http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-todays-senate-plenary.html The Senate held a plenary session today which was headed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. See more photos below

MEN OF HONOUR

thieves. 5 Likes

How I wish the senate can be scrapped so that we will be left with just one arm of the legislature! 5 Likes

One day I will be in d senate and I promise not to steal. 3 Likes

They are ever smiling. They don't know what recession is yet they represent us. 1 Like

So, what should we do with the photos?

Senators

Recession doesn't exist for these people.

Nigerians if you strong claim wat u can

The Legit-Looters

109 official criminals. These are the main people wishing bubu dead and not we ordinary citizens. They are even in a joyous mode. Maybe they've heard something. My people what do you think?

smiling and joyous thieves..............If every body be me....INEC no go c any body on election day

We know wan see pics of fat bloated men in yards of clothing.



We know wan see pics of fat bloated men in yards of clothing.We want to see good roads, electricity, healthcare and good schools.

all smiling cos the know baba is long gone

nigga whaaaat? Are you for real?

PDP mourning the loss of one of their own Andy UBA to majority party APC

One day I will be in d senate and I promise not to steal.



Interesting.... Ma clap for you

at d end nothing meaningful will still come out

Association of Nigerian thieves.

We know wan see pics of fat bloated men in yards of clothing.



We want to see good roads, electricity, healthcare and good schools.