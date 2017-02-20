Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ambrose Alli University On Fire (15618 Views)

"AAU ON FIRE AGAIN

currently the school is in a state of confusion as student stage another protest"



Oshiomole killed this school AAU. Nothing to write home about. 2 Likes







Let every thing burn , including our GPA , so that everybody can start all over Olodo be like ...Let every thing burn , including our GPA, so that everybody can start all over 41 Likes

I'm bringing water... I'm bringing water...

LORD help o

Buhari sef 1 Like

Is that a university or a public toilet? 24 Likes 1 Share

This era is really inn for protest. I hope no valuables were lost??

why would they set the bungalow on fire?...The structures in this uni is simply world class. 1 Like

Turn by turn lol

Everywhere fire..

God help us

sheh its just that building you're shouting ambrose alli University on fire...all these nairaland ops need to back to school 2 Likes

lookz like FTC.....oooh....nt really. how do u guyz even do dis, jus a min later!!! hopes dashed

Sango o!





Sango Olukoso

Akata yeri yeri

Arabambi Oko Oya

Alaafin, ekun bu, a sa

Eleyinju ogunna

Olukoso lalu

Ina l'oju Ina l'enu

A ri igba ota, sete

O fi alapa segun ota re 4 Likes 1 Share

Olodo be like , let all our GPA born, make everybody start all over 1 Like 1 Share

see students stand dey take pictures, instead of bringing water 1 Like

There was a country, what a country 1 Like 1 Share

this people should allow me collect my result first now 1 Like

Look like my former secondary school.

instead of them to get water... they are busy snaping... 2 Likes 1 Share

Fire fire every were!

Choas everywhere when we have a acting president acting chief judge acting efcc chairman ....acting economy.... very soon Nigerians will all turn to Acting citizen's. 1 Like 1 Share

every institution sims to b on fire dis dayzz sha 1 Like