speaking only during party meetings. He also stated that he arms himself with bible bullets every morning after he wakes up from sleep.



Quoting him;



"Every morning when i wake in my room, i carry enough bible bullets inside my pocket"



The Ekiti frontman also accused the Nigerian police of being biased towards the APC for locking down the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, where the meeting was initially scheduled to hold.



The party's spokesman, Chief Dayo Adeyeye accused the Senator Sheriff and the APC of conniving to destroy the PDP.



In his words;



"Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of ‎the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country."



http://politicsngr.com/carry-bible-bullets-fight-apc-fayose-blows-pdp-govs-dump-sheriff/ 1 Like

Fayose, reminds me of a fearless man called ojukwu. Stories will b written abt them long after they've transgressed.



The stuff of folklore. The last heroes of our time. 36 Likes 1 Share





Me thinks he does the latter job better.



Abi how una see am? Is Ayo Fayose a governor or media aide?Me thinks he does the latter job better.Abi how una see am? 6 Likes 1 Share

Only this man makes me wanna be a YORUBA man, aside him and FFK i dont wanna be one 17 Likes 1 Share

It is the nature of fools with basic level intelligence to hide under the cover of religion and ethnicity to gain political traction and milage.



A politician who knows his onions would keep religion as private as possible, but those who are handicap in all that are meant to make a man a living, breathing monument would always prop themselves up on religious and tribal sentiments.



Take those two away and see them collapse like stroke striken 100 year old. 13 Likes 1 Share

those thinking that they can vote out apc in 2019 are deceiving themselves, it's already rigged in their favour. the big expectation is how the north would treat their south western allies. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

It is the nature of fools with basic level intelligence to hide under the cover of religion amd ethnicity to gain political milage.



A politician who knows his onions would keep religion as private as possible, but those who are handicap in all that are meant to make a man a living, breathing monument would always prop themselves up on religious and tribal sentiments.



Take those tow away and see them collapse like stroke striken 100 year old. all the best leaders of America were men who professed their religion even in their political lives. all the best leaders of America were men who professed their religion even in their political lives. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose: PDP govnrs have dumped sheriff...



Sheriff: pls, how many dem be sef? 7 Likes 1 Share

Sheriff don't even have a single governor on his side. 9 Likes 1 Share

That Sheriff guy jst wasting his time 8 Likes 1 Share

BUHARIISCURSED:

Only this man makes me wanna be a YORUBA man, aside him and FFK i dont wanna be one

You are really on form today



Is like this your new moniker dey shark you today, you just want to be noticed today by all means You are really on form todayIs like this your new moniker dey shark you today, you just want to be noticed today by all means 3 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahaha Fayose is something else 3 Likes

I wonder why this dog is being called a hero. he is just taking advantage of democracy. where was he when the great Fela was standing up to military dictators? I am sure he was in his youth then. if there is a coup today and the military takes over he will crawl back into the hole he came out of. 5 Likes 1 Share

Fayose sounds so cheap like a long forgotten supermarket owner, a place every woman visits regularly and becomes a toy hero. 2 Likes

.Live in UK...20 injections remaining.. 2 Likes

These man don kolo

omenkaLives:

It is the nature of fools with basic level intelligence to hide under the cover of religion and ethnicity to gain political traction and milage.



A politician who knows his onions would keep religion as private as possible, but those who are handicap in all that are meant to make a man a living, breathing monument would always prop themselves up on religious and tribal sentiments.



Take those two away and see them collapse like stroke striken 100 year old.

Rant on baby... Rant on baby... 11 Likes

Hehe, he's at it again, the President of the State Republic of Ekiti 2 Likes 1 Share

iykofias:

Fayose, reminds me of a fearless man called ojukwu. Stories will b written abt them long after they've transgressed.



The stuff of folklore. The last heroes of our time.



don't compare this fool to ojukwu. ojukwu was an action man, this clown is an empty barrel. don't compare this fool to ojukwu. ojukwu was an action man, this clown is an empty barrel. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ewo tun ni Bible bullet?

Aare Ayodele Fayose



Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland 3 Likes

Hmm

Lol @Bible bullets.

My man my man.... Fayose my man. I swear nothing do u, carry go............. 5 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

Only this man makes me wanna be a YORUBA man, aside him and FFK i dont wanna be one



And your Hero is not actually fighting for you but battle to prepare for a long journey thereby seeking ur symparthy in advance. And your Hero is not actually fighting for you but battle to prepare for a long journey thereby seeking ur symparthy in advance.

Abeg when will PDP war end? 1 Like







http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/03/18/sheriff-how-fayose-others-made-me-pdp-chairman/







Tactically referring to why he supported Sheriff, Fayose said: “ We want a leader who has a second address to pilot our affairs, because some of those who were raising their voices under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan have gone underground because of fear and what they will eat.



“We know you have the capacity to restore the PDP and make it survive. You have the means and experience and we promise that we will always stand by you,” he promised.







https://politics.naij.com/739885-sheriff-saint-buhari-laws-fayose-wants-admirers-accept-new-pdp-chairman.html



On the issue of the new chairman being an alleged sponsor of Boko Haram, Fayose said: “Has Ali Modu Sheriff been tried and convicted by any court for sponsoring Boko Haram? Is he even being tried for involvement in Boko Haram activities?





Fayose noted that Sheriff’s emergence as chairman was constitutional as all stakeholders like the National Working Committee members, governors, senators, House of Representatives members, BoT members and others took part in the processes.











The Internet has good memory.

[/b] [b]The Internet has good memory.[/b] 2 Likes

abouzaid:

all the best leaders of America were men who professed their religion even in their political lives.

Fallacy!



Even the great founding fathers like Washington and Jefferson, and the likes of Abraham Lincoln did not carry any bible in their breast pocket before appealing to the citizenry with brilliant common sense argument, unlike the stubborn idiocy that exist abundantly in the myopia of a religious society.



If anything, they were suspicious of religion and did their best to ensure the secularity and supremacy of the state over the church, in a bid to avoid the chaos, catastrophe, calamity, and carnage that religion had wrought in Europe they had all just migrated from. Fallacy!Even the great founding fathers like Washington and Jefferson, and the likes of Abraham Lincoln did not carry any bible in their breast pocket before appealing to the citizenry with brilliant common sense argument, unlike the stubborn idiocy that exist abundantly in the myopia of a religious society.If anything, they were suspicious of religion and did their best to ensure the secularity and supremacy of the state over the church, in a bid to avoid the chaos, catastrophe, calamity, and carnage that religion had wrought in Europe they had all just migrated from. 3 Likes

iykofias:

Fayose, reminds me of a fearless man called ojukwu. Stories will b written abt them long after they've transgressed.



The stuff of folklore. The last heroes of our time. . Ojukwu that ran away in battle was fearless? Ok ooo. . Ojukwu that ran away in battle was fearless? Ok ooo. 2 Likes

The same Fayose that drinks Palm wine on streets like thugs. Nigeria Christianity and politicians.. Andrew Yakubu steal $9 millions na Christian. The other Lady that paid 50 million Naira tithe na Christian. God helps us in my beloved country 1 Like