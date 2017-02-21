₦airaland Forum

Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:31pm
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to declare Senator Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.

Details later…


http://punchng.com/defection-sack-uba-24hrs-senate-pdp-caucus-tells-saraki/

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OsusuMustFlow(f): 12:33pm
better

1 Like

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Young03: 12:33pm
Never
joshua dariye did same
was he sack?

1 Like

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by helinues: 12:34pm
Zacharia ni
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:35pm
grin According to sarrki,' he has washed his robe white, hes now a saint'. grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by adadike281(f): 12:35pm
ubah of all people? what has he ever done for his constituency? he is better of with people of likes mind,

2 Likes

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by stephnie1(f): 12:35pm
yeye people
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:36pm
So we now have two APC senators in Southeast

2 Likes

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:36pm
Young03:
Never

joshua dariye did same

was he sack?

you mind those guys.

Tambwawa did same

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:43pm
Comedians! grin grin grin


Sack Ko! Sack Ni!

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by tunderay(m): 12:46pm
Too many jesters in the Nigeria's political sphere , especially the PDP, a party that is approaching her end. Senator Uba have the constitutional backing for his defection. It is audible to the deaf and visible to the blind that PDP is divided into groups now, so why the call for vacant declaration of seat by Akpabio? Or are they not in this country when Senator Koro , Senator Ogunlewe, Hon Tambuwal, Senator Dariye and Senator Saraki himself decamped? what happened, nothing.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SweetLove0(f): 12:47pm
comedians everywhere grin

1 Like

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OnankpaBa(m): 12:48pm
grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OnankpaBa(m): 12:49pm
adadike281:
ubah of all people? what has he ever done for his constituency? he is better of with people of likes mind,

e pain you wella grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by seunmsg(m): 12:52pm

The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday

Truly, Uba should be removed as the chairman of the public accounts committe. That position should be occupied by an opposition senator and not a member of the ruling party. However, the call for his sack from the senate is just a joke taken too far.
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:56pm
He has to step down from the Public Account Chairman Committee
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:57pm
TonyeBarcanista:
He has to step down from the Public Account Chairman Committee

bros, did Tambwawa step down?

1 Like

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by seunmsg(m): 1:00pm
DONSMITH123:


bros, did Tambwawa step down?

He should step down in the interest of accountability. The ruling party cannot check itself. We should not set a bad precedent because of politics.
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 1:01pm
seunmsg:


He should step down in the interest of accountability. The ruling party cannot check itself. We should not set a bad precedent because of politics.

hmmmm.

Saraki is their boy anyway. Are we saying Saraki is now working against the guys that single handedly gave him SP?
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by nairalandfreak: 1:25pm
Saka
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by auntysimbiat(f): 1:25pm
Hmmm
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by darfay: 1:25pm
Pdp a house divided against itself
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:26pm
grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:26pm
grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by omenkaLives: 1:26pm
Hahaha.

Dreamers. cheesy

The tin pain dem reach marrow! cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:27pm
cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SuperBlack: 1:27pm
Even as their father is seriously sick, they are still joining the dead party.
Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by officialJP: 1:27pm
Apc change grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by omenkaLives: 1:28pm
Lasskeey:
grin
These ya pictures always give me joy! grin grin

Add this one to your collection. grin

1 Like

Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by sakalisis(m): 1:28pm
Lol

1 Like

