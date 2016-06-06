₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by mmb: 7:46pm On Feb 20
sheriff visited jonathan in his Abuja house today monday
source: daily corredpondents
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:49pm On Feb 20
Ok
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:50pm On Feb 20
Jonathan beware ... remain in your cocoon for now
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:51pm On Feb 20
Nice
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by APCHaram: 7:52pm On Feb 20
fulaniHERDSman:
Is Emballment allowed in Islam?
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by modath(f): 7:53pm On Feb 20
No comment...
Cc Omenkalives .. Ngeneukwenu ... Pls i need baby boy, Beta bomb (Pun intended) don't be coming to drop some home made IEDs ooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:54pm On Feb 20
Chai!!!!
I foresee many deaths in the camp of WailerPobs tonight!
While they were jerking off over Fayose and Wike meeting some other group of confused governors, Sheriff, the chess Grand Master, was meeting Jonathan, aka Chuku Abuko Abiama, aka Ipob god.
Ipob, what yall have to say about these wonderful pictures.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 7:55pm On Feb 20
fulaniHERDSman:
Jonathan is a member of the authentic faction of PDP, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction. While Fayose and other clowns were making meaningless noise at Ekiti governors lodge, the authentic chairman was meeting with the national leader of the party. Fayose and Wike will soon realise that Sheriff is the big boss.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:55pm On Feb 20
Ipob would be in a state of coma right now. I can see them bleeding all over Uganda- carcases of broken hearts everywhere!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:55pm On Feb 20
modath:Wuket woman. Make i quick mix my TNT.
Why are OsuPobians avoiding this thread like molten steel?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by CliffordOrji: 7:56pm On Feb 20
.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 7:57pm On Feb 20
If you believe this old pix was taken today then you can believe that buhari is capable of putting an end to the current recession
5 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by modath(f): 7:57pm On Feb 20
seunmsg:
This is the kind of pic that cause this.
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by Rolings: 7:59pm On Feb 20
Is this an endorsement by GEJ of Ali Modu Sheriff?
GEJ was absent at the stakeholders meeting by the Makarfi faction at ekiti house.
This is going to be interesting. Just the right condition for people to start crossing enmasse to A PC citing problem in the party
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by sdindan: 8:04pm On Feb 20
seunmsg:
Feeding bottle reasoning.
Grow up .
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by NeedGiftcards(m): 8:05pm On Feb 20
OK.
OK.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 8:08pm On Feb 20
sdindan:
Tell Fayose and Wike to grow up and stop playing feeding bottle politics.
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by ufuosman: 8:10pm On Feb 20
is like sheriff really want peace
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by momentarylapse: 8:10pm On Feb 20
Fayose and wike go dey highly pained right now!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by sdindan: 8:13pm On Feb 20
seunmsg:
Okay boy, I will send ur msg across.
Go and suck nyt breasst.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 8:13pm On Feb 20
omenkaLives:
Fixed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:14pm On Feb 20
Undisputed chairman
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by jarkbauer: 8:17pm On Feb 20
GEJ looks drunk
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by iambijo(m): 8:23pm On Feb 20
The Jackal
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by Geniro: 8:23pm On Feb 20
Shameless rejoicing APC maggots everywhere. LOL
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:25pm On Feb 20
an elder remains an elder
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 8:30pm On Feb 20
Observing this PDP's dance of shame. It's only in this country that it's a must to lead people. If those you want to serve or represent says that they don't want you, you no go rest?
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by omaguibu(m): 8:37pm On Feb 20
President Jonathan should do well to reconcile the warring factions. I know he is still given them time to flex their muscles.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by Annie939(f): 8:48pm On Feb 20
blood suckers
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by koma1(m): 8:52pm On Feb 20
omaguibu:Jonathan lacks the political sagacity to do that. even when he was in power he couldn't do it. Pdp needs people like obj, tinubu etc to bring it back to life
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by ekpeye(m): 9:01pm On Feb 20
sdindan:Tell your wike and Fayose to grow up
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Jonathan (Photos) by djlawex02(m): 9:43pm On Feb 20
h
