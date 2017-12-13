₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
Oladimeji Ramon
http://punchng.com/yoruba-pdp-caucus-attacks-wike-over-obasanjo-comment/
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by cyrilomoh: 4:49pm
Nigeria politics is very expensive that's why most election are won by the party that spend most which make them to borrow me to win the election by all means and later end up using state allocation to settle gbese|godfather. At the end of the tenure no meaningful achievement.
naija politics is for the highest bidder.
If you no get money hide your face.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 4:51pm
lol @ congress of Yoruba Sons and Daughters within the Peoples Democratic Party. Who dash you?
What are you doing inside PDP to start with.
Useless people.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by oloripelebe2: 4:51pm
They don't need our votes
We wl surely support pmb/osibanjo ticket come 2019
Make flatinooos wail till eternity
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 4:53pm
this one sweek me wella
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 4:54pm
PDP no go kill me with laugh.
Who get garri abeg?
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by SweetLove0(f): 4:55pm
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Yemike(m): 4:56pm
All they can do is talk without any action. One of them will surely go back to wike.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:00pm
oloripelebe2:
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by koladebrainiac(m): 5:02pm
hahahah. So FFK will write something about this.
Take FFK
FAYOSE
TAKE ABATI out of PDP THEY WILL HAVE NO VOICE
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:03pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:04pm
...tribal politics isn't good.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Flexherbal(m): 5:08pm
Same old politicians !
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by nrexzy(m): 5:09pm
We taking over...
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 5:11pm
The HEAD and the new face of the NEW and IMPROVED PDP.
.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Mynd44: 5:11pm
Well, the PDP was warned.
All this could have been avoided
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:14pm
deomelllo:
I pray PDP survive under him
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnankpaBa(m): 5:16pm
nrexzy:
from what to what?
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by DONSMITH123(m): 5:24pm
cyrilomoh:
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:25pm
m
deomelllo:Keep the insults coming but by 2019 y'all will avoid the party like a plague. for now PDP is Igbo only party.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by powerkey: 5:28pm
I thought Yorubas don't care about PDP?
I thought they said they are sophisticated?
Wike just thought the Yorubas politics 101.
How much have Yorubas contributed to the survival of PDP?
How much are the willing to contribute to the progress of and for the future of PDP?
Will they not sale out PDP again to APC come 2019.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by deomelllo: 5:33pm
Onijagidijagan:
Abeg, I no get time for ipobs today..
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:35pm
powerkey:what has your people contributed to the party...answer that and let me tell you ours.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Diiet: 5:36pm
With this i think every yoruba
should intensify support for
APC/ Buhari and osinbajo.
Leave PDP for wike and SE lets see
what they can do with it.
Buhari and Osinbajo till 2023
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Bari22(m): 5:37pm
PDP kill your selves
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OsuGanja(m): 5:40pm
Ogun kill all of una
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Gkemz(m): 5:41pm
Let them go and sit down. Afonjas always known for noise making and empty threat. Toothless bulldogs.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Antoeni(m): 5:42pm
Wike gave gave the Oduduwa Nation a technical knock out
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by Xway(m): 5:43pm
DONSMITH123:yorubads is dead in pdp .....
They should remain in apcshit.
That's if the almajiris will give them that chance at all.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by ipodstinks: 5:43pm
You don't represent Yorubas, cos we are not for pdp so pdp is inconsequential in South west. So if he says that, you deserve it. We yorubas do not care.
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by SalamRushdie: 5:43pm
If Wike truly said that then he is a fool ..The Yorubas are glue for a resounding electoral presidential victory but he is right Obasanjo is a failure
|Re: Yoruba PDP Caucus Slams Wike For Insulting The Yorubas & Obasanjo by OnyeOGA(m): 5:43pm
Hmmm
Wike no suppose insult am na.
And the Yoruba race no suppose equally come insult Wike.
Am tired of Nigeria, i want to go to Kwara
:/
