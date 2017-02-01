₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by olokeded: 3:00pm
The Senate held a plenary session today which was headed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-todays-senate-plenary.html
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by madridguy(m): 3:08pm
Ok
2 Likes
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:10pm
MEN OF HONOUR
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ufuosman: 3:16pm
thieves.
5 Likes
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by unclezuma: 4:25pm
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:26pm
How I wish the senate can be scrapped so that we will be left with just one arm of the legislature!
5 Likes
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by 9iceboi(m): 4:27pm
One day I will be in d senate and I promise not to steal.
3 Likes
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by sunnyside16(m): 4:27pm
They are ever smiling. They don't know what recession is yet they represent us.
1 Like
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by SageTravels: 4:27pm
ufuosman:
Saint
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Sezua(m): 4:28pm
So, what should we do with the photos?
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by officialJP: 4:28pm
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by princepet: 4:28pm
Senators
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Sezua(m): 4:28pm
sunnyside16:Recession doesn't exist for these people.
1 Like
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Vaxt(m): 4:29pm
Nigerians if you strong claim wat u can
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by mckazzy: 4:29pm
The Legit-Looters
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Nellybank(m): 4:29pm
109 official criminals. These are the main people wishing bubu dead and not we ordinary citizens. They are even in a joyous mode. Maybe they've heard something. My people what do you think?
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by playfulvivo: 4:29pm
smiling and joyous thieves..............If every body be me....INEC no go c any body on election day
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ddippset(m): 4:30pm
...
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by EgunMogaji(m): 4:30pm
olokeded:
We know wan see pics of fat bloated men in yards of clothing.
We want to see good roads, electricity, healthcare and good schools.
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Jonjerrie(m): 4:30pm
all smiling cos the know baba is long gone
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ddippset(m): 4:31pm
BUHARIISCURSED:nigga whaaaat? Are you for real?
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Lasskeey: 4:32pm
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Keneking: 4:32pm
PDP mourning the loss of one of their own Andy UBA to majority party APC
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Piercy(m): 4:33pm
9iceboi:
Interesting.... Ma clap for you
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Lasskeey: 4:33pm
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ItzHoludex(m): 4:33pm
at d end nothing meaningful will still come out
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Lasskeey: 4:34pm
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ephi123(f): 4:34pm
Association of Nigerian thieves.
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Lasskeey: 4:35pm
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by ephi123(f): 4:35pm
EgunMogaji:
Re: Photos From Today's Senate Plenary Session by Abeyjide: 4:36pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Men of Terror.
