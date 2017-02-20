₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,095 members, 3,376,469 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ambrose Alli University On Fire (15618 Views)
Transcorp Power Partners With Covenant University On Solar Energy / Ambrose Alli University Students Protest Hike In Fees, Storm Oba's Palace (Pics) / ✿ Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma (AAU) 2016/2017 Aspirants Thread. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambrose Alli University On Fire by information1: 8:22pm
As seen this evening on Facebook, a user identified as Emmanuel osunde took to his timeline and post this..
"AAU ON FIRE AGAIN
currently the school is in a state of confusion as student stage another protest"
https://informationengine.wordpress.com/2017/02/20/ambrose-alli-university-on-fire/
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by NextGovernor(m): 8:47pm
Oshiomole killed this school AAU. Nothing to write home about.
2 Likes
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by darlenese(f): 8:47pm
Olodo be like ...
Let every thing burn , including our GPA , so that everybody can start all over
41 Likes
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by sleeknick(m): 8:47pm
I'm bringing water...
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Dosmay(m): 8:47pm
LORD help o
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by veekid(m): 8:47pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:47pm
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Category1: 8:47pm
Is that a university or a public toilet?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by zanebaddo(m): 8:47pm
.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Category1: 8:47pm
Cv
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by OreoPaschal(m): 8:47pm
This era is really inn for protest. I hope no valuables were lost??
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by obitee69(m): 8:47pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Richy4(m): 8:47pm
why would they set the bungalow on fire?...The structures in this uni is simply world class.
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Donbigi2(m): 8:47pm
Turn by turn lol
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by kunlexyfred(m): 8:47pm
Q
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by ugohemma: 8:47pm
Everywhere fire..
God help us
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by dionysus7: 8:47pm
sheh its just that building you're shouting ambrose alli University on fire...all these nairaland ops need to back to school
2 Likes
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by xavieree(f): 8:48pm
lookz like FTC.....oooh....nt really. how do u guyz even do dis, jus a min later!!! hopes dashed
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by 0b10010011: 8:48pm
Sango o!
Sango Olukoso
Akata yeri yeri
Arabambi Oko Oya
Alaafin, ekun bu, a sa
Eleyinju ogunna
Olukoso lalu
Ina l'oju Ina l'enu
A ri igba ota, sete
O fi alapa segun ota re
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by darlenese(f): 8:48pm
Olodo be like , let all our GPA born, make everybody start all over
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Jeffrey12(m): 8:48pm
see students stand dey take pictures, instead of bringing water
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by jonnpedro: 8:49pm
There was a country, what a country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Thelmerh(f): 8:49pm
this people should allow me collect my result first now
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by bankole200(m): 8:49pm
Look like my former secondary school.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Rajy00(m): 8:49pm
instead of them to get water... they are busy snaping...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by Shanghai80(m): 8:49pm
Fire fire every were!
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by JaypeeAnics(m): 8:50pm
Choas everywhere when we have a acting president acting chief judge acting efcc chairman ....acting economy.... very soon Nigerians will all turn to Acting citizen's.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by saenthossy(m): 8:50pm
every institution sims to b on fire dis dayzz sha
1 Like
|Re: Ambrose Alli University On Fire by jidxin(m): 8:50pm
btw is dat a school or a poultry house? dat place is not worthy to be called a sch at all
University Of Abuja Latest News. / IMT And College Of Education Enugu Shut Down As NLC Strike Enters Day 3 In Enugu / Auchipoly 2015/2016 Post Utme Result/admission Is O
Viewing this topic: CutieAmicable, Atigba(m), no1madman(m), hopey8088(m), Donbraye(m), benueguy(m), Samuelakoji(m), adimsmt, Collinzo4chizi, mrmaze(m), paulasca4real(m), mcbertin, Charlesprince1(m), fotadmowmend(m), Emmixy02, BodePolScience, poshestmina(f), zihotu, Demola66(m), StephenJobs, sotall(m), Zzyco, 2shur, Champella(m), debonairprinx(m), Ponbolkay(m), warreng16(m), lofty900(m), edibless0(m), AbuadStudent(m), ellisonbuffet22(m), alarmednigerian, gbemisawlar, Cindino20(m), Sammypedro18(m), nansasin(m), Lilibeth914(f), CliffordOrji, Saturdency(m), kenboss, Richy4(m), piax(m), jr3, Kexcellency, godwinony(m), Lord3point5, PastorOsas, Yonce, walegoldkkk, Temptee101(m), gentyolu(m), 1realBobby(m), bossvinqualad25(m), omobash21(f), MOSTEC(m), teebaxy(m), chii8(f), bjcuntis(m), krasican(m), hemartins(m), Graciouscharis, GreatEngineer(m), topearos(m), luckihy, ayhorpharms, smark61, bakkunm, horlanray(m), Chekwube91, Eeeeeshab(f), K9Uneet(m), princemi(m), Rajym(m), superfemo(m), cc77(m), meglith(m), overall90, dobiee(f), Lawlahdey(f), jyark and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11