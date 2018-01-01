₦airaland Forum

Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Newshelm: 7:07pm
Today in Bayelsa State, The common sense senator, Ben Murray-Bruce‏ paid a courtesy call to the true face of democracy in Africa - former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.


Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 7:09pm
A Great man!

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by nero2face: 7:10pm
Old age is already loading... Enjoy ur peace of mind dear, some people are having sleepless nights

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by usba: 7:10pm
Seen, is it only me seeing this instead

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by bugidon(m): 7:12pm
A true democratic man

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by chimerase2: 7:12pm
Goody is getting old

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by dynicks(m): 7:13pm
Able man of peace...

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:13pm
All what I can see in the picture is , a former president who is a dullard in any aspects of good governance, and a serving senator who is also a dullard in the senate. undecided embarassed

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by priiince(m): 7:14pm
Like iif you think the guy above me needs to chill cheesy

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 7:17pm
is that Father christmas April Jonathan sick... he looks sick.... abi karma is getting hold of him so fast?


abeg who get time for yellow pawpaw and father christmas?


swerve!





Drabeey wasn't HERE

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by pauljumbo: 7:21pm
I love great men they are always simple

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Oma307: 7:26pm
yarimo:
All what I can see in the picture is , a former president who is a dullard in any aspects of good governance, and a serving senator who is also a dullard in the senate. undecided embarassed
he is still better than the incumbent president. sentiment apart

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by terrytileo: 7:37pm
Jonathan is not looking like a former leader of the most populous country on earth


U want him to wear shoe and suit in his own house


Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by id4sho(m): 7:37pm
GEJ wearing Hausa clothes since time immemorial.
I know developers won't like this.

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Caliph69: 7:37pm
yarimo:
All what I can see in the picture is , a former president who is a dullard in any aspects of good governance, and a serving senator who is also a dullard in the senate. undecided embarassed
Your current president is better...obviously.

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 7:37pm
I don't know why I hate GEJ. He looks too dull to be a leader. He doesn't even inspire me as a leader. He also look too weak, too 'mumuish', he doesn't have the confidence and charisma of a leader.

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:37pm
yarimo:
All what I can see in the picture is , a former president who is a dullard in any aspects of good governance, and a serving senator who is also a dullard in the senate. undecided embarassed

At least they have certificates to show for their 'dullness'

No one can say the same about the haggard old dinosaur we are currently saddled with....

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Pharaoh001(f): 7:38pm
e be lyk say GEJ uses chacoal to rub face sad
who else have seen what I saw

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:38pm
BUHARI NIGHTMARE grin cheesy grin

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by millionboi2: 7:39pm
Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by afbstrategies: 7:39pm
Correct Man cheesy

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by TheAngry1: 7:39pm
The tiles look dirty and GEJ looks like he just got off a bottle of shekpe grin grin...I won't say more than that. Haters will come for me...back to sender in advance grin grin grin

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by omonnakoda: 7:39pm
chimerase2:
Goody is getting old
you are too but you don't know

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 7:39pm
oLD sOLDIER NEVER dIES!

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 7:40pm
from insider reports, information reaching us is that buhari beg 7 loyal northern governors to support any candidate he endears among them.

there is already plans that el-rufai is the preferred choice. and for a running mates due to the fact that APC is not popular in the south south, Amechi has been removed from the VP list,

Now there is plan to look south west for a VP and must be christian pastor to be able to get christian votes. reasons why el-rufai visited bakare.

more details coming soon as things unfold or changes.

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by mannobi(m): 7:40pm
Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ifyan(m): 7:40pm
Bubu,BMC Zombies and APC tormentor

U can add yours

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by ednut1(m): 7:40pm
grin If only GEJ won amcon for no take over silverbird
Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 7:40pm
oga jona... ex shugabankasa
Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:41pm
priiince:
Like iif you think the guy above me needs to chill cheesy
Chill or go hang himself? undecided

Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Visits Goodluck Jonathan (Photos) by BLSYNG: 7:41pm
He was never near outstanding but, at least, he has listening ears. In all his weaknesses, he was always trying to be better and to please the masses especially his detractors. When he beat us, he allowed us to cry, but the present one beats us and still represses our feelings. Then, activists found their voices with unlimited ululation, but now, they have been reduced to only dump onlookers.

