|Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Newshelm: 7:07pm
Today in Bayelsa State, The common sense senator, Ben Murray-Bruce paid a courtesy call to the true face of democracy in Africa - former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 7:09pm
A Great man!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by nero2face: 7:10pm
Old age is already loading... Enjoy ur peace of mind dear, some people are having sleepless nights
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by usba: 7:10pm
Seen, is it only me seeing this instead
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by bugidon(m): 7:12pm
A true democratic man
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by chimerase2: 7:12pm
Goody is getting old
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by dynicks(m): 7:13pm
Able man of peace...
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:13pm
All what I can see in the picture is , a former president who is a dullard in any aspects of good governance, and a serving senator who is also a dullard in the senate.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by priiince(m): 7:14pm
Like iif you think the guy above me needs to chill
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:17pm
is that Father christmas April Jonathan sick... he looks sick.... abi karma is getting hold of him so fast?
abeg who get time for yellow pawpaw and father christmas?
swerve!
Drabeey wasn't HERE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by pauljumbo: 7:21pm
I love great men they are always simple
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Oma307: 7:26pm
yarimo:he is still better than the incumbent president. sentiment apart
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by terrytileo: 7:37pm
Jonathan is not looking like a former leader of the most populous country on earth
U want him to wear shoe and suit in his own house
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by id4sho(m): 7:37pm
GEJ wearing Hausa clothes since time immemorial.
I know developers won't like this.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Caliph69: 7:37pm
yarimo:Your current president is better...obviously.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 7:37pm
I don't know why I hate GEJ. He looks too dull to be a leader. He doesn't even inspire me as a leader. He also look too weak, too 'mumuish', he doesn't have the confidence and charisma of a leader.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:37pm
yarimo:
At least they have certificates to show for their 'dullness'
No one can say the same about the haggard old dinosaur we are currently saddled with....
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Pharaoh001(f): 7:38pm
e be lyk say GEJ uses chacoal to rub face
who else have seen what I saw
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:38pm
BUHARI NIGHTMARE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by millionboi2: 7:39pm
Once
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by afbstrategies: 7:39pm
Correct Man
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by TheAngry1: 7:39pm
The tiles look dirty and GEJ looks like he just got off a bottle of shekpe ...I won't say more than that. Haters will come for me...back to sender in advance
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by omonnakoda: 7:39pm
chimerase2:you are too but you don't know
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 7:39pm
oLD sOLDIER NEVER dIES!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 7:40pm
..
from insider reports, information reaching us is that buhari beg 7 loyal northern governors to support any candidate he endears among them.
there is already plans that el-rufai is the preferred choice. and for a running mates due to the fact that APC is not popular in the south south, Amechi has been removed from the VP list,
Now there is plan to look south west for a VP and must be christian pastor to be able to get christian votes. reasons why el-rufai visited bakare.
more details coming soon as things unfold or changes.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by mannobi(m): 7:40pm
I
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ifyan(m): 7:40pm
Bubu,BMC Zombies and APC tormentor
U can add yours
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ednut1(m): 7:40pm
If only GEJ won amcon for no take over silverbird
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 7:40pm
oga jona... ex shugabankasa
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:41pm
priiince:Chill or go hang himself?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by BLSYNG: 7:41pm
He was never near outstanding but, at least, he has listening ears. In all his weaknesses, he was always trying to be better and to please the masses especially his detractors. When he beat us, he allowed us to cry, but the present one beats us and still represses our feelings. Then, activists found their voices with unlimited ululation, but now, they have been reduced to only dump onlookers.
