Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo

Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
Oladimeji Ramon

The congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party say they are outraged by the insults allegedly hauled on the Yoruba by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

They said they took a strong exemption to Wike’s comment that the Yoruba are inconsequential and have no practical political importance in the PDP.

According to them, Wike also described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a failure.

The group lamented that Wike’s comment was a reflection of how much the Yoruba in the PDP had been “pushed to the edge of the cliff” and relegated in the opposition party’s scheme of things.

The group said the Yoruba in the PDP had been cheated by the failure to elect a Yoruba man as the national chairman of the PDP.

This was contained in a statement titled, “The Yoruba people: Time for reflection,” made available to our correspondent on Wednesday.

“Our leaders are being mocked. Our symbols of truth and sincerity are now being derided, snubbed, treated with contempt and disowned.

“The irreverent, scandalous, arrogant and most myopic statement of the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, is the crowning of all insults upon our people.

“Wike, in his most arrogant and selfish swagger, openly derided our people as being inconsequential and of no practical political importance in the PDP.

“This is rather scandalous and very benighted. He even insulted our former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as a failure. This is an aberration.

“We at the Congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the PDP fold are outraged, angry, disappointed, very sad and sickened about this very primitive utterance of Governor Wike.

“We demand an immediate and full apology from Mr. Wike for his gutter language against our people,” the group said in the statement signed by its chairman, Dayo Ogunjebe.

Ogunjebe said the Yoruba did not deserve to be unfairly treated in the PDP, having “worked assiduously for the growth and development of the PDP.”

He said, “In both financial and moral terms, the Yoruba people have been selfless, making tremendous sacrifices. (They have been) consistent and devoted to the growth of our party.

“But we have been cheated. We have been maligned. The chairmanship position that rightly belongs to us has been taken away. It has been
sold to the highest bidder.

“Let Wike and the Yoruba betrayers at home know that we will never play the role of a second fiddle to anyone. We are proud of our heritage. We are proud of our achievements across this nation. We do respect the feelings and the tradition of other people. Surely, we will never sit idle while anyone attacks the collective interest of the Yoruba race.”

The group insisted that Wike must apologise for “his indecent statement.”

It argued that with the failure to give the PDP National Chairman’s position to a Yoruba man, the opposition party had “slowly dwindled into a regional party with Wike swaggering like an overlord.”

http://punchng.com/yoruba-pdp-caucus-attacks-wike-over-obasanjo-comment/

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by cyrilomoh: 4:49pm
Nigeria politics is very expensive that's why most election are won by the party that spend most which make them to borrow me to win the election by all means and later end up using state allocation to settle gbese|godfather. At the end of the tenure no meaningful achievement.

naija politics is for the highest bidder.

If you no get money hide your face.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 4:51pm
lol @ congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party. Who dash you?


What are you doing inside PDP to start with.


Useless people.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by oloripelebe2: 4:51pm
They don't need our votes

We wl surely support pmb/osibanjo ticket come 2019 grin grin grin



Make flatinooos wail till eternity grin

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 4:53pm

It argued that with the failure to give the PDP National Chairman’s position to a Yoruba man, the opposition party had “slowly dwindled into a regional party with Wike swaggering like an overlord.”

this one sweek me wella grin cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 4:54pm
PDP no go kill me with laugh.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by SweetLove0(f): 4:55pm
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Yemike(m): 4:56pm
All they can do is talk without any action. One of them will surely go back to wike.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:00pm
oloripelebe2:
grin grin

They don't need our votes

We wl surely support pmb/osibanjo ticket come 2019 grin grin grin



Make flatinooos wail till eternity grin

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by koladebrainiac(m): 5:02pm
hahahah. So FFK will write something about this.
Take FFK
FAYOSE

TAKE ABATI out of PDP THEY WILL HAVE NO VOICE
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:03pm
lalasticlala
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:04pm
...tribal politics isn't good.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Flexherbal(m): 5:08pm
Same old politicians !

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by nrexzy(m): 5:09pm
We taking over...

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 5:11pm
The HEAD and the new face of the NEW and IMPROVED PDP.



Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Mynd44: 5:11pm
Well, the PDP was warned.

All this could have been avoided

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:14pm
deomelllo:
The HEAD and the new face of the NEW and IMPROVED PDP.



grin grin grin grin

I pray PDP survive under him
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 5:16pm
nrexzy:
We taking over...

from what to what?
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:24pm
cyrilomoh:
Nigeria politics is very expensive that's why most election are won by the party that spend most which make them to borrow me to win the election by all means and later end up using state allocation to settle gbese|godfather. At the end of the tenure no meaningful achievement.

naija politics is for the highest bidder.

If you no get money hide your face.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:25pm
deomelllo:
lol @ congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party. Who dash you?


What are you doing inside PDP to start with.


Useless people.
Keep the insults coming but by 2019 y'all will avoid the party like a plague. for now PDP is Igbo only party.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by powerkey: 5:28pm
I thought Yorubas don't care about PDP?

I thought they said they are sophisticated?

Wike just thought the Yorubas politics 101.


How much have Yorubas contributed to the survival of PDP?

How much are the willing to contribute to the progress of and for the future of PDP?

Will they not sale out PDP again to APC come 2019.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 5:33pm
Onijagidijagan:
m
Keep the insults going by 2019 y'all will avoid the party like a plague but not PDP is Igbo only party.




Abeg, I no get time for ipobs today.. grin grin
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:35pm
powerkey:
I thought Yorubas don't care about PDP?

I thought they said they are sophisticated?

Wike just thought the Yorubas politics 101.


How much have Yorubas contributed to the survival of PDP?

How much are the willing to contribute to the progress of and for the future of PDP?

Will they not sale out PDP again to APC come 2019.
what has your people contributed to the party...answer that and let me tell you ours.

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Diiet: 5:36pm
With this i think every yoruba

should intensify support for


APC/ Buhari and osinbajo.


Leave PDP for wike and SE lets see

what they can do with it.

Buhari and Osinbajo till 2023

Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Bari22(m): 5:37pm
PDP kill your selves
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OsuGanja(m): 5:40pm
Ogun kill all of una
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Gkemz(m): 5:41pm
Let them go and sit down. Afonjas always known for noise making and empty threat. Toothless bulldogs.
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Antoeni(m): 5:42pm
Wike gave gave the Oduduwa Nation a technical knock out
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Xway(m): 5:43pm
DONSMITH123:

Oladimeji Ramon


http://punchng.com/yoruba-pdp-caucus-attacks-wike-over-obasanjo-comment/
yorubads is dead in pdp .....
They should remain in apcshit.
That's if the almajiris will give them that chance at all.
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by ipodstinks: 5:43pm
You don't represent Yorubas, cos we are not for pdp so pdp is inconsequential in South west. So if he says that, you deserve it. We yorubas do not care.
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by SalamRushdie: 5:43pm
If Wike truly said that then he is a fool ..The Yorubas are glue for a resounding electoral presidential victory but he is right Obasanjo is a failure
Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnyeOGA(m): 5:43pm
Wike no suppose insult am na.
And the Yoruba race no suppose equally come insult Wike.

Am tired of Nigeria, i want to go to Kwara
