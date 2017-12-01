₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by BoneBlogger(m): 8:29pm
Uche Secondus, newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had to prostrate in a church as he thanked God for his victory at the national convention which took place over the weekend in Abuja. 'I return all Glory, Honour and Adoration to God Almighty who has perfected me, he has never neglected me neither has he put me to shame', the new PDP chairman was quoted as saying at the church after his handover at the PDP secretariat.
Meanwhile, Uche Secondus was formally commissioned as he took over the affairs of the party earlier today...
Former Chairman of the party’s ex-National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi handed over to Secondus and his newly-elected members of the National Working Committee, NEC.
Secondus was declared National Chairman of the former ruling party after polling over 2000 votes at the Saturday’s convention in Abuja.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/new-pdp-national-chairman-uche-secondus-prostrates-thanks-god-victory-photos.html
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by BoneBlogger(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by christ007(m): 8:32pm
Am happy for but I wish PDP can win the 2019 election
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Adaowerri111: 8:35pm
Religion have no connection with dirty politics
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by deji17: 8:35pm
All these prostrating before an image, chair and table has not stopped these pretenders from looting. They deceive hypocrite like themselves.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Built2last: 8:41pm
Our God is merciful. We forgive you PDP. Ensure you right your wrongs. APC promised heaven but gave us hell. You did not promise. You looted but distributed
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by jerryunit48: 8:42pm
I think Secondus didn’t really expect it ...but my brother Wike did the magic now let’s Atikulate Nigeria together to alleviate the sufferings
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Kyase(m): 8:46pm
See makarfi belle
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by dabeto: 9:03pm
We are waiting for tithes joor...
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Alcatraz005: 9:13pm
It is good to thank God. My congrats to Uche Secondus and all Igbos once more on their victory.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by chibike69: 9:16pm
Rubbish
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by bart10: 9:17pm
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Imarnuel04(m): 9:17pm
Politicians. Using religion to deceive Nigerians since 1903
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by sureheaven(m): 9:18pm
Radarada, the Almighty GOD doesn't accept thanks from hypocritically elected leaders.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Hardewarlee(m): 9:18pm
Before nko
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Badonasty(m): 9:18pm
BoneBlogger:
After prostrating to wike
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Booby88(m): 9:19pm
God bless the people's Chairman!
God bless the PDP!!
God bless Atiku2019 project!!!
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by jericco1(m): 9:19pm
Game on! Let the publicity stunts begin.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by zombieHUNTER: 9:20pm
God is in PDP
Spread the word
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by iAudio: 9:20pm
"Those who put everything in God's hand will eventually see God's hand in everything"
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by afbstrategies: 9:20pm
Like you Mr Secondus, I am nothing without Jehovah. I have beaten the odds only by his grace. God loves those who humble themselves before him. Good luck!
#myredeemerliveth
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Boyooosa(m): 9:21pm
This one laulau go too much
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:21pm
I can only wish PDP well in their battle for supremacy as the politics of calumny has already begun.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by exlinkleads(f): 9:21pm
hmmmmm chai
I don't know how people take God for a fool. What is he thanking God for? He didn't win the election free and fair and he wasnt the choice of the people.
His chairmanship was rigged and imposed and everybody knows that. They brought 'Unity List' - i guess another name of election rigging, and manipulated the whole goddamn election.
God is not stu.pid and you can't be a covetous person and be forming 'greatfulness to God'. You commot go collect somebody else's thing and came back to thank God for giving it to u.
chineke eriele elili na
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by dokJ: 9:21pm
Firstundus! ....let him try to Atikulate 2019 o.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by putin4: 9:21pm
The other person na Nigerian or Taliban?
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Duru009(m): 9:23pm
He put God first,.....
What do u expect !!
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by hokafor(m): 9:24pm
APC PDP etc .anywhere two Nigerian politicians are involved, their common agenda is to root.
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by PHC1stBorn(m): 9:28pm
Why should this spite God ...or does he want to be smite by thunder from above. Wayo wayo politician
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by Tecno66: 9:28pm
I didnt see Sheriff at the convention. Did the supreme court judgement silence him forever?
BoneBlogger:
|Re: Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja by bigerboy200: 9:29pm
jerryunit48:ATIKULATE ? You people will never learn..your suffering has only just began..keep dancing around thesame set of crooks..only if u realise PDP and APC are out to ruin d destiny of this country..No difference amongst thieves.
