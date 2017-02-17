₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by auntysimbiat(f): 8:05pm
Blogger Olaniyan Tosin [ NL oatzeal ] of Nairanaijanews married his sweetheart, Ayobami Babade now Olaniyan last weekend ...
Here are some photos from the Registry, traditional engagement , church and Reception .
Congrats to the Couple...
See his proposal thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3331948/blogger-olaniyan-tosin-proposes-lover
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by auntysimbiat(f): 8:05pm
BRIDAL SHOWER THREAD HERE >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3501467/bridal-shower-bloggers-babe
See More Wedding Photos below :
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by auntysimbiat(f): 8:06pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by ufuosman: 8:13pm
HML
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by EKITI001: 8:16pm
HML @ oatzeal ..God bless your new home boss
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:26pm
HML
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by dollyjoy(f): 8:39pm
Woaw, so that fine guy is officially off the market.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by scrapNG: 8:46pm
fine NL couple ... HML .. cc lalasticlala seun
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by kajsa08(f): 9:16pm
beautiful lady.
simple makes it easy.
HML
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by kabawa: 9:17pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Noblesoul123: 9:17pm
I wish them a blessed union
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by obontami: 9:17pm
The thing na make the guy go pack the girl legs.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by kamez(m): 9:17pm
HML...
that kiss though.. the babe should cool down na.. the bobo is not running away
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Naomi222: 9:18pm
HML to them jah bless your home
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Aderola15(f): 9:18pm
Fine bobo and cute girlie
HML. Wifey must be a CAC member
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by DozieInc(m): 9:18pm
Congrats. HML
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by mokoshalb(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by MrExpensive: 9:18pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by chomytex(f): 9:18pm
cute couple. Hml.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by tohpahz(f): 9:19pm
The guy looks invested in the kiss.. Nd see that vein on the lady's neck..
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:20pm
Fine boy!
Congrats name sake
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by 0b10010011: 9:21pm
Kissing is very good for the body!
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by asatemple(f): 9:21pm
The bride's make-up looks simple and very nice. Happy married life
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by hilaomo(m): 9:21pm
mfm/deeper life/
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Jiang: 9:22pm
Sigh.....the bachelors club just lost another member
Happy married life
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by jayriginal: 9:22pm
Proof you don't need to paint a bride in all the colors of the rainbow for her to shine.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by VickyRotex(f): 9:22pm
Congratulations to them. God Bless their Home.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by adadike281(f): 9:22pm
Beautiful couple, happy married life, may God bless your union. By the grace of Chineke, 2017 no go pass me by.
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Juliaann(f): 9:22pm
Congrats op
And am here still looking for a husband,let my husband locate me please Lord
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by Jacksparr0w127: 9:22pm
That kiss tho
Congratulations!!
|Re: Nairalander And Blogger Olaniyan Tosin's Wedding In Pictures by aflyingbird(f): 9:23pm
You two look so much alike! Congrats anyway, hml.
