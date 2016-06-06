Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) (7534 Views)

Fire Guts Mimiko’s Office As Modu Sheriff Visits Ondo (Photos) / Niger President Issoufou, Visits Jonathan (photo) / Danjuma Visits Jonathan, Avoids Endorsement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

sheriff visited jonathan in his Abuja house today monday



source: daily corredpondents

Ok

Jonathan beware ... remain in your cocoon for now 8 Likes 2 Shares

Nice

fulaniHERDSman:

Jonathan beware ... remain in your cocoon for now



Is Emballment allowed in Islam? Is Emballment allowed in Islam? 1 Like





Cc Omenkalives .. Ngeneukwenu ... Pls i need baby boy, Beta bomb (Pun intended) don't be coming to drop some home made IEDs ooo No comment...Cc Omenkalives .. Ngeneukwenu ... Pls i need baby boy, Beta bomb (Pun intended) don't be coming to drop some home made IEDs ooo 4 Likes 1 Share





I foresee many deaths in the camp of WailerPobs tonight!



While they were jerking off over Fayose and Wike meeting some other group of confused governors, Sheriff, the chess Grand Master, was meeting Jonathan, aka Chuku Abuko Abiama, aka Ipob god.



Ipob, what yall have to say about these wonderful pictures. Chai!!!!I foresee many deaths in the camp of WailerPobs tonight!While they were jerking off over Fayose and Wike meeting some other group of confused governors, Sheriff, the chess Grand Master, was meeting Jonathan, aka Chuku Abuko Abiama, aka Ipob god.Ipob, what yall have to say about these wonderful pictures. 14 Likes 1 Share

fulaniHERDSman:

Jonathan beware ... remain in your cocoon for now

Jonathan is a member of the authentic faction of PDP, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction. While Fayose and other clowns were making meaningless noise at Ekiti governors lodge, the authentic chairman was meeting with the national leader of the party. Fayose and Wike will soon realise that Sheriff is the big boss. Jonathan is a member of the authentic faction of PDP, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction. While Fayose and other clowns were making meaningless noise at Ekiti governors lodge, the authentic chairman was meeting with the national leader of the party. Fayose and Wike will soon realise that Sheriff is the big boss. 10 Likes 1 Share

Ipob would be in a state of coma right now. I can see them bleeding all over Uganda- carcases of broken hearts everywhere! 9 Likes 1 Share

modath:





No comment...



Cc Omenkalives .. Ngeneukwenu ... Pls i need baby boy, Beta bomb (Pun intended) don't be coming to drop some home made IEDs ooo

Wuket woman. Make i quick mix my TNT.



Why are OsuPobians avoiding this thread like molten steel? Wuket woman. Make i quick mix my TNT.Why are OsuPobians avoiding this thread like molten steel? 6 Likes 1 Share

.

If you believe this old pix was taken today then you can believe that buhari is capable of putting an end to the current recession 5 Likes

seunmsg:





Jonathan is a member of the authentic faction of PDP, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction.

This is the kind of pic that cause this. This is the kind of pic that cause this. 1 Like

Is this an endorsement by GEJ of Ali Modu Sheriff?



GEJ was absent at the stakeholders meeting by the Makarfi faction at ekiti house.



This is going to be interesting. Just the right condition for people to start crossing enmasse to A PC citing problem in the party

seunmsg:





Jonathan is a member of the authentic faction of PDP, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction. While Fayose and other clowns were making meaningless noise at Ekiti governors lodge, the authentic chairman was meeting with the national leader of the party. Fayose and Wike will soon realise that Sheriff is the big boss.

Feeding bottle reasoning.

Grow up . Feeding bottle reasoning.Grow up . 3 Likes

OK.



nairalanders, and eyin keyboard warriors, If you have iTunes or Amazon gift cards you want to sell ,I'm interested. Check my signature to contact me

sdindan:





Feeding bottle reasoning.

Grow up .

Tell Fayose and Wike to grow up and stop playing feeding bottle politics. Tell Fayose and Wike to grow up and stop playing feeding bottle politics. 3 Likes

is like sheriff really want peace

Fayose and wike go dey highly pained right now!

seunmsg:





Tell Fayose and Wike to grow up and stop playing feeding bottle politics.



Okay boy, I will send ur msg across.

Go and suck nyt breasst. Okay boy, I will send ur msg across.Go and suck nyt breasst.

omenkaLives:

Chai!!!!



I foresee many deaths in the camp of WailerPobs tonight!



While they were jerking off over Fayose and Wike meeting some other group of confused governors, Sheriff, the chess Grand Master, was meeting Jonathan, aka Chuku Alabuku Bambiala, aka Ipob god.



Ipob, what yall have to say about these wonderful picture.



Fixed Fixed 3 Likes 1 Share

Undisputed chairman

GEJ looks drunk 3 Likes

The Jackal

Shameless rejoicing APC maggots everywhere. LOL 3 Likes

an elder remains an elder 1 Like

Observing this PDP's dance of shame. It's only in this country that it's a must to lead people. If those you want to serve or represent says that they don't want you, you no go rest? 2 Likes

President Jonathan should do well to reconcile the warring factions. I know he is still given them time to flex their muscles.

blood suckers

omaguibu:

President Jonathan should do well to reconcile the warring factions. I know he is still given them time to flex their muscles. Jonathan lacks the political sagacity to do that. even when he was in power he couldn't do it. Pdp needs people like obj, tinubu etc to bring it back to life Jonathan lacks the political sagacity to do that. even when he was in power he couldn't do it. Pdp needs people like obj, tinubu etc to bring it back to life 2 Likes 1 Share

sdindan:





Feeding bottle reasoning.

Grow up . Tell your wike and Fayose to grow up Tell your wike and Fayose to grow up