The congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party say they are outraged by the insults allegedly hauled on the Yoruba by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.



They said they took a strong exemption to Wike’s comment that the Yoruba are inconsequential and have no practical political importance in the PDP.



According to them, Wike also described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a failure.



The group lamented that Wike’s comment was a reflection of how much the Yoruba in the PDP had been “pushed to the edge of the cliff” and relegated in the opposition party’s scheme of things.



The group said the Yoruba in the PDP had been cheated by the failure to elect a Yoruba man as the national chairman of the PDP.



This was contained in a statement titled, “The Yoruba people: Time for reflection,” made available to our correspondent on Wednesday.



“Our leaders are being mocked. Our symbols of truth and sincerity are now being derided, snubbed, treated with contempt and disowned.



“The irreverent, scandalous, arrogant and most myopic statement of the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, is the crowning of all insults upon our people.



“Wike, in his most arrogant and selfish swagger, openly derided our people as being inconsequential and of no practical political importance in the PDP.



“This is rather scandalous and very benighted. He even insulted our former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as a failure. This is an aberration.



“We at the Congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the PDP fold are outraged, angry, disappointed, very sad and sickened about this very primitive utterance of Governor Wike.



“We demand an immediate and full apology from Mr. Wike for his gutter language against our people,” the group said in the statement signed by its chairman, Dayo Ogunjebe.



Ogunjebe said the Yoruba did not deserve to be unfairly treated in the PDP, having “worked assiduously for the growth and development of the PDP.”



He said, “In both financial and moral terms, the Yoruba people have been selfless, making tremendous sacrifices. (They have been) consistent and devoted to the growth of our party.



"But we have been cheated. We have been maligned. The chairmanship position that rightly belongs to us has been taken away. It has been sold to the highest bidder.

sold to the highest bidder.



“Let Wike and the Yoruba betrayers at home know that we will never play the role of a second fiddle to anyone. We are proud of our heritage. We are proud of our achievements across this nation. We do respect the feelings and the tradition of other people. Surely, we will never sit idle while anyone attacks the collective interest of the Yoruba race.”



The group insisted that Wike must apologise for “his indecent statement.”



It argued that with the failure to give the PDP National Chairman’s position to a Yoruba man, the opposition party had “slowly dwindled into a regional party with Wike swaggering like an overlord.”

Nigeria politics is very expensive that's why most election are won by the party that spend most which make them to borrow me to win the election by all means and later end up using state allocation to settle gbese|godfather. At the end of the tenure no meaningful achievement.



naija politics is for the highest bidder.



If you no get money hide your face. 3 Likes 1 Share

lol @ congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party. Who dash you?





What are you doing inside PDP to start with.





Useless people. 11 Likes





They don't need our votes



We wl surely support pmb/osibanjo ticket come 2019







this one sweek me wella this one sweek me wella 2 Likes





Who get garri abeg? PDP no go kill me with laugh.Who get garri abeg?

All they can do is talk without any action. One of them will surely go back to wike. 9 Likes

oloripelebe2:





Make flatinooos wail till eternity 2 Likes

hahahah. So FFK will write something about this.

Take FFK

FAYOSE



TAKE ABATI out of PDP THEY WILL HAVE NO VOICE

lalasticlala

...tribal politics isn't good. 1 Like

Same old politicians ! 1 Like

We taking over... 1 Like

The HEAD and the new face of the NEW and IMPROVED PDP.











. 3 Likes

Well, the PDP was warned.



All this could have been avoided 2 Likes

I pray PDP survive under him I pray PDP survive under him

I thought Yorubas don't care about PDP?



I thought they said they are sophisticated?



Wike just thought the Yorubas politics 101.





How much have Yorubas contributed to the survival of PDP?



How much are the willing to contribute to the progress of and for the future of PDP?



Will they not sale out PDP again to APC come 2019. 6 Likes 1 Share

With this i think every yoruba



should intensify support for





APC/ Buhari and osinbajo.





Leave PDP for wike and SE lets see



what they can do with it.



Buhari and Osinbajo till 2023 4 Likes

PDP kill your selves

Ogun kill all of una

Let them go and sit down. Afonjas always known for noise making and empty threat. Toothless bulldogs.

Wike gave gave the Oduduwa Nation a technical knock out

DONSMITH123:



Oladimeji Ramon





http://punchng.com/yoruba-pdp-caucus-attacks-wike-over-obasanjo-comment/ yorubads is dead in pdp .....

They should remain in apcshit.

That's if the almajiris will give them that chance at all. yorubads is dead in pdp .....They should remain in apcshit.That's if the almajiris will give them that chance at all.

You don't represent Yorubas, cos we are not for pdp so pdp is inconsequential in South west. So if he says that, you deserve it. We yorubas do not care.

If Wike truly said that then he is a fool ..The Yorubas are glue for a resounding electoral presidential victory but he is right Obasanjo is a failure