'I return all Glory, Honour and Adoration to God Almighty who has perfected me, he has never neglected me neither has he put me to shame', the new PDP chairman was quoted as saying at the church after his handover at the PDP secretariat.



Meanwhile, Uche Secondus was formally commissioned as he took over the affairs of the party earlier today...



Former Chairman of the party’s ex-National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi handed over to Secondus and his newly-elected members of the National Working Committee, NEC.



Secondus was declared National Chairman of the former ruling party after polling over 2000 votes at the Saturday’s convention in Abuja.



Am happy for but I wish PDP can win the 2019 election 19 Likes 1 Share

Religion have no connection with dirty politics 23 Likes 1 Share

All these prostrating before an image, chair and table has not stopped these pretenders from looting. They deceive hypocrite like themselves. 35 Likes 3 Shares

Our God is merciful. We forgive you PDP. Ensure you right your wrongs. APC promised heaven but gave us hell. You did not promise. You looted but distributed 52 Likes 7 Shares

I think Secondus didn’t really expect it ...but my brother Wike did the magic now let’s Atikulate Nigeria together to alleviate the sufferings 13 Likes 1 Share

See makarfi belle

We are waiting for tithes joor...

It is good to thank God. My congrats to Uche Secondus and all Igbos once more on their victory. 1 Like

Rubbish

Politicians. Using religion to deceive Nigerians since 1903 7 Likes

Radarada, the Almighty GOD doesn't accept thanks from hypocritically elected leaders.

Before nko

After prostrating to wike After prostrating to wike 3 Likes

God bless the people's Chairman!



God bless the PDP!!



God bless Atiku2019 project!!! 6 Likes

Game on! Let the publicity stunts begin.











Spread the word God is in PDPSpread the word

"Those who put everything in God's hand will eventually see God's hand in everything" 1 Like

Like you Mr Secondus, I am nothing without Jehovah. I have beaten the odds only by his grace. God loves those who humble themselves before him. Good luck!



#myredeemerliveth 8 Likes 1 Share

This one laulau go too much 1 Like

I can only wish PDP well in their battle for supremacy as the politics of calumny has already begun. 1 Like

hmmmmm chai





I don't know how people take God for a fool. What is he thanking God for? He didn't win the election free and fair and he wasnt the choice of the people.



His chairmanship was rigged and imposed and everybody knows that. They brought 'Unity List' - i guess another name of election rigging, and manipulated the whole goddamn election.



God is not stu.pid and you can't be a covetous person and be forming 'greatfulness to God'. You commot go collect somebody else's thing and came back to thank God for giving it to u.



chineke eriele elili na 2 Likes 1 Share

Firstundus! ....let him try to Atikulate 2019 o. 1 Like

The other person na Nigerian or Taliban? 2 Likes 1 Share

He put God first,.....



What do u expect !!

APC PDP etc .anywhere two Nigerian politicians are involved, their common agenda is to root. 1 Like

Why should this spite God ...or does he want to be smite by thunder from above. Wayo wayo politician

