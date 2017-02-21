₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,655 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki (3036 Views)
Senate: PDP May Field Ekweremadu As Saraki’s Replacement / Metuh, Fayose Attend PDP Caucus Meeting / Udoedehe: Akpabio Gave Us N3m “transport Money” Each After PDP Caucus Meetings (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:31pm
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate on Tuesday asked President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to declare Senator Andy Uba’s seat vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.
The Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the demand on behalf of the caucus in the day’s plenary, also called Uba’s removal as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts by Wednesday.
Details later…
http://punchng.com/defection-sack-uba-24hrs-senate-pdp-caucus-tells-saraki/
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OsusuMustFlow(f): 12:33pm
better
1 Like
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Young03: 12:33pm
Never
joshua dariye did same
was he sack?
1 Like
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by helinues: 12:34pm
Zacharia ni
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:35pm
According to sarrki,' he has washed his robe white, hes now a saint'.
3 Likes
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by adadike281(f): 12:35pm
ubah of all people? what has he ever done for his constituency? he is better of with people of likes mind,
2 Likes
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by stephnie1(f): 12:35pm
yeye people
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:36pm
So we now have two APC senators in Southeast
2 Likes
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:36pm
Young03:
you mind those guys.
Tambwawa did same
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:43pm
Comedians!
Sack Ko! Sack Ni!
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by tunderay(m): 12:46pm
Too many jesters in the Nigeria's political sphere , especially the PDP, a party that is approaching her end. Senator Uba have the constitutional backing for his defection. It is audible to the deaf and visible to the blind that PDP is divided into groups now, so why the call for vacant declaration of seat by Akpabio? Or are they not in this country when Senator Koro , Senator Ogunlewe, Hon Tambuwal, Senator Dariye and Senator Saraki himself decamped? what happened, nothing.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SweetLove0(f): 12:47pm
comedians everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OnankpaBa(m): 12:48pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by OnankpaBa(m): 12:49pm
adadike281:
e pain you wella
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by seunmsg(m): 12:52pm
Truly, Uba should be removed as the chairman of the public accounts committe. That position should be occupied by an opposition senator and not a member of the ruling party. However, the call for his sack from the senate is just a joke taken too far.
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:56pm
He has to step down from the Public Account Chairman Committee
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 12:57pm
TonyeBarcanista:
bros, did Tambwawa step down?
1 Like
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by seunmsg(m): 1:00pm
DONSMITH123:
He should step down in the interest of accountability. The ruling party cannot check itself. We should not set a bad precedent because of politics.
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by DONSMITH123(m): 1:01pm
seunmsg:
hmmmm.
Saraki is their boy anyway. Are we saying Saraki is now working against the guys that single handedly gave him SP?
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by nairalandfreak: 1:25pm
Saka
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by auntysimbiat(f): 1:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by darfay: 1:25pm
Pdp a house divided against itself
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:26pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:26pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by omenkaLives: 1:26pm
Hahaha.
Dreamers.
The tin pain dem reach marrow!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by Lasskeey: 1:27pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by SuperBlack: 1:27pm
Even as their father is seriously sick, they are still joining the dead party.
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by officialJP: 1:27pm
Apc change
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by omenkaLives: 1:28pm
Lasskeey:These ya pictures always give me joy!
Add this one to your collection.
1 Like
|Re: Defection To APC: Sack Andy Uba In 24 Hours, Senate PDP Caucus Tells Saraki by sakalisis(m): 1:28pm
Lol
1 Like
The Bomb Blast Attacks Found By Fbi / Nnpc Indpendent Marketing Licence For Sale / “We Have President Jonathan Within Range” – Boko Haram Leader
Viewing this topic: Ushafaiza(m), Ceema1(f), TASZIE(m), princely83(m), sammy550, oxygen247(m), enoumoh, citygarden(m), boogiedown247, basking4me, coolguru, goooze(m), wawappl, blaise00700, focus7, coolcharm(m), Nigeriatraining, EWAagoyin(m), amadgreat, aminho(m), abayoy2k(m), Kobicove(m), surestsam(m), Charlescobi(m), kropotkin11, Maxiyke, Escalze(m), pearly1, dante12412(m), DonMilano(m), nitation(m), kasheemawo(m), liongirl, vingeophysicist(m), frankgreat(m), aby1976(m), GentleNaaz(m), Ajmuluq, Cherez and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11