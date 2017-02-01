₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by eyesoflagos: 5:49am
I REGRET SUPPORTING SHERIFF… IT’S ONE OF MY WORST POLITICAL DECISIONS - WIKE
Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has said his support of Ali-Modu Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions he’s ever made.
Wike and Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, had backed Sheriff to emerge as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before their relationship went awry and a leadership battle began.
This degenerated into series of lawsuits that culminated in the recent affirmation of Sheriff as PDP chairman by an appeal court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Reacting to the development during an interview on Sunday Politics which aired on Channels Television, Wike said he regrets bringing Sheriff into the fold of PDP.
Wike noted that the PDP will file for a stay of execution on the appeal court’s decision, adding that afterwards, an appeal will be filed at the supreme court.
The governor said he was shocked by the ruling and maintained that Sheriff had no good intention for the opposition party.
He said, “I do believe that even in life, even as human beings, there are times for setbacks, and challenges. What has happened to us is a temporary setback.
“I will not support anything that has to do with Sheriff. I know that he doesn’t mean well for the party.
“He’s a mole in the party. His antecedents tell you that there are people behind who are not members of the party, who do not want PDP to exist.
“I’m not new in this game. Even the characters around him, they don’t augur well for the party.
“That is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever taken. In life, when you take a decision and you realise that you made a mistake. In that decision you made, there is nothing stopping you from saying, ‘I’ve made a mistake, I think we can correct it’.
“Frankly, I have never regretted any decision I’ve taken than this decision. Politically, we have seen his conduct. It has shown that he does not mean well for the party. It will be difficult for me to work with him. That is clear. I don’t have that confidence that he can lead the party.”
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by unclezuma: 5:51am
Too little too late.
APC and PDP are still the same to me...same people different alphabets so I'm going to sit here and watch them deceive the Gullibles...
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by odiereke(m): 5:53am
The choice is his own.
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Jeffboi(m): 5:54am
Mistakes are meant to happened,
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Opakan2: 5:59am
Self centered moro.n..
so you expect Sheriff to just keep mute after using him. The stupid WIke can't take half of what Sheriff is tolerating
Same thing Oyegun and "no voters card" aboki.s wanted to try with Tinubu who floated and funded APC.
Ingrates like these ones makes you think twice bfor helping or showing love to people
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:03am
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by orisa37: 6:04am
Your Sins are forgiven.
Don't go The way of Amaechi.
Go good. God is watching you and Fayiose.
God knows that you and your wife are first class lawyers and will not allow arguments to tear your family apart.
He is coming back!!!
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by omenkaLives: 6:09am
I thought FFK and his online rats said APC is responsible for the mess being witnessed by PDP. I believe APC prevailed upon the likes of Wike to throw their weight behind PDP.
PDP is simply going through the last days of the terminal illness she contracted upon her loss of Aso Rock.
Nothing can save her now
RIP Peoples Democracy Party.
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by drkay(m): 6:12am
Sheriff didn't mean well for the party but none of them meant well for Nigerians.
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Elnino4ladies: 6:17am
Lol
I Stand with sheriff
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by mzirawo: 6:24am
sheriff our man
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by tunderay(m): 6:26am
Now this is a big message to PDP E- rats, FFK, IPOBS, and the wailers in general.
Wike and Fayose sold Sheriff to the PDP because of their own selfish ambition. So stop blaming APC or Buhari for the imminent death of PDP.
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by poshestmina(f): 6:27am
Wike my gomina
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Blaqsuqar: 6:32am
drkay:2 bottles of orijin 4dis man
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by djlawex02(m): 6:34am
E pain am no be small. but wait, Sheriff been the party chairman is not good for this country, because there won't be stiff opposition from him and that's what APC is trying to do.
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by voiceoftheupcom: 6:41am
sheriff all the way
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by faaz24: 6:43am
Thug pass thug sha !
Kukute ose mi, eni tomi kukute arae lomi...SAS is a kukute oriate.
But what manner of people support the likes of Wike, FFK, Fayose and even SAS .
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by voiceoftheupcom: 6:50am
correct lol
faaz24:
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Omagago(m): 6:54am
You never see chin chon chun. Odee
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by momentarylapse: 7:00am
Then you can as well go and sip on some chilled otapiapia to cure your pain you _twat!
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by omogin(f): 7:16am
You were warned but ur sabi sabi no let you see road. Now the fulanis have effectively caged opposition to buhari
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by vedaxcool(m): 7:25am
Ok in wailing zombies voice. .. it was PMB that instructed wike to bring Sheriff to PDP
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by BlacSmit: 8:43am
Trouble in the jungle. PDP can't even rule itself anymore
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Drsheddy(m): 8:58am
E concerns you and the other Afonja Fayose
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Giftedanoit(f): 8:58am
We know what is good for us. I support sherrif to the fullest
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:58am
You're yet to make your worst political decision
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by olajay86(m): 8:59am
Not too late dear governorrrrrrrr
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by inourcare: 8:59am
Congratulations!
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by nNEOo(m): 8:59am
Wike go n repair your village it is your worst political decision
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by bedspread: 8:59am
HAVING SHERIFF AS PDP IS JUST SAYING WE HAVE NO OPPOSITION PARTY!
THE BEST THING IS TO DELETE THAT NAME PDP FROM EXISTENCE AND TO FORM ANOTHER NAME
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by ayusco85(m): 8:59am
Medicine after death
|Re: I Regret Supporting Sheriff… It’s One Of My Worst Political Decisions - Wike by Goldenheart(m): 9:00am
How did we get into this...
