Leke Baiyewu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to declare Senator Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.



The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.



Details later…





http://punchng.com/defection-sack-uba-24hrs-senate-pdp-caucus-tells-saraki/



joshua dariye did same

was he sack?

According to sarrki,' he has washed his robe white, hes now a saint'.

ubah of all people? what has he ever done for his constituency? he is better of with people of likes mind,

So we now have two APC senators in Southeast

Tambwawa did same

Sack Ko! Sack Ni!

Too many jesters in the Nigeria's political sphere , especially the PDP, a party that is approaching her end. Senator Uba have the constitutional backing for his defection. It is audible to the deaf and visible to the blind that PDP is divided into groups now, so why the call for vacant declaration of seat by Akpabio? Or are they not in this country when Senator Koro , Senator Ogunlewe, Hon Tambuwal, Senator Dariye and Senator Saraki himself decamped? what happened, nothing.

ubah of all people? what has he ever done for his constituency? he is better of with people of likes mind,

The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday

Truly, Uba should be removed as the chairman of the public accounts committe. That position should be occupied by an opposition senator and not a member of the ruling party. However, the call for his sack from the senate is just a joke taken too far.

He has to step down from the Public Account Chairman Committee

He has to step down from the Public Account Chairman Committee

bros, did Tambwawa step down?

bros, did Tambwawa step down?

He should step down in the interest of accountability. The ruling party cannot check itself. We should not set a bad precedent because of politics.

He should step down in the interest of accountability. The ruling party cannot check itself. We should not set a bad precedent because of politics.

Saraki is their boy anyway. Are we saying Saraki is now working against the guys that single handedly gave him SP?

Pdp a house divided against itself

Dreamers. The tin pain dem reach marrow!

Even as their father is seriously sick, they are still joining the dead party.

Apc change

These ya pictures always give me joy!



Add this one to your collection.