|''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by itsdumebi(m): 5:53pm
Accuses Nigerian police of colluding with the ruling APC
http://politicsngr.com/carry-bible-bullets-fight-apc-fayose-blows-pdp-govs-dump-sheriff/
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by iykofias(m): 6:02pm
Fayose, reminds me of a fearless man called ojukwu. Stories will b written abt them long after they've transgressed.
The stuff of folklore. The last heroes of our time.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by CallmeGlad(f): 6:03pm
Is Ayo Fayose a governor or media aide?
Me thinks he does the latter job better.
Abi how una see am?
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by BUHARIISCURSED: 6:03pm
Only this man makes me wanna be a YORUBA man, aside him and FFK i dont wanna be one
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by omenkaLives: 6:09pm
It is the nature of fools with basic level intelligence to hide under the cover of religion and ethnicity to gain political traction and milage.
A politician who knows his onions would keep religion as private as possible, but those who are handicap in all that are meant to make a man a living, breathing monument would always prop themselves up on religious and tribal sentiments.
Take those two away and see them collapse like stroke striken 100 year old.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by abouzaid: 6:12pm
those thinking that they can vote out apc in 2019 are deceiving themselves, it's already rigged in their favour. the big expectation is how the north would treat their south western allies.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by abouzaid: 6:17pm
omenkaLives:all the best leaders of America were men who professed their religion even in their political lives.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by KINGwax007(m): 6:22pm
Fayose: PDP govnrs have dumped sheriff...
Sheriff: pls, how many dem be sef?
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by NextGovernor(m): 6:33pm
Sheriff don't even have a single governor on his side.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by ojun50(m): 6:41pm
That Sheriff guy jst wasting his time
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by waledeji(m): 6:49pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
You are really on form today
Is like this your new moniker dey shark you today, you just want to be noticed today by all means
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by blesoh(f): 6:52pm
Hahahahahaha Fayose is something else
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by kidman96(m): 7:22pm
I wonder why this dog is being called a hero. he is just taking advantage of democracy. where was he when the great Fela was standing up to military dictators? I am sure he was in his youth then. if there is a coup today and the military takes over he will crawl back into the hole he came out of.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by salabscholar01(m): 7:22pm
Fayose sounds so cheap like a long forgotten supermarket owner, a place every woman visits regularly and becomes a toy hero.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by ajanma2(m): 7:22pm
.Live in UK...20 injections remaining..
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by Ningi2020(m): 7:23pm
These man don kolo
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by gurunlocker: 7:23pm
omenkaLives:
Rant on baby...
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by Tazmode(m): 7:23pm
Hehe, he's at it again, the President of the State Republic of Ekiti
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by kidman96(m): 7:24pm
iykofias:
don't compare this fool to ojukwu. ojukwu was an action man, this clown is an empty barrel.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:24pm
Ewo tun ni Bible bullet?
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by MrPresident1: 7:25pm
Aare Ayodele Fayose
Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by DeKen: 7:25pm
Hmm
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by steppin: 7:26pm
Lol @Bible bullets.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by ajalawole(m): 7:27pm
My man my man.... Fayose my man. I swear nothing do u, carry go.............
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by origima: 7:27pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
And your Hero is not actually fighting for you but battle to prepare for a long journey thereby seeking ur symparthy in advance.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by Flyingngel(m): 7:28pm
Abeg when will PDP war end?
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by rusher14: 7:29pm
[b]
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/03/18/sheriff-how-fayose-others-made-me-pdp-chairman/
Tactically referring to why he supported Sheriff, Fayose said: “ We want a leader who has a second address to pilot our affairs, because some of those who were raising their voices under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan have gone underground because of fear and what they will eat.
“We know you have the capacity to restore the PDP and make it survive. You have the means and experience and we promise that we will always stand by you,” he promised.
https://politics.naij.com/739885-sheriff-saint-buhari-laws-fayose-wants-admirers-accept-new-pdp-chairman.html
On the issue of the new chairman being an alleged sponsor of Boko Haram, Fayose said: “Has Ali Modu Sheriff been tried and convicted by any court for sponsoring Boko Haram? Is he even being tried for involvement in Boko Haram activities?
Fayose noted that Sheriff’s emergence as chairman was constitutional as all stakeholders like the National Working Committee members, governors, senators, House of Representatives members, BoT members and others took part in the processes.
The Internet has good memory.
[/b]
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by StOla: 7:29pm
abouzaid:
Fallacy!
Even the great founding fathers like Washington and Jefferson, and the likes of Abraham Lincoln did not carry any bible in their breast pocket before appealing to the citizenry with brilliant common sense argument, unlike the stubborn idiocy that exist abundantly in the myopia of a religious society.
If anything, they were suspicious of religion and did their best to ensure the secularity and supremacy of the state over the church, in a bid to avoid the chaos, catastrophe, calamity, and carnage that religion had wrought in Europe they had all just migrated from.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by shukudi(m): 7:30pm
iykofias:. Ojukwu that ran away in battle was fearless? Ok ooo.
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by bameyi(m): 7:31pm
The same Fayose that drinks Palm wine on streets like thugs. Nigeria Christianity and politicians.. Andrew Yakubu steal $9 millions na Christian. The other Lady that paid 50 million Naira tithe na Christian. God helps us in my beloved country
|Re: ''I Carry Bible Bullets To Fight APC'' - Fayose Blows As PDP Govs Dump Sheriff by Alexk2(m): 7:32pm
Like seriously these guys must have been thinking Nigerians are still foolish as usual. How can he still be blaming APC for the problem he and his fellow PDP governors created?
Mr. Fayose, Nigerians don't forget easily...and truth is, solution aren't coming until they admit responsibility for their many flaws of PDP history.
APC is bad and full of mainly politicians with similar characters as PDP but our solution is clearly not in PDP...they cannot even offer credible opposition this way.
Just imagine the speech on sherrif's emergence as chairman and that "pix of a thousand words"....It's better we admit that we just don't have any opposition on ground yet.
